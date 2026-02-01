$146K table game jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

A visitor to a downtown Las Vegas casino was able to collect more than $200.

Terry Belcoe from Idaho won a $146,361 progressive jackpot on the Monopoly Blackjack 13 game on Friday at the Plaza, according to a casino spokesperson.

The Plaza recently debuted Nevada’s only Monopoly Table Games Progressive from Galaxy Gaming. The Plaza is also only the second location to offer the table game in the nation.

