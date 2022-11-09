$139K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
The Bally’s name still possesses jackpot magic.
A player hit five aces on pai gow poker Monday night at the venerable Strip casino, capturing a major progressive jackpot of $139,889, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Bally’s is expected to rebrand soon as Horseshoe Las Vegas.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
California
It’s great when 88 cents works so well.
88 CENTS ➡️ $14,334.01 👀
For a Halloween win, there was nothing scary about that ROI for this Hawaiian winner! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/J9xoZ7QjCI
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) November 8, 2022
Cannery
Another victory from a Buffalo machine.
Congratulations to this guest on the $17k win! pic.twitter.com/1C4qJS21qw
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) November 9, 2022
Fremont
Pandas, as always, rule.
There's nothing like a lucky local making a splash! 🤩
How about this GRAND PROGRESSIVE hit on Prosperity Panda from a $1.38 spin?! 💸 pic.twitter.com/L47oBCx7V5
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) November 7, 2022
Main Street Station
A $4.40 investment pays well.
A lucky local definitely brought the heat with this BAU ZHU ZHAO FU win from a $4.40 play! 🎇 pic.twitter.com/OxuNoIAlSj
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) November 8, 2022
Railroad Pass
Big storm in Henderson!
WOW!!!!! What a huge win! It pays to play at the Railroad Pass!
— Railroad Pass Hotel, Casino & Travel Center! (@RailroadPass) November 9, 2022
Suncoast
That can catch your attention …
A Royal Flush with no deuces was the winning hand for this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/iqHFpB1Xnu
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) November 7, 2022
… and this as well.
Check out this lucky win! 💰 pic.twitter.com/mMsU1Dkwfv
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) November 9, 2022
Treasure Island
Congrats to Luke!
Wow! Congrats to Luke L. our #WinnerWednesday feature this week who won $10,043 on the Double Jackpot Bonus! Congratulations on your win and hope to see you again soon.
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir to join the club! pic.twitter.com/NKiCklCU9Z
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) November 9, 2022
