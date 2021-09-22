$128K table game jackpot hits on Strip
A Florida visitor might not have been a fan of Usher before Monday. He will be one now.
The man won $128,801 on an Usher-branded Three Card Poker table at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
The winner chose to remain anonymous. Usher has performed this summer at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Green Valley Ranch
A big $26,672 win on a 60-cent bet.
Bet $0.60 to win $26,672. Congrats to this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/yijglWrLKj
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) September 21, 2021
Rampart
A Dragon Link-Autumn Moon machine paid out $13,203.
Congratulations to our lucky $13,203 jackpot winner! What is your favorite casino game? https://t.co/yDJhy5mpCP #jackpotwinner #lasvegas #vegas #lasvegascasino #vegascasino #casinogames #luckyslot #slots #winner pic.twitter.com/P21ud4st6p
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) September 14, 2021
Suncoast
Four deuces with a kicker turned $25 into $10,000.
💲 Four 2's and an Ace was the winning hand for this lucky guest to take home an awesome $10,000 win! 💲 pic.twitter.com/3dEgQfObSA
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 22, 2021
Dragon Link-Panda Magic paid out a $10,688 jackpot.
🎍 Panda, panda, panda! 🐼 Congratulations to this lucky $10,688 winner!! pic.twitter.com/cdFvMsRsGt
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 22, 2021
Sunset Station
A guest won $27,220 from a $8.80 bet playing Dancing Drums.
Starting your week off with a jackpot 🤩 Congratulations to this lucky guest who won $27,220 from a $8.80 bet playing Dancing Drums! pic.twitter.com/PRB5nnuju5
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 13, 2021
Treasure Island
Teng L. captured a jackpot of $13,195.
We love our winners and this is a good one! Teng L. is the TI Players Club #WinnerWednesday with a jackpot of $13,195! Sign up for the TI Player’s Club and be our next #TIVegasWinner! #Vegas #TreasureIsland https://t.co/FaU6k3Zlz0 pic.twitter.com/nzagEKn9Hy
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) September 15, 2021
