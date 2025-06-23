$142K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.
A table game player won more than $140,000 on a massive pai gow poker win recently at an off-Strip casino.
The player, who chose to remain anonymous, hit the progressive with a seven-card straight flush for $137,023 and scored an extra $5,000 with a bonus bet to take home $142,023 at The Orleans, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.
The winning hand was the eight through ace of hearts, with the joker being used for the 10 of hearts. In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
Congrats, Dawn!
We've got another major winner at Binion's to share with you! 💸 Dawn from Florida hit a huge $18,100 jackpot after betting only $1.50!🎉#moneymonday #binions #vegas #jackpot #fremontstreet #laavegas pic.twitter.com/KRtr4IgFX2
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) June 23, 2025
Boulder Station
Pulling big coin on Dragon Cash.
We're over the moon for our local guest who bet $25 on Dragon Cash and won an incredible jackpot worth $57,587.15! 💰 pic.twitter.com/Qel3AlKnDf
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 20, 2025
California
Piling up the five-figure jackpots downtown.
Check out all these 5-digit jackpots! Congratulations lucky winners!🤑🎉 pic.twitter.com/SrVbdV0eHb
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) June 21, 2025
Fremont
Off the $1.76 spin.
After a $1.76 bet, this lucky guest walked away with $10,509! Congratulations!🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/RueRAxH80D
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) June 21, 2025
Green Valley Ranch
Still maintain a longtime Las Vegas comedian should be getting royalties from this.
JACKPOT ALERT! 🚨A lucky guest hit big at Rich Little Piggies World Class — turning their $0.75 bet into a massive $27,420.08 win! Time to break open those piggy banks. 🐖💥 pic.twitter.com/ljIlYs1iGY
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 18, 2025
Main Street Station
$1.76 strikes again.
After a $1.76 bet, this lucky guest walked away with $12,201! Congratulations!🤑💰 pic.twitter.com/3Zmj5hqhbW
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) June 21, 2025
Palace Station
Fifty hands later …
Fifty Play Draw Poker Jackpot at Palace Station!
$10,000.00 🤑 🤑 🤑 pic.twitter.com/lIkwwiGbV8
— Palace Station (@palacestation) June 20, 2025
Palms
“What goes up must come down/Spinnin’ wheel got to go ‘round” — some Blood, Sweat and Tears for your perusal.
Bought a vowel for $50 and turned it into $25,000. 🤑💸 #SlotJackpot #PalmsLV #WOF pic.twitter.com/8MmRfPLT7t
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) June 19, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.