$125K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley

The win was one of several recent slots and table game payoffs.

A local player won a $125,468 progressive jackpot Saturday, July 30, 2022, on the Dancing Drums slots machine at Aliante in North Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

Drum roll, please, for the latest jackpot winner.

A local player won a $125,468 progressive jackpot Saturday night on the Dancing Drums slots machine at Aliante, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, had wagered $8.80 before hitting the right symbols.

Dancing Drums, by the way, is the creation of Las Vegas-based Light & Wonder.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Rodney’s getting some respect.

Jackpot Alert!!! Rodney from Virginia was playing a .01 Burning Wheel Nitro Inferno progressive for just a short time and hit the Major jackpot for a whopping $10,367.12 payday!! Congrat's and thanks for that winning picture! pic.twitter.com/b7rU2vWgLl — Binion's (@BinionsLV) August 3, 2022

Cannery

Shocking.

🌩️ Check out this striking $12,554 win! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/okQwcwzDdF — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) August 2, 2022

The Orleans

I sense a theme.

We had some GOLDEN winners here at The Orleans recently! Congratulations to all! pic.twitter.com/EScAEXchQU — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 2, 2022

Paris Las Vegas

Oliver got some more.

Congratulations to @CaesarsRewards member, Oliver B., who hit a $50,000 jackpot playing Three Card Poker🎊 #ForeverInParis 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/wKboSprT9v — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) August 2, 2022

Suncoast

This slots player apparently was hungry like the … well, you know.

This guest was over the moon🌘 after winning this 🐺 Wolf Run Eclipse jackpot off an $.80 bet! pic.twitter.com/LcQREx6vSX — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) August 2, 2022

Different non-thinking hand, but no need to think nonetheless.

