$147K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
The win was one of several recently collected on and off the Las Vegas Strip.
While some Nevadans travel to Arizona for a chance at multi-state lottery tickets, one Valley of the Sun resident came to Las Vegas to seek his fortune.
Playing at Suncoast, Ryan hit a queen high seven-card straight flush in Pai Gow Poker to win $147,035.76 on Tuesday, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.
Aliante, Cannery, Gold Coast, Sam’s Town and The Orleans are the other Boyd properties that participate in the progressive jackpot.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
Go clubbin’.
SUPER ACE BONUS JACKPOT 🤩
BET 👉 $5.00
WON 👉 $14,134 pic.twitter.com/rWGTFx3nda
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 1, 2023
California
Big score for GeorgeAnne!
GEORGEANNE
BROUGHT HOME THE 🥓:
$28,260.99 of it!
She had a $3.52 play hit the Grand Progressive on Rakin' Bacon! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/sDfvY9350a
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) February 28, 2023
Cannery
It appears to be more than a trio of coins.
Now that's a pay day 🤑
Congrats to this guest on the $12k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/LnVCLGs62k
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) February 28, 2023
Casino Royale
Another score on the Strip.
WOW! Congrats to the winner on Wicked Wheel!
MASSIVE WIN! 💰 pic.twitter.com/xBeahgKEP4
— Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) March 1, 2023
Fremont
It’s always a good call to put the subject matter on your check memo line.
That's a win that would have anyone short of breath! 😤
This lucky winner landed the GRAND JACKPOT off of HUFF 'N MORE PUFF with a $4.50 spin, pocketing $14,321.61! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/lIOu8EkP6B
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) February 28, 2023
Gold Coast
A royal flush win sets the pace.
Congratulations to these lucky winners who ascended on some BIG jackpots here at Gold Coast! pic.twitter.com/glxWtLuLTS
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) February 28, 2023
Horseshoe Las Vegas
Is it too early to call it “the ‘Shoe”?
Join us in congratulating two lucky @CaesarsRewards guests that hit jackpots totaling $60,025 last week.✨
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/gOyt9qQQ6u
— Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) February 28, 2023
Main Street Station
That’s a ton of bamboo.
THAT 🐼 IS MAGIC!
Another HUGE win at Main Street Station for this lucky guest! And yes, that is back-to-back PANDA MAGIC handpays on the feed! 💰🔂 pic.twitter.com/agB31nmMq5
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) February 27, 2023
The Orleans
Symbolize that win.
Who doesn't love a good hand pay!? 💰 pic.twitter.com/QSDQMY6LQ8
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) February 28, 2023
Oyo Las Vegas
Way to go, George!
We've got some hot stuff happenin' on the casino floor! 🔥 Congratulations to George for winning $10,638! #LivingTheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/fCT1nLvV41
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) March 1, 2023
Palace Station
It’s the Peacock Princess’ turn in Dragon Link glory.
DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐲
BET ➡️ $1.50
WON ➡️ $11,159.76 pic.twitter.com/xUwpsP95J6
— Palace Station (@palacestation) March 1, 2023
Plaza
Another happy $1 player.
✨GRAND JACKPOT✨
Congrats to this very lucky Plaza guest who hit the Grand on a $1 bet taking home $15,185.93!!#vegas #lasvegas #slots #casino #plazalv #dtlv #downforanythingdtlv pic.twitter.com/ENF7pLn74d
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) February 28, 2023
Rampart
A pair of hearts royal flushes lead the way.
Congrats to this past weekend's lucky winners! #jackpotwinner #luckywinner #luckycasino #vegaswinner #lasvegaswinner #vegasjackpot #vegasweekend #vegasbound #vegasbaby pic.twitter.com/GIAXyKRUfF
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) February 28, 2023
The Strat
A jackpot AND a T-shirt? Way to go, Robert!
Robert is the ultimate winner with a jackpot of $10,221 playing Fire Link! 🔥 Help us congratulate him. 👏 pic.twitter.com/PS2QeSKSTv
— The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) February 28, 2023
Treasure Island
Congrats to Frank!
Feeling lucky in Las Vegas paid off big time for our #WinnerWednesday feature, Frank F! Congrats on your $10,539 jackpot win – we hope the rest of your vacation is just as amazing! 🎰🌴
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir to join the club! pic.twitter.com/EZly2Bcfld
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) March 1, 2023
Wildfire on Fremont
New kid on the block.
A $.75 bet paid off in a big way with this $10,317.80 hand pay that popped off at the all-new Wildfire on Fremont. pic.twitter.com/Nsu8TxfQ0s
— Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) March 1, 2023
