59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

$131K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2023 - 12:02 pm
 
Danial Platow of Wisconsin won $131,800 after landing a jackpot playing slots Saturday, Feb. 25 ...
Danial Platow of Wisconsin won $131,800 after landing a jackpot playing slots Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Someone will be getting a better wedding gift.

Danial Platow of Wisconsin won $131,800 after landing a jackpot playing a Lock-It Link slots machine Saturday night at Paris Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Platow was visiting Las Vegas to celebrate his son’s bachelor party and hit the jackpot after 30 minutes. He said he plans on using the winnings to pay bills and make donations.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner.

Downtown Grand

Way to go, Jenae!

Four Queens

Going gonzo on Dragon Link.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Rock ‘n’ Roll races to cause Strip, downtown road closures this weekend
Rock ‘n’ Roll races to cause Strip, downtown road closures this weekend
2
$250K slots jackpot hits at northern Nevada casino
$250K slots jackpot hits at northern Nevada casino
3
Who’s moving here? People from these cities looking for homes in Las Vegas
Who’s moving here? People from these cities looking for homes in Las Vegas
4
EDITORIAL: Bureau of Land Management searches for someone who moved rocks in the desert
EDITORIAL: Bureau of Land Management searches for someone who moved rocks in the desert
5
CARTOONS: Mayor Pete rides to the rescue
CARTOONS: Mayor Pete rides to the rescue
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
By / RJ

Buildings and other structures that comprised the property are gone after Station Casinos said last summer it would demolish the property.

More stories for you
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
$135K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$135K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$254K slots jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino
$254K slots jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino
$718K table game jackpot hits at Laughlin casino
$718K table game jackpot hits at Laughlin casino
$250K slots jackpot hits at northern Nevada casino
$250K slots jackpot hits at northern Nevada casino
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino