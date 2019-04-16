$13M Megabucks jackpot hit at Henderson casino

A Sunset Station guest hit a $13.2 million Megabucks jackpot at the Henderson casino on Sunday, April 14, 2019. (Station Casinos)

A hotel guest struck it rich Sunday, hitting a $13.2 million Megabucks jackpot after just a couple of minutes of play on a machine at Sunset Station in Henderson.

The Arizona player, who chooses to remain anonymous, lined up the three Megabucks symbols on IGT’s Triple Red Hot Sevens slot machine, according to Lori Nelson, Station Casinos vice president of corporate communications.The winning total was $13,154,723.

The player, who holds a platinum-level Boarding Pass card, inserted $40 and began playing the slot machine at 8:28 a.m. “Within two minutes of playing the $3 maximum bet machine, the $13-million plus jackpot hit,” Nelson said in an email.

The winner has been a hotel and gaming guest of Sunset Station and Boulder Station over the past few years, Nelson said.

