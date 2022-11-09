61°F
Casinos & Gaming

$139K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2022 - 1:33 pm
 
A player hit five aces on pai gow poker Monday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Bally's Las Vegas, capturing a ...
A player hit five aces on pai gow poker Monday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Bally's Las Vegas, capturing a major progressive jackpot of $139,889. (Caesars Entertainment)

The Bally’s name still possesses jackpot magic.

A player hit five aces on pai gow poker Monday night at the venerable Strip casino, capturing a major progressive jackpot of $139,889, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Bally’s is expected to rebrand soon as Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

It’s great when 88 cents works so well.

Cannery

Another victory from a Buffalo machine.

Fremont

Pandas, as always, rule.

Main Street Station

A $4.40 investment pays well.

Railroad Pass

Big storm in Henderson!

Suncoast

That can catch your attention …

… and this as well.

Treasure Island

Congrats to Luke!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

