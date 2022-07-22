111°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Casinos & Gaming

$128K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2022 - 1:26 pm
 
Paris Las Vegas (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Paris Las Vegas (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

It’s nice to have a straight flush as a backup winning hand.

A player won $128,657 playing High Card Flush at Paris Las Vegas on Friday morning, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, hit a 9, 10, J, Q, K, A suited jackpot.

Rampart

Big hit on Ultimate Fire Link.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Local scores $100K win on video poker machine
Local scores $100K win on video poker machine
2
2-year-old shot, father killed in backyard dispute, report says
2-year-old shot, father killed in backyard dispute, report says
3
Puppy rescued from car at Strip casino in triple-digit heat
Puppy rescued from car at Strip casino in triple-digit heat
4
Station Casinos buys 126 acres south of Strip
Station Casinos buys 126 acres south of Strip
5
CARTOON: Biden in the sick bay
CARTOON: Biden in the sick bay
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Station Casinos buys 126 acres south of Strip
By / RJ

Station Casinos has loaded up on more land in Las Vegas, closing a big purchase just a few days after it unveiled plans to demolish three hotels in Southern Nevada.