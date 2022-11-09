$139K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

The Bally’s name still possesses jackpot magic.

A player hit five aces on pai gow poker Monday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Bally's Las Vegas, capturing a major progressive jackpot of $139,889. (Caesars Entertainment)

A player hit five aces on pai gow poker Monday night at the venerable Strip casino, capturing a major progressive jackpot of $139,889, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Bally’s is expected to rebrand soon as Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

It’s great when 88 cents works so well.

88 CENTS ➡️ $14,334.01 👀 For a Halloween win, there was nothing scary about that ROI for this Hawaiian winner! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/J9xoZ7QjCI — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) November 8, 2022

Cannery

Another victory from a Buffalo machine.

Congratulations to this guest on the $17k win! pic.twitter.com/1C4qJS21qw — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) November 9, 2022

Fremont

Pandas, as always, rule.

There's nothing like a lucky local making a splash! 🤩 How about this GRAND PROGRESSIVE hit on Prosperity Panda from a $1.38 spin?! 💸 pic.twitter.com/L47oBCx7V5 — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) November 7, 2022

Main Street Station

A $4.40 investment pays well.

A lucky local definitely brought the heat with this BAU ZHU ZHAO FU win from a $4.40 play! 🎇 pic.twitter.com/OxuNoIAlSj — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) November 8, 2022

Railroad Pass

Big storm in Henderson!

Suncoast

That can catch your attention …

A Royal Flush with no deuces was the winning hand for this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/iqHFpB1Xnu — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) November 7, 2022

… and this as well.

Check out this lucky win! 💰 pic.twitter.com/mMsU1Dkwfv — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) November 9, 2022

Treasure Island

Congrats to Luke!

Wow! Congrats to Luke L. our #WinnerWednesday feature this week who won $10,043 on the Double Jackpot Bonus! Congratulations on your win and hope to see you again soon. 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir to join the club! pic.twitter.com/NKiCklCU9Z — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) November 9, 2022

