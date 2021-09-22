$128K table game jackpot hits on Strip

A Florida visitor might not have been a fan of Usher before Monday. He will be one now.

(Caesars Entertainment)

A Florida visitor might not have been a fan of Usher before Monday. He will be one now.

The man won $128,801 on an Usher-branded Three Card Poker table at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winner chose to remain anonymous. Usher has performed this summer at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Green Valley Ranch

A big $26,672 win on a 60-cent bet.

Bet $0.60 to win $26,672. Congrats to this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/yijglWrLKj — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) September 21, 2021

Rampart

A Dragon Link-Autumn Moon machine paid out $13,203.

Suncoast

Four deuces with a kicker turned $25 into $10,000.

💲 Four 2's and an Ace was the winning hand for this lucky guest to take home an awesome $10,000 win! 💲 pic.twitter.com/3dEgQfObSA — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 22, 2021

Dragon Link-Panda Magic paid out a $10,688 jackpot.

🎍 Panda, panda, panda! 🐼 Congratulations to this lucky $10,688 winner!! pic.twitter.com/cdFvMsRsGt — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 22, 2021

Sunset Station

A guest won $27,220 from a $8.80 bet playing Dancing Drums.

Starting your week off with a jackpot 🤩 Congratulations to this lucky guest who won $27,220 from a $8.80 bet playing Dancing Drums! pic.twitter.com/PRB5nnuju5 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 13, 2021

Treasure Island

Teng L. captured a jackpot of $13,195.

We love our winners and this is a good one! Teng L. is the TI Players Club #WinnerWednesday with a jackpot of $13,195! Sign up for the TI Player’s Club and be our next #TIVegasWinner! #Vegas #TreasureIsland https://t.co/FaU6k3Zlz0 pic.twitter.com/nzagEKn9Hy — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) September 15, 2021

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.