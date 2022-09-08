$122K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
A visitor from Michigan will have a better way to roll on down the highway on her next Las Vegas visit.
A visitor from Michigan will have a better way to roll on down the highway on her next Las Vegas visit.
Lisa Stanton won $122,105 on a six-card straight flush Thursday morning while playing I Luv Suits at Harrah’s, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Huge congrats to Lisa S. for her $122,105 win on a six card straight flush playing the I Luv Suits game. Thanks for being another big winner in the #HeartofTheStrip. 💜🤑
Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/FcW1ztum87
— Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) September 8, 2022
Stanton, a resident of Ypsilanti, Michigan, said she plans to use the money to buy a new RV that she hopes to drive to Las Vegas for her next trip.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
Another royal celebration.
$ 39,413.75 JACKPOT! 😱💰
A lucky local placed a $1.25 bet and hit a BIG win! Congratulations to the winner 👏 pic.twitter.com/OOJI1lp5FO
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 7, 2022
Rampart
Four aces with a kicker and multiplier pay off.
This just happened! Congratulations to this very lucky $40,090 jackpot winner!https://t.co/Z0guRUGJzL#jackpot #jackpotwinner #luckywinner #luckyslot #tarzanslot #vegaswinner #lasvegas #vegasjackpot #lasvegasjackpot #luckycasino #winner #rampartcasino pic.twitter.com/lKkGaoEiRT
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) September 8, 2022
Red Rock Casino
A little Four Card Keno fun.
Four card keno jackpot! Woohoo!
Jackpot: $38,056
Bet: $16 pic.twitter.com/KIPWBH2mve
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) September 8, 2022
Sam’s Town
Calling another attendant.
Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $10,477.09 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/fGWArMQSU7
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 7, 2022
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.