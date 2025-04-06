$136K slot jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Several jackpots recently hit across the Las Vegas Valley.
A local player won a six-figure jackpot Saturday at a Las Vegas Valley casino.
Christian hit the Super Grand Top Award playing the Dollar Storm slot machine for $136,882 at the Rainbow Club Casino in Henderson, according to a casino spokesperson.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Blowing in the wind.
Big cheers to our lucky guest who bagged a whopping $38k on Huff N Even More Puff! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/FFp6Y8IWnS
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) April 3, 2025
Boulder Station
JACKPOT ALERT! 💰 Congrats to the lucky winner who bet $0.88 playing Bao Zhu Zhao and won a jackpot worth $10,232.56. pic.twitter.com/fGrsIY0aJm
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 24, 2025
JACKPOT ALERT! 🎉 A big high five to our fortunate local guest who placed a bet of $1.76 on Dancing Drums and danced their way to a whopping jackpot of $28,328.66. pic.twitter.com/W3Lk8P7rOr
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 26, 2025
JACKPOT ALERT! 🚨 A big, friendly shout-out to the fortunate local guest who wagered $15.00 on Ultimate X Poker and walked away with a jackpot of $10,000. 💸 pic.twitter.com/eYJbHF1AsW
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 28, 2025
JACKPOT ALERT! 🎉 A local guest tried their luck with just $2.40 on Lion Cash and guess what? They hit a whopping Jackpot of $16,475.31! 🎊 pic.twitter.com/kVgPpGHR0B
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 4, 2025
Great wins on the southeast Strip.
California
Good spin.
After a $5 bet, this lucky guest walked out with $54,360! Congratulations!🤑🎰 pic.twitter.com/Mb4eCTDMSV
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) April 4, 2025
Cannery
Very Buffalo-ee.
Join us in celebrating our guest's amazing $11k win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/11kk1KLh6B
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) April 1, 2025
Fremont
Way to go, Thomas!
After a $2 bet, this Thomas walked out with $10,000! Congratulations!🤑🎰 pic.twitter.com/aKJZk4qbie
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) April 4, 2025
Gold Coast
Hello, Larry, and congratulations! #HadTo
The coins are pouring in! Congratulations, Larry, on your big win! 🎉🎰 #GoldCoastCasino #JackpotWinner #LasVegasJackpot #SlotMachine #Gambling pic.twitter.com/AGb7Zlbh1C
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) April 4, 2025
Golden Nugget
Spin ’em and win ’em.
Congrats to our latest jackpot winners! 🥳 Keep spinning, folks, the next jackpot might be yours! 💰 #Winning #Slots #Jackpot #Casino #Gaming #Vegas pic.twitter.com/lGhSy39thH
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) March 25, 2025
The Orleans
High on the hog.
Jackpot alert! 🐷💰This lucky winner just added $19,628 to their piggy bank! 🎉#OrleansCasino #JackpotWinner #LuckyWinner #Slots #Gambling #LasVegasJackpot pic.twitter.com/KuGx777KVg
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) March 27, 2025
Palace Station
Bolts happen.
Lighting Link Jackpot Alert! ⚡ ⚡ ⚡
BET: $3.75
WIN: $11.657.15 pic.twitter.com/Jn0fyK6AEE
— Palace Station (@palacestation) April 1, 2025
Palms
Big spins happen.
High limit, higher reward. #SlotJackpot pic.twitter.com/RE6tKFvSYV
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) March 26, 2025
Hurrah, Mary!
ONE. DOLLAR. 🤯 That’s all it took for Mary to hit $99,605.56. ✨
Who’s next?! → https://t.co/7z4Wu9XAPY#manifestingmillions #slotjackpot pic.twitter.com/PpZvoNE2lu
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) April 2, 2025
Plaza
Congrats, Janina!
Jackpot alert! 🚨💰 Huge congrats to Janina on winning $11,263! That’s how you do it! pic.twitter.com/wbOokL8abQ
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) April 2, 2025
Red Rock Casino
Some video keno fun.
A video keno player turned $16 into nearly $40,000 at Red Rock Casino last night. Decent ROI. pic.twitter.com/gHIGqou3RM
— Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) April 4, 2025
Sam’s Town
Don’t mess with Texas.
🎉 Jackpot alert! A lucky guest just turned their Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em game into a massive win with a Royal Flush, taking home $28,952.83 + $5,000 on the blind! 🃏💰 pic.twitter.com/hOAZjEuMNb
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 4, 2025
South Point
Way to go, Linda!
🎉Bingo Alert!🎉
Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Linda, who won $13,518 with a Coverall Cashball!💰 pic.twitter.com/Gv5s9wv6yh
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) March 28, 2025
Sunset Station
Having some fun in Henderson.
JACKPOT ALERT! 🚨 Congrats to the lucky Boarding Pass member who bet $4 playing Lion Cash and won a jackpot worth $10,550.42 🤑 🤑 pic.twitter.com/LUWvevwssz
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 24, 2025
DREAM BIG, WIN BIG! 🃏 ♥️ 🃏 ♥️
Congratulations to the lucky video poker winner who hit a $26,000.00 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/d4lwdJiHPR
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 25, 2025
COIN TRIO JACKPOT ALERT! 💲 💲 💲
Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of .88¢ and hit a $12,720.52 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/B7Ltv9XVps
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 28, 2025
SUPERLOCK JACKPOT ALERT🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓
Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $1.20 and hit a $13,530.14 jackpot! 💲 💵 💰 pic.twitter.com/bd2dpOopc3
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) April 3, 2025
