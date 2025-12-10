$121K video keno jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.
A guest won $121,200.50 after hitting a 10-spot video keno progressive jackpot at Boulder Station, a company spokesman said.
The numbers 21 through 30 were hit Nov. 27.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
Big slots wins.
Talk about a big win! 🎉 A lucky local turned their $1 bet into an incredible $10,544.00 jackpot on Buffalo Ascension. It pays to play at Boulder. pic.twitter.com/bBApg5lu7a
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 9, 2025
JACKPOT ALERT! 🚨 Congrats to the lucky guest who turned a $1.60 bet on Bank Buster into an incredible $18,591093 win. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/H9wnHmu683
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 9, 2025
Cannery
This piggy can now go to market.
Jackpot hit at Cannery! 💰 One lucky player scored $12,163.51 on Piggy Bankin’ Break In with a $10 bet on 245¢ denom. 🐷 Who’s next to break the bank? pic.twitter.com/ITxLhNAjlO
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) December 9, 2025
Four Queens
Way to go, Toby!
Huge congrats to Toby from Colorado on winning the Grand Jackpot on Lightning Link for $10,958 at Four Queens! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/awudtGbRAj
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) December 9, 2025
The Orleans
Gonging with Genghis.
Dragon Link delivered BIG! 🐉 Congrats to the winner who scored $13,799!#OrleansCasino #LasVegasHotel #JackpotWin pic.twitter.com/f6IwHGBI66
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) December 5, 2025
Palace Station
Top-tier win on Triple Diamond Gems.
We love us a cash pay!
$10,712.62 😍 pic.twitter.com/ucieJ92VXl
— Palace Station (@palacestation) December 6, 2025
Rio
Congrats, Osmani!
Suncoast
Going digital.
Big Win at Suncoast! 🎉🎰
A lucky player struck gold on Digital Roulette, taking home an incredible $12,000 win while playing the $5 denomination!
Congratulations to our winner, proving once again that big bets can bring even bigger rewards at Suncoast Casino! pic.twitter.com/4aLNDPVR7k
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) December 9, 2025
