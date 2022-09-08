97°F
$122K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2022 - 11:45 am
 
Lisa Stanton won $122,105 on a six-card straight flush Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, while playing I ...
Lisa Stanton won $122,105 on a six-card straight flush Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, while playing I Luv Suits at Harrah’s in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A visitor from Michigan will have a better way to roll on down the highway on her next Las Vegas visit.

Lisa Stanton won $122,105 on a six-card straight flush Thursday morning while playing I Luv Suits at Harrah’s, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Stanton, a resident of Ypsilanti, Michigan, said she plans to use the money to buy a new RV that she hopes to drive to Las Vegas for her next trip.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Another royal celebration.

Rampart

Four aces with a kicker and multiplier pay off.

Red Rock Casino

A little Four Card Keno fun.

Sam’s Town

Calling another attendant.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

