$127K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
The win was one of several jackpots this past weekend at casinos in the Las Vegas Valley.
A big bet, once again, turns into a big haul.
Playing $25 a spin, a slots player hit a jackpot for $127,228 on Monday morning at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
No other information was immediately available.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
A Lightning Link game leads the way at this downtown casino.
We are so thrilled for our big winners from the last few days!
⚡️$13,627 jackpot on a $1.25 bet!
👑Royal Flush turns into a $4,000 win!
🎟️A guest from Georgia hit the bonus round and won $2,640 jackpot on our new Jackpot Carnival game!
Who will be our next winner? #binions pic.twitter.com/6GgpahpU7H
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) April 17, 2023
Cannery
Drenched in winnings.
That's a big splash 💦
Congratulations on the 10k win! pic.twitter.com/Cgz7QDGbOO
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) April 17, 2023
Four Queens
Lightning Link strikes again.
Money Monday Round-Up 🚨💸
⚡️$12,835 on our new Lightning Dollar Link!
🐺 $7,110 on the bonus round with $6 bet on the penny wolf run!
👑 $2,544 on a 50 cent progressive poker machine with $2.50 bet!
Congrats to all of our big winners! Come to Four Queens, you could be next. pic.twitter.com/el8nkXpcWX
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) April 17, 2023
Fremont
A Keystone State visitor cashes in.
$100 SPIN 👀
$29,918 WIN 🤑
This lucky winner from Pennsylvania cashed out big time on this DTLV adventure! pic.twitter.com/rThdV0BJKU
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) April 17, 2023
The Orleans
Four jackpots of at least $10,000 are celebrated.
Congratulations to these lucky winners who reeled in some big wins here at The Orleans! pic.twitter.com/jPdpFFESQt
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) April 17, 2023
