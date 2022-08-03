104°F
$125K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2022 - 2:33 pm
 
A local player won a $125,468 progressive jackpot Saturday, July 30, 2022, on the Dancing Drums ...
A local player won a $125,468 progressive jackpot Saturday, July 30, 2022, on the Dancing Drums slots machine at Aliante in North Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

Drum roll, please, for the latest jackpot winner.

A local player won a $125,468 progressive jackpot Saturday night on the Dancing Drums slots machine at Aliante, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, had wagered $8.80 before hitting the right symbols.

Dancing Drums, by the way, is the creation of Las Vegas-based Light & Wonder.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Rodney’s getting some respect.

Cannery

Shocking.

The Orleans

I sense a theme.

Paris Las Vegas

Oliver got some more.

Suncoast

This slots player apparently was hungry like the … well, you know.

Different non-thinking hand, but no need to think nonetheless.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

