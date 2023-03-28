$139K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

While it still seems like winter for some this spring in Las Vegas, one slots player found solace in an Autumn Moon.

A slots player won a $139,000 jackpot Friday, March 24, 2023, on a Dragon Link: Autumn Moon machine at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

While it still seems like winter for some this spring in Las Vegas, one slots player found solace in an Autumn Moon.

A slots player won a $139,000 jackpot on a Dragon Link: Autumn Moon machine, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Congratulations to this @CaesarsRewards guest who hit a $139,000 #Jackpot playing Autumn Moon Dragon Link 🐉 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/wcnuALuNmU — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) March 28, 2023

The slots, on a $750 wager, lined up at 1 a.m. Friday, the spokesperson said.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Knocking it out with a 7-spot.

Congratulations to this guest on the $14k win! pic.twitter.com/1ueB9OZUhY — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) March 26, 2023

Binion’s

Kevin and a visitor from Texas celebrate!

Money, money, money Monday! 🤑💰 Check out these two giant #jackpots from this weekend. Kevin took home over $16,000 on the Derby Horse Race game and a lucky Texan won over $12,000 on the Lotus Land game. #moneymonday #binions #lasvegas #binionslasvegas #lasvegascasino #dtlv pic.twitter.com/BoB4fuGosf — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) March 27, 2023

California

A visitor from Hawai’i has the beat.

The DRUMS sure delivered on this one! 🥁 This lucky winner from Hawai'i cashed out $10,916.99 when they triggered an EXPLOSIVE GRAND PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT! 🤑 Bet: $5.88 pic.twitter.com/CJTcgAUF4n — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) March 25, 2023

Cannery

Fire Link is on … well, you know.

Help us congratulate this guest on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/3JiboVIwbg — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) March 25, 2023

Fremont

Silk Road is slick.

Nothing to see here, just a casual 50 CENT bet that netted $11,228.36

from DRAGON LINK: SILK ROAD this week. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jIu5ezGY8O — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) March 25, 2023

Gold Coast

Hurray for Harriet!

Big congratulations to Harriet who turned her $1 bet into a HUGE $10,102 win on Pirate's Treasure during her visit to Gold Coast last week! pic.twitter.com/6EQUFh12Ke — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) March 27, 2023

The Orleans

An old-school keno win for Randal!

MORE BIG WINNERS!! Congratulations to Randal who hit a 7️⃣-spot in our Keno Room to take home $10,000 during his recent visit to The Orleans! pic.twitter.com/c6uvUcAL0f — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) March 26, 2023

Oyo Las Vegas

Congrats to Jesus!

Cha CHING! 🤑 Congratulations to Jesus B. for winning a $10,825.00 jackpot on Cash Falls! #LivingTheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/LWwtbOWWaI — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) March 27, 2023

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.