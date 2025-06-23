$142K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

A pai gow player hit a progressive jackpot with a seven-card straight flush for $137,023 and scored an extra $5,000 with a bonus bet to take home $142,023 at The Orleans in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming via X)

A table game player won more than $140,000 on a massive pai gow poker win recently at an off-Strip casino.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, hit the progressive with a seven-card straight flush for $137,023 and scored an extra $5,000 with a bonus bet to take home $142,023 at The Orleans, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

The winning hand was the eight through ace of hearts, with the joker being used for the 10 of hearts. In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Congrats, Dawn!

Boulder Station

Pulling big coin on Dragon Cash.

We're over the moon for our local guest who bet $25 on Dragon Cash and won an incredible jackpot worth $57,587.15! 💰 pic.twitter.com/Qel3AlKnDf — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 20, 2025

California

Piling up the five-figure jackpots downtown.

Check out all these 5-digit jackpots! Congratulations lucky winners!🤑🎉 pic.twitter.com/SrVbdV0eHb — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) June 21, 2025

Fremont

Off the $1.76 spin.

After a $1.76 bet, this lucky guest walked away with $10,509! Congratulations!🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/RueRAxH80D — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) June 21, 2025

Green Valley Ranch

Still maintain a longtime Las Vegas comedian should be getting royalties from this.

JACKPOT ALERT! 🚨A lucky guest hit big at Rich Little Piggies World Class — turning their $0.75 bet into a massive $27,420.08 win! Time to break open those piggy banks. 🐖💥 pic.twitter.com/ljIlYs1iGY — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 18, 2025

Main Street Station

$1.76 strikes again.

After a $1.76 bet, this lucky guest walked away with $12,201! Congratulations!🤑💰 pic.twitter.com/3Zmj5hqhbW — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) June 21, 2025

Palace Station

Fifty hands later …

Fifty Play Draw Poker Jackpot at Palace Station!

$10,000.00 🤑 🤑 🤑 pic.twitter.com/lIkwwiGbV8 — Palace Station (@palacestation) June 20, 2025

Palms

“What goes up must come down/Spinnin’ wheel got to go ‘round” — some Blood, Sweat and Tears for your perusal.

