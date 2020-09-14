$150K royal flush jackpot hits in western Las Vegas Valley

The winner had the ace-king-jack-10 of hearts on the initial draw and landed the queen of hearts.

It’s good when items in your life line up in order.

It was outstanding for one video poker player on a 25-cent machine.

A player at Red Rock Casino hit a sequential royal flush Sunday afternoon on a Bonus Poker game to win a $150,850.24 on a $1.25 bet, according to the Twitter account of Station Casinos.

🚨JACKPOT ALERT 🚨 $150k hit over the weekend! WOW! pic.twitter.com/nkgItPIrRq — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) September 14, 2020

The winner had the ace-king-jack-10 of hearts on the initial draw and landed the queen of hearts.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

At Binion’s a visitor from Michigan hit the progressive jackpot on a Wonder Woman slots game for $15,335.16.

Congratulations to our lucky winner from Michigan. She hit the Wonder Woman top progressive jackpot for over $15K!!!! pic.twitter.com/0TFM3kXUWm — Binion's (@BinionsLV) September 12, 2020

At Fremont, Robert won a $12,122.86 jackpot playing Triple Jackpot Gems.

It was Robert's lucky day, he hit this incredible $12,122.86 jackpot playing Triple Jackpot Gems! pic.twitter.com/qEXJuQqg2h — Fremont Casino (@fremont) September 14, 2020

At Cannery, a slots player on a Wild Wild Pearl hit for $10,533.50.

Wild Wild Pearl gave our lucky winner a wild wild jackpot in the amount of $10,533.50! pic.twitter.com/C5cAnrGPKC — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) September 13, 2020

