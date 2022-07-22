$128K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
It’s nice to have a straight flush as a backup winning hand.
A player won $128,657 playing High Card Flush at Paris Las Vegas on Friday morning, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
The player, who chose to remain anonymous, hit a 9, 10, J, Q, K, A suited jackpot.
