$136K slot jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

Several jackpots recently hit across the Las Vegas Valley.

Christian hit the Super Grand Top Award playing the Dollar Storm slot machine for $136,882 on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Rainbow Club Casino in Henderson. (Rainbow Club Casino)

A local player won a six-figure jackpot Saturday at a Las Vegas Valley casino.

Christian hit the Super Grand Top Award playing the Dollar Storm slot machine for $136,882 at the Rainbow Club Casino in Henderson, according to a casino spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Blowing in the wind.

Big cheers to our lucky guest who bagged a whopping $38k on Huff N Even More Puff! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/FFp6Y8IWnS — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) April 3, 2025

Boulder Station

JACKPOT ALERT! 💰 Congrats to the lucky winner who bet $0.88 playing Bao Zhu Zhao and won a jackpot worth $10,232.56. pic.twitter.com/fGrsIY0aJm — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 24, 2025

JACKPOT ALERT! 🎉 A big high five to our fortunate local guest who placed a bet of $1.76 on Dancing Drums and danced their way to a whopping jackpot of $28,328.66. pic.twitter.com/W3Lk8P7rOr — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 26, 2025

JACKPOT ALERT! 🚨 A big, friendly shout-out to the fortunate local guest who wagered $15.00 on Ultimate X Poker and walked away with a jackpot of $10,000. 💸 pic.twitter.com/eYJbHF1AsW — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 28, 2025

JACKPOT ALERT! 🎉 A local guest tried their luck with just $2.40 on Lion Cash and guess what? They hit a whopping Jackpot of $16,475.31! 🎊 pic.twitter.com/kVgPpGHR0B — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 4, 2025

Great wins on the southeast Strip.

California

Good spin.

After a $5 bet, this lucky guest walked out with $54,360! Congratulations!🤑🎰 pic.twitter.com/Mb4eCTDMSV — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) April 4, 2025

Cannery

Very Buffalo-ee.

Join us in celebrating our guest's amazing $11k win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/11kk1KLh6B — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) April 1, 2025

Fremont

Way to go, Thomas!

After a $2 bet, this Thomas walked out with $10,000! Congratulations!🤑🎰 pic.twitter.com/aKJZk4qbie — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) April 4, 2025

Gold Coast

Hello, Larry, and congratulations! #HadTo

Golden Nugget

Spin ’em and win ’em.

The Orleans

High on the hog.

Palace Station

Bolts happen.

Lighting Link Jackpot Alert! ⚡ ⚡ ⚡

BET: $3.75

WIN: $11.657.15 pic.twitter.com/Jn0fyK6AEE — Palace Station (@palacestation) April 1, 2025

Palms

Big spins happen.

Hurrah, Mary!

Plaza

Congrats, Janina!

Jackpot alert! 🚨💰 Huge congrats to Janina on winning $11,263! That’s how you do it! pic.twitter.com/wbOokL8abQ — Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) April 2, 2025

Red Rock Casino

Some video keno fun.

A video keno player turned $16 into nearly $40,000 at Red Rock Casino last night. Decent ROI. pic.twitter.com/gHIGqou3RM — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) April 4, 2025

Sam’s Town

Don’t mess with Texas.

🎉 Jackpot alert! A lucky guest just turned their Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em game into a massive win with a Royal Flush, taking home $28,952.83 + $5,000 on the blind! 🃏💰 pic.twitter.com/hOAZjEuMNb — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 4, 2025

South Point

Way to go, Linda!

🎉Bingo Alert!🎉 Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Linda, who won $13,518 with a Coverall Cashball!💰 pic.twitter.com/Gv5s9wv6yh — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) March 28, 2025

Sunset Station

Having some fun in Henderson.

JACKPOT ALERT! 🚨 Congrats to the lucky Boarding Pass member who bet $4 playing Lion Cash and won a jackpot worth $10,550.42 🤑 🤑 pic.twitter.com/LUWvevwssz — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 24, 2025

DREAM BIG, WIN BIG! 🃏 ♥️ 🃏 ♥️

Congratulations to the lucky video poker winner who hit a $26,000.00 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/d4lwdJiHPR — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 25, 2025

COIN TRIO JACKPOT ALERT! 💲 💲 💲

Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of .88¢ and hit a $12,720.52 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/B7Ltv9XVps — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 28, 2025

SUPERLOCK JACKPOT ALERT🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓

Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $1.20 and hit a $13,530.14 jackpot! 💲 💵 💰 pic.twitter.com/bd2dpOopc3 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) April 3, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.