Casinos & Gaming

$124K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2023 - 11:06 am
 
James Grimes of Fairfield, Ohio, hit a straight flush to win a jackpot of $124,000 on I Luv Suits poker Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Harrah’s on the Las Vegas Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)

A quick pit stop turned out well for a bar owner from the Midwest.

James Grimes of Fairfield, Ohio, hit a major jackpot of $124,000 on I Luv Suits poker Wednesday at Harrah’s, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

James Grimes of Fairfield, Ohio, won a jackpot of $124,000 on I Luv Suits poker Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Harrah’s on the Las Vegas Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)

Grimes, who was visiting Las Vegas for a poker tour, played for about 30 minutes before landing a six-card straight flush.

He said he plans to use his winnings to pay off debt and help out his family.

Also in the Las Vegas Valley

Sam’s Town

Scoring on Dancing Lions.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

