$121K video keno jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino

The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

A guest won $121,200.50 after hitting a 10-spot video keno progressive jackpot Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, at Boulder Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

A guest won $121,200.50 after hitting a 10-spot video keno progressive jackpot at Boulder Station, a company spokesman said.

The numbers 21 through 30 were hit Nov. 27.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Big slots wins.

Talk about a big win! 🎉 A lucky local turned their $1 bet into an incredible $10,544.00 jackpot on Buffalo Ascension. It pays to play at Boulder. pic.twitter.com/bBApg5lu7a — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 9, 2025

JACKPOT ALERT! 🚨 Congrats to the lucky guest who turned a $1.60 bet on Bank Buster into an incredible $18,591093 win. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/H9wnHmu683 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 9, 2025

Cannery

This piggy can now go to market.

Jackpot hit at Cannery! 💰 One lucky player scored $12,163.51 on Piggy Bankin’ Break In with a $10 bet on 245¢ denom. 🐷 Who’s next to break the bank? pic.twitter.com/ITxLhNAjlO — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) December 9, 2025

Four Queens

Way to go, Toby!

Huge congrats to Toby from Colorado on winning the Grand Jackpot on Lightning Link for $10,958 at Four Queens! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/awudtGbRAj — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) December 9, 2025

The Orleans

Gonging with Genghis.

Palace Station

Top-tier win on Triple Diamond Gems.

We love us a cash pay!

$10,712.62 😍 pic.twitter.com/ucieJ92VXl — Palace Station (@palacestation) December 6, 2025

Rio

Congrats, Osmani!

Suncoast

Going digital.

Big Win at Suncoast! 🎉🎰 A lucky player struck gold on Digital Roulette, taking home an incredible $12,000 win while playing the $5 denomination! Congratulations to our winner, proving once again that big bets can bring even bigger rewards at Suncoast Casino! pic.twitter.com/4aLNDPVR7k — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) December 9, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.