$142K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

A pai gow player hit a progressive jackpot with a seven-card straight flush for $137,023 and sc ...
A pai gow player hit a progressive jackpot with a seven-card straight flush for $137,023 and scored an extra $5,000 with a bonus bet to take home $142,023 at The Orleans in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming via X)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2025 - 3:11 pm
 

A table game player won more than $140,000 on a massive pai gow poker win recently at an off-Strip casino.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, hit the progressive with a seven-card straight flush for $137,023 and scored an extra $5,000 with a bonus bet to take home $142,023 at The Orleans, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

The winning hand was the eight through ace of hearts, with the joker being used for the 10 of hearts. In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Congrats, Dawn!

Boulder Station

Pulling big coin on Dragon Cash.

California

Piling up the five-figure jackpots downtown.

Fremont

Off the $1.76 spin.

Green Valley Ranch

Still maintain a longtime Las Vegas comedian should be getting royalties from this.

Main Street Station

$1.76 strikes again.

Palace Station

Fifty hands later …

Palms

“What goes up must come down/Spinnin’ wheel got to go ‘round” — some Blood, Sweat and Tears for your perusal.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

