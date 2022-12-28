$125K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A Let It Ride player found another way to go clubbing in Las Vegas.

Sandra won $125,878 playing Let It Ride at Harrah's, according to the casino's Twitter account. (Caesars Entertainment)

Sandra won $125,878 playing Let It Ride at Harrah’s, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

Sandra held the four and seven of clubs, and the dealer turned over the five, six and eight of clubs to complete the straight flush and capture the major progressive jackpot.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Manfred Mann released “Mighty Quinn” in 1968. This is your “mighty” update.

This guest got a mighty win on mighty cash just before the new year! Congrats on the 12k jackpot! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/6GrZBegICu — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) December 27, 2022

Boulder Station

Winning with Dragon Link: Golden Century.

DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 💰🤩

BET ➡️ $1.50

WIN ➡️ $ 15,297.37 pic.twitter.com/Uxn2ygasB0 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 27, 2022

Cannery

Dance that night away.

We bet this guest was dancing to this win after getting a 15k jackpot on dancing drums🕺 🥁 Congrats on the win! pic.twitter.com/qLF3XYtlnx — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) December 28, 2022

Downtown Grand

Love is all around.

Four Queens

A pair of winners for the holidays.

Christmas winners from this weekend 🎁🎄 Congratulations to a lucky lady from Hawaii who won $12,500 on a penny machine and a gentleman from Ohio who won $4,000 on royal flush! #fourqueens #jackpot #lasvegas #lasvegascasino #downtownlasvegas pic.twitter.com/KyHiTRprIW — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) December 27, 2022

Gold Coast

And dancing in the street.

Would you be dancing after hitting this $12,300 jackpot on Dancing Drums Prosperity at Gold Coast? We would! 💃 pic.twitter.com/ZEatg0elG5 — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) December 27, 2022

Palace Station

Dragon Link checks in again.

Dragon Link Jackpot! 💰

Bet ➡️ $2.50

Win ➡️ $13,283.56 pic.twitter.com/V6nn6Yo2xq — Palace Station (@palacestation) December 28, 2022

Sam’s Town

Congratulations to Dealma!

What a gift this was for Dealma who won her first jackpot ever playing “Quick Hit Riches”! Our lucky guest was betting $1.50 when she hit the progressive for $13,398.88! pic.twitter.com/ujSMXuT5v2 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 27, 2022

Sunset Station

More dancing in the Valley.

JACKPOT ALERT! Congrats to our lucky Dancing Drums player for hitting an $11,036 jackpot from an $0.88 bet 🥁 pic.twitter.com/amIjDuuIoM — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 28, 2022

Treasure Island

Way to go, Phillip!

We couldn't be happier for Phillip C., who just won a whopping $14,021 on the Wild Wild Nugget machine! 🎉💰 #WinnerWednesday 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir to join the club! pic.twitter.com/ktJk2ZsqYi — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) December 28, 2022

