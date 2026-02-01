68°F
Casinos & Gaming

$146K table game jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2026 - 10:27 am
 

A visitor to a downtown Las Vegas casino was able to collect more than $200.

Terry Belcoe from Idaho won a $146,361 progressive jackpot on the Monopoly Blackjack 13 game on Friday at the Plaza, according to a casino spokesperson.

The Plaza recently debuted Nevada’s only Monopoly Table Games Progressive from Galaxy Gaming. The Plaza is also only the second location to offer the table game in the nation.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

