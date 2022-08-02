98°F
$147K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2022 - 10:18 am
 
A player won a mega progressive jackpot of $147,490 playing High Card Flush on Monday, Aug. 1, ...
A player won a mega progressive jackpot of $147,490 playing High Card Flush on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at The Cromwell. (Caesars Entertainment)

A quality suit is a good look on the Las Vegas Strip. It was true Monday night at The Cromwell.

A player won a mega progressive jackpot of $147,490 playing High Card Flush, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The guest, who chose to remain anonymous, got an ace, king, queen, jack, 10, and 9 suited spades for the victory.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Bally’s

A pair of $40,000 jackpots were celebrated.

Fremont

Nothing weird about Harold here … yes, it’s a “Fat Albert” reference.

Golden Nugget

Confirmation is usually required. You can read more about that here.

Red Rock Casino

Jessica is now a big fan of Triple Jackpot Gems.

