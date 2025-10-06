75°F
$150K jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino

The player hit a major progressive jackpot of $150,158 at Flamingo Las Vegas on October 3, 2025 after only playing for 35 minutes, a Caesars representative said. (Flamingo Las Vegas)
The player hit a major progressive jackpot of $150,158 at Flamingo Las Vegas on October 3, 2025 after only playing for 35 minutes, a Caesars representative said. (Flamingo Las Vegas)
October 5, 2025 - 5:02 pm
October 5, 2025 - 5:02 pm
 

A five-card straight flush made for a nice payout for a Caesars Rewards member visiting from Canada on Friday. The player hit a major progressive jackpot of $150,158 at Flamingo Las Vegas after only playing for 35 minutes, a Caesars representative said in an email. Way to go to the lucky winner!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

