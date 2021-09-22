88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Casinos & Gaming

$128K table game jackpot hits on Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2021 - 11:01 am
 
(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

A Florida visitor might not have been a fan of Usher before Monday. He will be one now.

The man won $128,801 on an Usher-branded Three Card Poker table at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winner chose to remain anonymous. Usher has performed this summer at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Green Valley Ranch

A big $26,672 win on a 60-cent bet.

Rampart

A Dragon Link-Autumn Moon machine paid out $13,203.

Suncoast

Four deuces with a kicker turned $25 into $10,000.

Dragon Link-Panda Magic paid out a $10,688 jackpot.

Sunset Station

A guest won $27,220 from a $8.80 bet playing Dancing Drums.

Treasure Island

Teng L. captured a jackpot of $13,195.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada Assembly candidate deserted Army comrades during Iraq war
Nevada Assembly candidate deserted Army comrades during Iraq war
2
James Holzhauer takes playful jab at ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Matt Amodio
James Holzhauer takes playful jab at ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Matt Amodio
3
Raiders sign offensive tackle
Raiders sign offensive tackle
4
Police kill man after hourslong standoff in central Las Vegas
Police kill man after hourslong standoff in central Las Vegas
5
Nevada town doesn’t have much, but it has lots of water
Nevada town doesn’t have much, but it has lots of water
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cynthia Kiser Murphey (CHS Communications)
Longtime MGM executive picked to be GM of the Palms
By / RJ

Longtime MGM Resorts International executive Cynthia Kiser Murphey is the new general manager of the Palms, the off-Strip resort acquired by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

 
New Nobu restaurant to open at Paris Las Vegas
By / RJ

In addition to the restaurant, an expansion of the Nobu brand through its partnership with Caesars Entertainment includes a multimillion-dollar update for Caesars’ Nobu Hotel and plans for Nobu Hotels at Harrah’s New Orleans and Caesars Atlantic City.