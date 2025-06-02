$128K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

82°F
Kevin S. won $128,774 after hitting a royal flush playing Mississippi Stud Poker on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2025 - 10:52 am
 

A visitor from Indiana has more to celebrate than the Pacers reaching the NBA Finals.

Kevin S. won $128,774 after hitting a royal flush playing Mississippi Stud Poker at Planet Hollywood, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

He had been at the table for a little over an hour before the winning hand hit Thursday.

He said he plans to invest his winnings and return to Las Vegas with his newfound fortune, crediting his wife and friend as good luck charms.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Some upper right video keno entertainment.

Gold Coast

Impressed by Rising Rocket Empress.

The Orleans

Having fun with the buffalo.

Suncoast

A $10 spin does the trick.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

