$147K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

The win was one of several recently collected on and off the Las Vegas Strip.

Arizona resident Ryan shows off his promotional check after winning $147,035.76 on Pai Gow Poker on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Suncoast in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

While some Nevadans travel to Arizona for a chance at multi-state lottery tickets, one Valley of the Sun resident came to Las Vegas to seek his fortune.

Playing at Suncoast, Ryan hit a queen high seven-card straight flush in Pai Gow Poker to win $147,035.76 on Tuesday, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

Aliante, Cannery, Gold Coast, Sam’s Town and The Orleans are the other Boyd properties that participate in the progressive jackpot.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Go clubbin’.

SUPER ACE BONUS JACKPOT 🤩

BET 👉 $5.00

WON 👉 $14,134 pic.twitter.com/rWGTFx3nda — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 1, 2023

California

Big score for GeorgeAnne!

GEORGEANNE

BROUGHT HOME THE 🥓:

$28,260.99 of it! She had a $3.52 play hit the Grand Progressive on Rakin' Bacon! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/sDfvY9350a — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) February 28, 2023

Cannery

It appears to be more than a trio of coins.

Now that's a pay day 🤑 Congrats to this guest on the $12k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/LnVCLGs62k — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) February 28, 2023

Casino Royale

Another score on the Strip.

WOW! Congrats to the winner on Wicked Wheel!

MASSIVE WIN! 💰 pic.twitter.com/xBeahgKEP4 — Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) March 1, 2023

Fremont

It’s always a good call to put the subject matter on your check memo line.

That's a win that would have anyone short of breath! 😤 This lucky winner landed the GRAND JACKPOT off of HUFF 'N MORE PUFF with a $4.50 spin, pocketing $14,321.61! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/lIOu8EkP6B — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) February 28, 2023

Gold Coast

A royal flush win sets the pace.

Congratulations to these lucky winners who ascended on some BIG jackpots here at Gold Coast! pic.twitter.com/glxWtLuLTS — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) February 28, 2023

Horseshoe Las Vegas

Is it too early to call it “the ‘Shoe”?

Join us in congratulating two lucky @CaesarsRewards guests that hit jackpots totaling $60,025 last week.✨ 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/gOyt9qQQ6u — Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) February 28, 2023

Main Street Station

That’s a ton of bamboo.

THAT 🐼 IS MAGIC! Another HUGE win at Main Street Station for this lucky guest! And yes, that is back-to-back PANDA MAGIC handpays on the feed! 💰🔂 pic.twitter.com/agB31nmMq5 — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) February 27, 2023

The Orleans

Symbolize that win.

Who doesn't love a good hand pay!? 💰 pic.twitter.com/QSDQMY6LQ8 — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) February 28, 2023

Oyo Las Vegas

Way to go, George!

We've got some hot stuff happenin' on the casino floor! 🔥 Congratulations to George for winning $10,638! #LivingTheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/fCT1nLvV41 — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) March 1, 2023

Palace Station

It’s the Peacock Princess’ turn in Dragon Link glory.

DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐲

BET ➡️ $1.50

WON ➡️ $11,159.76 pic.twitter.com/xUwpsP95J6 — Palace Station (@palacestation) March 1, 2023

Plaza

Another happy $1 player.

Rampart

A pair of hearts royal flushes lead the way.

The Strat

A jackpot AND a T-shirt? Way to go, Robert!

Robert is the ultimate winner with a jackpot of $10,221 playing Fire Link! 🔥 Help us congratulate him. 👏 pic.twitter.com/PS2QeSKSTv — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) February 28, 2023

Treasure Island

Congrats to Frank!

Feeling lucky in Las Vegas paid off big time for our #WinnerWednesday feature, Frank F! Congrats on your $10,539 jackpot win – we hope the rest of your vacation is just as amazing! 🎰🌴 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir to join the club! pic.twitter.com/EZly2Bcfld — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) March 1, 2023

Wildfire on Fremont

New kid on the block.

A $.75 bet paid off in a big way with this $10,317.80 hand pay that popped off at the all-new Wildfire on Fremont. pic.twitter.com/Nsu8TxfQ0s — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) March 1, 2023

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.