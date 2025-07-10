101°F
$127K slots jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino

A North Las Vegas resident won $127,638 on a Dragon Link Golden Century slot machine on Thursda ...
A North Las Vegas resident won $127,638 on a Dragon Link Golden Century slot machine on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at Aliante in North Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)
July 10, 2025 - 10:29 am
 

A North Las Vegas resident stayed close to home to find riches.

Making a $5 spin on a Dragon Link Golden Century slot machine, the player won $127,638 on July 3 at Aliante, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

Earlier this week, a guest won more than $11,000 at the North Las Vegas casino on a Dragon Link Silk Road machine on a $2.50 spin.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

