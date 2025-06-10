$136K bingo jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

Nancy won the $136,410 jumbo bingo progressive jackpot Monday, June 9, 2025, at Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

Nancy hit it big in the Palace Station bingo room Monday morning, winning the $136,410 jumbo bingo progressive jackpot, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

The Jumbo Bingo progressive has reset to $100,000, and the sessions are scheduled between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Congrats, Carol!

Congratulations to Carol on her big bingo win! Carol won the Dual Daub game in 33 numbers for $13,017! Test out your luck in bingo today at our crazy for coveralls event from 11:00 am- 9:00 pm pic.twitter.com/Qx3d0JkvGj — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) June 6, 2025

Binion’s

Hurrah, Riley!

🎰When an $0.80 bet turns into a $19,000 jackpot! 🎉😎🥳

Congratulations to our lucky jackpot winner Riley from Hawaii who is playing for 10 minutes landing the free spins on our slot machine regal link winning a grand total of $19,095! #moneymonday #lasvegas #binions #dtlv pic.twitter.com/HJTxGMdkXa — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) June 9, 2025

California

Annabelle’s win leads the way for winners downtown.

Congratulations to these lucky guests on their awesome wins!🥳🎰 pic.twitter.com/JiBEoJB11J — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) June 7, 2025

Durango

Dragon Link: Golden Century fills the screen.

Picture this: hitting the GRAND JACKPOT on Dragon Link! 🐉🪙☀️ Congratulations to this lucky winner who won this jackpot on a $1 bet. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/HnxEIwUtzN — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) June 4, 2025

Scoring on a $1.50 spin.

Happy Friday, especially to this lucky guest who just hit the jackpot for $17,000 while playing Lightning Link! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/MVhkjtZUG6 — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) June 6, 2025

Fremont

Way to go, Kevin!

After an $0.88 bet, Kevin walked away with $23,079! Congratulations on this awesome win!🤑💰🔥 pic.twitter.com/cwrdOt0I2f — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) June 7, 2025

Green Valley Ranch

Big haul on the $16 spin.

JACKPOT ALERT! 🚨 One lucky guest turned a $16 spin on Mo’ Mo’ Mo’ Mummy into a mind-blowing $83,820.61 win — talk about legendary. 💸 Who's spinning next?! pic.twitter.com/lJtYZ0K0u3 — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 4, 2025

Main Street Station

Dance the night away.

After a $1.76 bet, this lucky guest walked away with $10,711! Congratulations on this awesome win!🤑💰🔥 pic.twitter.com/BGPoJTx7Va — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) June 7, 2025

Palms

That’s a lot for an 88-cent spin.

Sam’s Town

A jackpot so nice, this player did it twice.

Talk about luck! Our lucky visitor struck a $10,000 Video Poker jackpot and then doubled the thrill with another $10,000 win! It's raining jackpots over here! 💸 pic.twitter.com/yZWyAfz6RL — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 5, 2025

South Point

Congrats, Hanna!

Congratulations to our Bingo winner Hanna! Hanna hit it big with a Double Hardway for a total win of $25,642 in Game 3 during the 7 PM session!💎 What an incredible win! 🎊✨ pic.twitter.com/hvEJ2Q41K1 — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) June 9, 2025

Sunset Station

Always entertained by some Bao Zhu Zhao Fu.

BAO ZHU ZHAO FU JACKPOT ALERT 🧨 🧨 🧨 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $1.76 and hit a $12,003.73 jackpot! 💲 💵 💰 pic.twitter.com/AdLsClgtcB — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 6, 2025

