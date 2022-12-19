$124K slots jackpot hits at western Las Vegas Valley casino

Jackpots in August are nice. But they seem a little more special during the holidays.

A local slots player won a $124,527 Lightning Link grand jackpot at Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Rampart Casino)

Jackpots in August are nice. But they seem a little more special during the holidays.

A local slots player won a $124,527 Lightning Link grand jackpot at Rampart Casino at the Resorts at Summerlin on Wednesday, according to a casino spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Spreading the wealth.

The more the merrier! Congrats to these lucky guest on the wins! pic.twitter.com/v4t85xxt4T — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) December 14, 2022

Congrats on the 15k win! pic.twitter.com/udx1i5Udw6 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) December 17, 2022

Boulder Station

A quality $1.76 investment.

When a $1.76 bet turned in a $10,000 WIN! 🤩🎰 pic.twitter.com/4yslCVoz8D — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 14, 2022

Big score on Buffalo.

BUFFALO ACENSION JACKPOT!! 🚨🤩

BET 👉 $4.00

WIN 👉 $12,156.60 pic.twitter.com/u5AKN5TUaZ — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 16, 2022

Cannery

Good timing to be Happy & Prosperous.

This guest was "Happy & Prosperous" after this 11k win on Dragon Link! Congrats on the win! pic.twitter.com/4COitg7MSs — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) December 16, 2022

Casino Royale

The Las Vegas Strip casino spells it out for ya.

Ten thousand one-hundred eighteen dollars and twenty-four cents! ($10,118.24) Big win, ain't it?! Huge congrats to the winner! 😮🤑 pic.twitter.com/qeTTchWBFs — Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) December 19, 2022

Gold Coast

Dragon Link sets the pace at the off-Strip location.

🚨 BIG WINNERS 🚨 Congratulations to these lucky guests who kicked off their holiday seasons with a bang and took home some big-time jackpots during their recent visits to Gold Coast! pic.twitter.com/80pbb2UxuE — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) December 19, 2022

Rampart

Buffalo leads the way.

Sam’s Town

Upper left corner strikes again.

🍖 (Read out loud in your best Caveman voice!) Guest learn to win when guest play at Sam's Town. Unga bunga! 🦕 pic.twitter.com/MJvgAABGd7 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 16, 2022

Deuces are … well, you know.

Now this is ᗯIᒪᗪ! pic.twitter.com/CtNQQtd8W8 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 17, 2022

South Point

Straight flush for the pai gow poker payout.

ANOTHER WINNER! 👏 The Pai Gow progressive hit again for $37,155 and the California winner also won $5000 on the fortune bonus! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5cYYo0hHgj — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) December 18, 2022

Sunset Station

Big score on video keno.

🚨 JACKPOT ALERT 🚨

Congrats to this lucky guest that hit a $19,280 jackpot from a $16 bet! pic.twitter.com/QtyZrcXMYS — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 15, 2022

