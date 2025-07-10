$127K slots jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino
A North Las Vegas resident stayed close to home to win a six-figure jackpot.
Making a $5 spin on a Dragon Link Golden Century slot machine, the player won $127,638 on July 3 at Aliante, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.
Earlier this week, a guest won more than $11,000 at the North Las Vegas casino on a Dragon Link Silk Road machine on a $2.50 spin.
