$124K slots jackpot hits at western Las Vegas Valley casino
Jackpots in August are nice. But they seem a little more special during the holidays.
A local slots player won a $124,527 Lightning Link grand jackpot at Rampart Casino at the Resorts at Summerlin on Wednesday, according to a casino spokesperson.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Spreading the wealth.
The more the merrier!
Congrats to these lucky guest on the wins! pic.twitter.com/v4t85xxt4T
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) December 14, 2022
Congrats on the 15k win! pic.twitter.com/udx1i5Udw6
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) December 17, 2022
Boulder Station
A quality $1.76 investment.
When a $1.76 bet turned in a $10,000 WIN! 🤩🎰 pic.twitter.com/4yslCVoz8D
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 14, 2022
Big score on Buffalo.
BUFFALO ACENSION JACKPOT!! 🚨🤩
BET 👉 $4.00
WIN 👉 $12,156.60 pic.twitter.com/u5AKN5TUaZ
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 16, 2022
Cannery
Good timing to be Happy & Prosperous.
This guest was "Happy & Prosperous" after this 11k win on Dragon Link!
Congrats on the win! pic.twitter.com/4COitg7MSs
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) December 16, 2022
Casino Royale
The Las Vegas Strip casino spells it out for ya.
Ten thousand one-hundred eighteen dollars and twenty-four cents! ($10,118.24)
Big win, ain't it?! Huge congrats to the winner! 😮🤑 pic.twitter.com/qeTTchWBFs
— Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) December 19, 2022
Gold Coast
Dragon Link sets the pace at the off-Strip location.
🚨 BIG WINNERS 🚨
Congratulations to these lucky guests who kicked off their holiday seasons with a bang and took home some big-time jackpots during their recent visits to Gold Coast! pic.twitter.com/80pbb2UxuE
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) December 19, 2022
Rampart
Buffalo leads the way.
Congrats to winners we've had over the last week! Pretty awesome during the holiday season! What would you do if you had a big win right now? #rampartcasino #jackpotwinner #jackpot #casinogames #winner #luckywinner #vegaswinner #luckyslot #luckycasino #vegasluck #vegasbaby pic.twitter.com/aiQAZdAx3O
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) December 15, 2022
Sam’s Town
Upper left corner strikes again.
🍖 (Read out loud in your best Caveman voice!) Guest learn to win when guest play at Sam's Town. Unga bunga! 🦕 pic.twitter.com/MJvgAABGd7
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 16, 2022
Deuces are … well, you know.
Now this is ᗯIᒪᗪ! pic.twitter.com/CtNQQtd8W8
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 17, 2022
South Point
Straight flush for the pai gow poker payout.
ANOTHER WINNER! 👏 The Pai Gow progressive hit again for $37,155 and the California winner also won $5000 on the fortune bonus! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5cYYo0hHgj
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) December 18, 2022
Sunset Station
Big score on video keno.
🚨 JACKPOT ALERT 🚨
Congrats to this lucky guest that hit a $19,280 jackpot from a $16 bet! pic.twitter.com/QtyZrcXMYS
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 15, 2022
