$125K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
The win was one of several recent slots and table game payoffs.
Drum roll, please, for the latest jackpot winner.
A local player won a $125,468 progressive jackpot Saturday night on the Dancing Drums slots machine at Aliante, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, had wagered $8.80 before hitting the right symbols.
Dancing Drums, by the way, is the creation of Las Vegas-based Light & Wonder.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
Rodney’s getting some respect.
Jackpot Alert!!! Rodney from Virginia was playing a .01 Burning Wheel Nitro Inferno progressive for just a short time and hit the Major jackpot for a whopping $10,367.12 payday!! Congrat's and thanks for that winning picture! pic.twitter.com/b7rU2vWgLl
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) August 3, 2022
Cannery
Shocking.
🌩️ Check out this striking $12,554 win! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/okQwcwzDdF
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) August 2, 2022
The Orleans
I sense a theme.
We had some GOLDEN winners here at The Orleans recently! Congratulations to all! pic.twitter.com/EScAEXchQU
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 2, 2022
Paris Las Vegas
Oliver got some more.
Congratulations to @CaesarsRewards member, Oliver B., who hit a $50,000 jackpot playing Three Card Poker🎊 #ForeverInParis
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/wKboSprT9v
— Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) August 2, 2022
Suncoast
This slots player apparently was hungry like the … well, you know.
This guest was over the moon🌘 after winning this 🐺 Wolf Run Eclipse jackpot off an $.80 bet! pic.twitter.com/LcQREx6vSX
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) August 2, 2022
Different non-thinking hand, but no need to think nonetheless.
DEALT!! 😎 pic.twitter.com/az8PVNC5Om
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) August 3, 2022
