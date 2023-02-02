$135K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

A local player hit a 7-card straight flush for a Pai Gow progressive jackpot worth $135,000 on Sunday.

Seven spades at a Pai Gow table netted an unnamed local player $135,000 progressive jackpot at Boulder Station on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2023 (Boulder Station)

A lucky local hit a 7-card straight flush securing a multiple-property progressive jackpot at $135,000 while playing Pai Gow Poker on Saturday at Boulder Station.

The Pai Gow progressive at Station Casinos was reset to $93,000, a spokesman said.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

The fin is fine.

$5 to $22k 😲

Congrats on the jackpot win! pic.twitter.com/zmtCSuBmps — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 31, 2023

Binion’s

Big Dragon Link score among the pair of winners.

California

A California visitor visited the California. Check.

Another TREASURED memory made #AtTheCal 🌴 🤑 This lucky winner from California scored a GRAND PROGRESSIVE off an $8.80 spin to take home all that cash! pic.twitter.com/feK3JkBA1q — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 31, 2023

Four Queens

There’s gold in them buffaloes.

Gold Coast

The club royal flush sets the pace here.

🚨 WINNER, WINNER, WINNER 🚨 Congratulations to some more lucky winners who took some major cash after their jackpot wins here at Gold Coast! pic.twitter.com/QvvDuq0MrE — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) January 31, 2023

Horseshoe Las Vegas

A pair of winners celebrated at the rebranded establishment.

Congratulations to last week's @CaesarsRewards winners with jackpots totaling $42,440.✨ #TheLegendHasArrived 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/peYipiD2wP — Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) January 31, 2023

Main Street Station

Another happy visitor from Hawai’i.

HAPPY & PROSPEROUS definitely sums up how this lucky winner from Hawai'i was feeling when they collected the DRAGON LINK GRAND JACKPOT off a $5 spin for a whopping $11,022.64! 💰 pic.twitter.com/VpUhRKYe41 — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) January 31, 2023

Oyo

Congrats, Lady R.!

#LivingTheGoodLife could bring you good fortune. 🐲 Congratulations Lady R. for winning a $10,718 jackpot playing Dragon Rush! 🐉 pic.twitter.com/p6QPDtFhpq — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) January 30, 2023

Palace Station

A hearts royal flush is nice, too.

$20,000 BONUS POKER JACKPOT 😍👏

Bet 👉 $25.00 pic.twitter.com/fp1MKxPGYB — Palace Station (@palacestation) February 1, 2023

Paris Las Vegas

Spreading the wealth along the Seine.

Cheers to last week's @CaesarsRewards winners on jackpots totaling $172,120.✨ #ForeverInParis 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/jJYIzAgCR5 — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) January 31, 2023

Sam’s Town

Dragon Link: Happy & Prosperous strikes again.

This lucky winner is having a happy and prosperous new year! Congratulations on your $19,068.88 Dragon Link win! 🐲 pic.twitter.com/iDNTki93nj — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) February 1, 2023

Silverton

Way to go, Jacqueline!

Congratulations to Jacqueline of Las Vegas, who won $12,000 playing WHEEL POKER at Silverton Casino! 🤑💸🙌 pic.twitter.com/xnGdAJIqIU — Silverton Casino (@SilvertonCasino) January 31, 2023

Treasure Island

Hats off to David!

Our #WinnerWednesday feature goes to David P. for hitting a jackpot of $11,061 on the Dragon link machine, congratulations! 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir to join the club! pic.twitter.com/y7lk7OxmhT — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) February 1, 2023

