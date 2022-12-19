48°F
jeff_german
Casinos & Gaming

$124K slots jackpot hits at western Las Vegas Valley casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2022 - 10:21 am
 
A local slots player won a $124,527 Lightning Link grand jackpot at Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Rampart Casino)
A local slots player won a $124,527 Lightning Link grand jackpot at Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Rampart Casino)

Jackpots in August are nice. But they seem a little more special during the holidays.

A local slots player won a $124,527 Lightning Link grand jackpot at Rampart Casino at the Resorts at Summerlin on Wednesday, according to a casino spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Spreading the wealth.

Boulder Station

A quality $1.76 investment.

Big score on Buffalo.

Cannery

Good timing to be Happy & Prosperous.

Casino Royale

The Las Vegas Strip casino spells it out for ya.

Gold Coast

Dragon Link sets the pace at the off-Strip location.

Rampart

Buffalo leads the way.

Sam’s Town

Upper left corner strikes again.

Deuces are … well, you know.

South Point

Straight flush for the pai gow poker payout.

Sunset Station

Big score on video keno.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

