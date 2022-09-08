$122K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

A visitor from Michigan will have a better way to roll on down the highway on her next Las Vegas visit.

Lisa Stanton won $122,105 on a six-card straight flush Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, while playing I Luv Suits at Harrah’s in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A visitor from Michigan will have a better way to roll on down the highway on her next Las Vegas visit.

Lisa Stanton won $122,105 on a six-card straight flush Thursday morning while playing I Luv Suits at Harrah’s, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Huge congrats to Lisa S. for her $122,105 win on a six card straight flush playing the I Luv Suits game. Thanks for being another big winner in the #HeartofTheStrip. 💜🤑

Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700

Stanton, a resident of Ypsilanti, Michigan, said she plans to use the money to buy a new RV that she hopes to drive to Las Vegas for her next trip.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Another royal celebration.

$ 39,413.75 JACKPOT! 😱💰

A lucky local placed a $1.25 bet and hit a BIG win! Congratulations to the winner 👏 pic.twitter.com/OOJI1lp5FO — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 7, 2022

Rampart

Four aces with a kicker and multiplier pay off.

Red Rock Casino

A little Four Card Keno fun.

Four card keno jackpot! Woohoo! Jackpot: $38,056

Bet: $16 pic.twitter.com/KIPWBH2mve — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) September 8, 2022

Sam’s Town

Calling another attendant.

Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $10,477.09 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/fGWArMQSU7 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 7, 2022

