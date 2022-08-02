$147K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

The win was one of several recent hits across the Las Vegas Valley.

A player won a mega progressive jackpot of $147,490 playing High Card Flush on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at The Cromwell. (Caesars Entertainment)

A quality suit is a good look on the Las Vegas Strip. It was true Monday night at The Cromwell.

A player won a mega progressive jackpot of $147,490 playing High Card Flush, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The guest, who chose to remain anonymous, got an ace, king, queen, jack, 10, and 9 suited spades for the victory.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Bally’s

A pair of $40,000 jackpots were celebrated.

Cheers to these two @CaesarsRewards guests that each hit a $40,000 jackpot last week🥂 #BetterAtBallys 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/MTY7pmdjVu — Bally's Las Vegas (@Ballysvegas) August 2, 2022

Fremont

Nothing weird about Harold here … yes, it’s a “Fat Albert” reference.

Double Ten Times Pay lived up to the hype for Harold: a $3 bet turned into a $15K handpay for him when a 7/10x/10x appeared! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/GyA6oGpjdE — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) August 1, 2022

Golden Nugget

Confirmation is usually required. You can read more about that here.

It's not the Mega Millions Jackpot, but it's mega exciting for this Double Double Bonus Poker winner! Bet 50

Denom $5

Combo 4 OAK

Non progressive Congrats, Sir! pic.twitter.com/noQF0MJbP2 — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) August 2, 2022

Red Rock Casino

Jessica is now a big fan of Triple Jackpot Gems.

Woohoo! Congrats to Jessica for winning $13,200.58 playing our Triple Jackpot slot! pic.twitter.com/8ouKcE7T51 — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) August 2, 2022

