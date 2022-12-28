64°F
Casinos & Gaming

$125K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2022 - 2:26 pm
 
Sandra won $125,878 playing Let It Ride at Harrah's, according to the casino's Twitter account. ...
Sandra won $125,878 playing Let It Ride at Harrah's, according to the casino's Twitter account. (Caesars Entertainment)

This is another way to go clubbing in Las Vegas.

Sandra won $125,878 playing Let It Ride at Harrah’s, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

Sandra held the four and seven of clubs, and the dealer turned over the five, six and eight of clubs to complete the straight flush and capture the major progressive jackpot.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Manfred Mann released “Mighty Quinn” in 1968. This is your “mighty” update.

Boulder Station

Winning with Dragon Link: Golden Century.

Cannery

Dance that night away.

Downtown Grand

Love is all around.

Four Queens

A pair of winners for the holidays.

Gold Coast

And dancing in the street.

Palace Station

Dragon Link checks in again.

Sam’s Town

Congratulations to Dealma!

Sunset Station

More dancing in the Valley.

Treasure Island

Way to go, Phillip!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

