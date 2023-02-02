50°F
Casinos & Gaming

$135K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2023 - 7:03 pm
 
Updated February 2, 2023 - 9:10 am
Seven spades at a Pai Gow table netted an unnamed local player $135,000 progressive jackpot at ...
Seven spades at a Pai Gow table netted an unnamed local player $135,000 progressive jackpot at Boulder Station on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2023 (Boulder Station)

A lucky local hit a 7-card straight flush securing a multiple-property progressive jackpot at $135,000 while playing Pai Gow Poker on Saturday at Boulder Station.

The Pai Gow progressive at Station Casinos was reset to $93,000, a spokesman said.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

The fin is fine.

Binion’s

Big Dragon Link score among the pair of winners.

California

A California visitor visited the California. Check.

Four Queens

There’s gold in them buffaloes.

Gold Coast

The club royal flush sets the pace here.

Horseshoe Las Vegas

A pair of winners celebrated at the rebranded establishment.

Main Street Station

Another happy visitor from Hawai’i.

Oyo

Congrats, Lady R.!

Palace Station

A hearts royal flush is nice, too.

Paris Las Vegas

Spreading the wealth along the Seine.

Sam’s Town

Dragon Link: Happy & Prosperous strikes again.

Silverton

Way to go, Jacqueline!

Treasure Island

Hats off to David!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

