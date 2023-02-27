$131K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Someone will be getting a better wedding gift after a $131K jackpot hit on the Strip this weekend.

Danial Platow of Wisconsin won $131,800 after landing a jackpot playing slots Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Danial Platow of Wisconsin won $131,800 after landing a jackpot playing a Lock-It Link slots machine Saturday night at Paris Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Platow was visiting Las Vegas to celebrate his son’s bachelor party and hit the jackpot after 30 minutes. He said he plans on using the winnings to pay bills and make donations.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner.

SHAMROCK JACKPOT 🍀

BET ➡️ $9

WON ➡️ $10,102.08 pic.twitter.com/MncpDkILdT — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 27, 2023

Downtown Grand

Way to go, Jenae!

Congrats to Jenae on winning $12,022 on a $1 side bet on blackjack 💰 pic.twitter.com/lhThQ4iWGi — Downtown Grand (@Downtown_Grand) February 27, 2023

Four Queens

Going gonzo on Dragon Link.

Happy #moneymonday! 🤑 🤑 It was a jackpot palooza on the Dragon Link machine this morning. One lucky local hit multiple jackpots on the same machine totaling over $20,000! What a way to start the week. #fourqueens #fourqueenslasvegas #dtlv #fremontstreet #dtlv #downtownlasvegas pic.twitter.com/XTncVDhD2k — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) February 27, 2023

