84°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

$127K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2023 - 1:37 pm
 
Playing $25 a spin, a slots player hit a jackpot for $127,228 on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Cae ...
Playing $25 a spin, a slots player hit a jackpot for $127,228 on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A big bet, once again, turns into a big haul.

Playing $25 a spin, a slots player hit a jackpot for $127,228 on Monday morning at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A Lightning Link game leads the way at this downtown casino.

Cannery

Drenched in winnings.

Four Queens

Lightning Link strikes again.

Fremont

A Keystone State visitor cashes in.

The Orleans

Four jackpots of at least $10,000 are celebrated.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Planned gun exchange led to fatal shooting, arrest warrant says
Planned gun exchange led to fatal shooting, arrest warrant says
2
Mirage going after locals with free parking, show discounts
Mirage going after locals with free parking, show discounts
3
Cheaper Medicare option can prove costly down the road
Cheaper Medicare option can prove costly down the road
4
Illegal gambling websites continue to prey on trusting players
Illegal gambling websites continue to prey on trusting players
5
Man kills wife, stabs himself in west Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man kills wife, stabs himself in west Las Vegas Valley, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
$101K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$101K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$139K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$139K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$544K slots jackpot hits in Northern Nevada
$544K slots jackpot hits in Northern Nevada
$499K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$499K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino