$136K bingo jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

Nancy won the $136,410 jumbo bingo progressive jackpot Monday, June 9, 2025, at Palace Station ...
Nancy won the $136,410 jumbo bingo progressive jackpot Monday, June 9, 2025, at Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2025 - 7:12 am
 

Nancy hit it big in the Palace Station bingo room Monday morning, winning the $136,410 jumbo bingo progressive jackpot, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

The Jumbo Bingo progressive has reset to $100,000, and the sessions are scheduled between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Congrats, Carol!

Binion’s

Hurrah, Riley!

California

Annabelle’s win leads the way for winners downtown.

Durango

Dragon Link: Golden Century fills the screen.

Scoring on a $1.50 spin.

Fremont

Way to go, Kevin!

Green Valley Ranch

Big haul on the $16 spin.

Main Street Station

Dance the night away.

Palms

That’s a lot for an 88-cent spin.

Sam’s Town

A jackpot so nice, this player did it twice.

South Point

Congrats, Hanna!

Sunset Station

Always entertained by some Bao Zhu Zhao Fu.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

