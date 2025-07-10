$127K slots jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino

New sportsbook will be ‘Nevada’s only independent’ operator, CEO says

A North Las Vegas resident won $127,638 on a Dragon Link Golden Century slot machine on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at Aliante in North Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

A North Las Vegas resident stayed close to home to find riches.

Making a $5 spin on a Dragon Link Golden Century slot machine, the player won $127,638 on July 3 at Aliante, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

Earlier this week, a guest won more than $11,000 at the North Las Vegas casino on a Dragon Link Silk Road machine on a $2.50 spin.

Congrats to our guest on the $11k win! pic.twitter.com/VsrMTPPwmz — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 9, 2025

