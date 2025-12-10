58°F
$121K video keno jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino

A guest won $121,200.50 after hitting a 10-spot video keno progressive jackpot Thursday, Nov. 2 ...
A guest won $121,200.50 after hitting a 10-spot video keno progressive jackpot Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, at Boulder Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2025 - 9:00 am
 

A guest won $121,200.50 after hitting a 10-spot video keno progressive jackpot at Boulder Station, a company spokesman said.

The numbers 21 through 30 were hit Nov. 27.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Big slots wins.

Cannery

This piggy can now go to market.

Four Queens

Way to go, Toby!

The Orleans

Gonging with Genghis.

Palace Station

Top-tier win on Triple Diamond Gems.

Rio

Congrats, Osmani!

(Rio Las Vegas)
(Rio Las Vegas)

Suncoast

Going digital.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

