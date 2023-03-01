47°F
Casinos & Gaming

$147K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2023 - 3:33 pm
 
Arizona resident Ryan shows off his promotional check after winning $147,035.76 on Pai Gow Poke ...
Arizona resident Ryan shows off his promotional check after winning $147,035.76 on Pai Gow Poker on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Suncoast in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

While some Nevadans travel to Arizona for a chance at multi-state lottery tickets, one Valley of the Sun resident came to Las Vegas to seek his fortune.

Playing at Suncoast, Ryan hit a queen high seven-card straight flush in Pai Gow Poker to win $147,035.76 on Tuesday, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

Aliante, Cannery, Gold Coast, Sam’s Town and The Orleans are the other Boyd properties that participate in the progressive jackpot.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

