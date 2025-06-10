$136K bingo jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.
Nancy hit it big in the Palace Station bingo room Monday morning, winning the $136,410 jumbo bingo progressive jackpot, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.
The Jumbo Bingo progressive has reset to $100,000, and the sessions are scheduled between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Congrats, Carol!
Congratulations to Carol on her big bingo win! Carol won the Dual Daub game in 33 numbers for $13,017!
Test out your luck in bingo today at our crazy for coveralls event from 11:00 am- 9:00 pm pic.twitter.com/Qx3d0JkvGj
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) June 6, 2025
Binion’s
Hurrah, Riley!
🎰When an $0.80 bet turns into a $19,000 jackpot! 🎉😎🥳
Congratulations to our lucky jackpot winner Riley from Hawaii who is playing for 10 minutes landing the free spins on our slot machine regal link winning a grand total of $19,095! #moneymonday #lasvegas #binions #dtlv pic.twitter.com/HJTxGMdkXa
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) June 9, 2025
California
Annabelle’s win leads the way for winners downtown.
Congratulations to these lucky guests on their awesome wins!🥳🎰 pic.twitter.com/JiBEoJB11J
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) June 7, 2025
Durango
Dragon Link: Golden Century fills the screen.
Picture this: hitting the GRAND JACKPOT on Dragon Link! 🐉🪙☀️ Congratulations to this lucky winner who won this jackpot on a $1 bet. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/HnxEIwUtzN
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) June 4, 2025
Scoring on a $1.50 spin.
Happy Friday, especially to this lucky guest who just hit the jackpot for $17,000 while playing Lightning Link! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/MVhkjtZUG6
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) June 6, 2025
Fremont
Way to go, Kevin!
After an $0.88 bet, Kevin walked away with $23,079! Congratulations on this awesome win!🤑💰🔥 pic.twitter.com/cwrdOt0I2f
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) June 7, 2025
Green Valley Ranch
Big haul on the $16 spin.
JACKPOT ALERT! 🚨 One lucky guest turned a $16 spin on Mo’ Mo’ Mo’ Mummy into a mind-blowing $83,820.61 win — talk about legendary. 💸 Who's spinning next?! pic.twitter.com/lJtYZ0K0u3
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 4, 2025
Main Street Station
Dance the night away.
After a $1.76 bet, this lucky guest walked away with $10,711! Congratulations on this awesome win!🤑💰🔥 pic.twitter.com/BGPoJTx7Va
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) June 7, 2025
Palms
That’s a lot for an 88-cent spin.
Low bet wins hit different. 👏 #SlotJackpot #ClubSerrano pic.twitter.com/d7k5NXthNA
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) June 10, 2025
Sam’s Town
A jackpot so nice, this player did it twice.
Talk about luck! Our lucky visitor struck a $10,000 Video Poker jackpot and then doubled the thrill with another $10,000 win! It's raining jackpots over here! 💸 pic.twitter.com/yZWyAfz6RL
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 5, 2025
South Point
Congrats, Hanna!
Congratulations to our Bingo winner Hanna!
Hanna hit it big with a Double Hardway for a total win of $25,642 in Game 3 during the 7 PM session!💎 What an incredible win! 🎊✨ pic.twitter.com/hvEJ2Q41K1
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) June 9, 2025
Sunset Station
Always entertained by some Bao Zhu Zhao Fu.
BAO ZHU ZHAO FU JACKPOT ALERT 🧨 🧨 🧨
Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $1.76 and hit a $12,003.73 jackpot! 💲 💵 💰 pic.twitter.com/AdLsClgtcB
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 6, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
