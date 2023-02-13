$150K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino

Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs had a good weekend. So did this video poker player at Caesars Palace.

Playing Ultimate Poker X at $125 a spin, the player hit four aces with a kicker on a multiplier, good for $150,000, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesman.

The winning hand hit at 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Big hit on Dragon Link: Golden Century …

A lucky guest bet $1.50 and hit it big with a $18,254.80 jackpot on Dragon Link! 🐉🤩 pic.twitter.com/LbB1cWg9O9 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 10, 2023

… and another on Dancing Drums.

Everyone loves a Dancing Drums jackpot!

Bet 👉 $1.76

Won 👉 $10,000.00 pic.twitter.com/s4VHOaaf5G — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 13, 2023

Four Queens

A hearts royal flush sets the pace at the downtown casino.

The Chiefs may have won the big game last night but the players won all weekend here at Four Queens with 6 #jackpots over $10,000! Congrats to all of our winners!🤑#fourqueens #fourqueenscasino #dtlv #lasvegascasinos pic.twitter.com/ORddJ7RSxR — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) February 13, 2023

Red Rock Casino

A super score on Superlock.

Jackpot locked in! Congrats to the lucky guest for winning $34,509.32 on a $2.40 bet! pic.twitter.com/9QP5p36Buh — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) February 11, 2023

Sahara

Rizaldo gets the point!

Sam’s Town

More Buffalo fun.

Congratulations to one of our lucky guests on hitting the progressive jackpot on “Buffalo Ascension” for $12,125.10 off a $3.00 bet! pic.twitter.com/77YwNWaXPX — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) February 11, 2023

