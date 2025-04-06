67°F
Casinos & Gaming

$136K slot jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

Christian hit the Super Grand Top Award playing the Dollar Storm slot machine for $136,882 on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Rainbow Club Casino in Henderson. (Rainbow Club Casino)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2025 - 5:26 pm
 

A local player won a six-figure jackpot Saturday at a Las Vegas Valley casino.

Christian hit the Super Grand Top Award playing the Dollar Storm slot machine for $136,882 at the Rainbow Club Casino in Henderson, according to a casino spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Blowing in the wind.

Boulder Station

Great wins on the southeast Strip.

California

Good spin.

Cannery

Very Buffalo-ee.

Fremont

Way to go, Thomas!

Gold Coast

Hello, Larry, and congratulations! #HadTo

Golden Nugget

Spin ’em and win ’em.

The Orleans

High on the hog.

Palace Station

Bolts happen.

Palms

Big spins happen.

Hurrah, Mary!

Plaza

Congrats, Janina!

Red Rock Casino

Some video keno fun.

Sam’s Town

Don’t mess with Texas.

South Point

Way to go, Linda!

Sunset Station

Having some fun in Henderson.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

