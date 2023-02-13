65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

$150K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2023 - 1:37 pm
 
A video poker player won a $150,000 jackpot Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las V ...
A video poker player won a $150,000 jackpot Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs had a good weekend. So did this video poker player at Caesars Palace.

Playing Ultimate Poker X at $125 a spin, the player hit four aces with a kicker on a multiplier, good for $150,000, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesman.

The winning hand hit at 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Big hit on Dragon Link: Golden Century …

… and another on Dancing Drums.

Four Queens

A hearts royal flush sets the pace at the downtown casino.

Red Rock Casino

A super score on Superlock.

Sahara

Rizaldo gets the point!

Sam’s Town

More Buffalo fun.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Graney: Finality comes with Carr refusing trade from Raiders
Graney: Finality comes with Carr refusing trade from Raiders
2
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Are slot machines tighter? Yup, but by an inperceptible amount
Are slot machines tighter? Yup, but by an inperceptible amount
4
U2 teases MSG Sphere in Super Bowl ad
U2 teases MSG Sphere in Super Bowl ad
5
Fontainebleau is biggest hotel project in U.S. but won’t be largest on Strip
Fontainebleau is biggest hotel project in U.S. but won’t be largest on Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Las Vegas casinos
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Las Vegas casinos
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
Triple play: Trio of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casinos
Triple play: Trio of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casinos
$135K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$135K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino