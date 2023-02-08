$125K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Whether it’s time to start the day or time to wind down the night, 4 a.m. was the right time for one slots player on the Las Vegas Strip to win big.
Is 4 a.m. your “starting the day” time or “winding down the night” time?
For one slots player at 4 a.m. Wednesday, it did not matter.
The aforementioned player won $125,000 at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Further information was not immediately available.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
Collect all the buffaloes, collect a win.
BUFFALO LINK JACKPOT! 🦬🤩
BET 👉 $2.00
WON 👉 $14,028.34 pic.twitter.com/Dh6pPjlVFL
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 8, 2023
California
A Ten Times Play pays off nicely for the Hawaii visitor.
10K from TEN TIMES PAY! 🤑
This lucky Boyd Rewards guest from Hawai'i pulled off an awesome handpay with a $2 spin! pic.twitter.com/IIGlKURVRv
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) February 7, 2023
The Orleans
Please hold.
Who doesn't love a dealt Royal Flush!? 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/TM9705pcpL
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) February 7, 2023
Sam’s Town
Anyone ever have a favorite Lucky Charms marshmallow?
☘️ I'll not rest till I have me pot 'o gold! ⚱️
Bet $2.25 = Win $14,913.68 pic.twitter.com/DW4aqzaney
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) February 7, 2023
Treasure Island
Congrats to Jacqueline!
Feeling the thrill of victory! Huge shoutout to Jacqueline M for winning big on the China Shores machine. $11,402 and counting! 🎉💵
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/0N8u3P3aBj
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) February 8, 2023
