Casinos & Gaming

$125K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2023 - 2:23 pm
 
A slots player won $125,000 on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Stri ...
A slots player won $125,000 on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal/File) @csstevensphoto

Is 4 a.m. your “starting the day” time or “winding down the night” time?

For one slots player at 4 a.m. Wednesday, it did not matter.

The aforementioned player won $125,000 at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Further information was not immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Collect all the buffaloes, collect a win.

California

A Ten Times Play pays off nicely for the Hawaii visitor.

The Orleans

Please hold.

Sam’s Town

Anyone ever have a favorite Lucky Charms marshmallow?

Treasure Island

Congrats to Jacqueline!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

