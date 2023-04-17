$127K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The win was one of several jackpots this past weekend at casinos in the Las Vegas Valley.

Playing $25 a spin, a slots player hit a jackpot for $127,228 on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A big bet, once again, turns into a big haul.

Playing $25 a spin, a slots player hit a jackpot for $127,228 on Monday morning at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A Lightning Link game leads the way at this downtown casino.

We are so thrilled for our big winners from the last few days!

⚡️$13,627 jackpot on a $1.25 bet!

👑Royal Flush turns into a $4,000 win!

🎟️A guest from Georgia hit the bonus round and won $2,640 jackpot on our new Jackpot Carnival game! Who will be our next winner? #binions pic.twitter.com/6GgpahpU7H — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) April 17, 2023

Cannery

Drenched in winnings.

That's a big splash 💦 Congratulations on the 10k win! pic.twitter.com/Cgz7QDGbOO — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) April 17, 2023

Four Queens

Lightning Link strikes again.

Money Monday Round-Up 🚨💸 ⚡️$12,835 on our new Lightning Dollar Link!

🐺 $7,110 on the bonus round with $6 bet on the penny wolf run!

👑 $2,544 on a 50 cent progressive poker machine with $2.50 bet! Congrats to all of our big winners! Come to Four Queens, you could be next. pic.twitter.com/el8nkXpcWX — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) April 17, 2023

Fremont

A Keystone State visitor cashes in.

$100 SPIN 👀

$29,918 WIN 🤑 This lucky winner from Pennsylvania cashed out big time on this DTLV adventure! pic.twitter.com/rThdV0BJKU — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) April 17, 2023

The Orleans

Four jackpots of at least $10,000 are celebrated.

Congratulations to these lucky winners who reeled in some big wins here at The Orleans! pic.twitter.com/jPdpFFESQt — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) April 17, 2023

