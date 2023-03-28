66°F
Casinos & Gaming

$139K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2023 - 1:34 pm
 
A slots player won a $139,000 jackpot Friday, March 24, 2023, on a Dragon Link: Autumn Moon mac ...
A slots player won a $139,000 jackpot Friday, March 24, 2023, on a Dragon Link: Autumn Moon machine at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

While it still seems like winter for some this spring in Las Vegas, one slots player found solace in an Autumn Moon.

A slots player won a $139,000 jackpot on a Dragon Link: Autumn Moon machine, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The slots, on a $750 wager, lined up at 1 a.m. Friday, the spokesperson said.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Knocking it out with a 7-spot.

Binion’s

Kevin and a visitor from Texas celebrate!

California

A visitor from Hawai’i has the beat.

Cannery

Fire Link is on … well, you know.

Fremont

Silk Road is slick.

Gold Coast

Hurray for Harriet!

The Orleans

An old-school keno win for Randal!

Oyo Las Vegas

Congrats to Jesus!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

