$124K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

James Grimes of Fairfield, Ohio, hit a straight flush to win a jackpot of $124,000 on I Luv Suits poker Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Harrah’s on the Las Vegas Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)

A quick pit stop turned out well for a bar owner from the Midwest.

James Grimes of Fairfield, Ohio, hit a major jackpot of $124,000 on I Luv Suits poker Wednesday at Harrah’s, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Grimes, who was visiting Las Vegas for a poker tour, played for about 30 minutes before landing a six-card straight flush.

He said he plans to use his winnings to pay off debt and help out his family.

