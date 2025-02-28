$151K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.

The Palms is shown during a celebration for the one year anniversary of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians reopening The Palms in Las Vegas Thursday, April 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Bet big to win big, it has been said. One slots player did that this week at the Palms.

On a $60 spin, the player won $151,549.75 on a Big Bad Wolf machine, according to the casino’s social media account.

the Big Bad Wolf came for the house, but this player took $151,549.75 instead! 💨💰 palms vip → https://t.co/p2uv70eraB#slotjackpot pic.twitter.com/62SucQpbHt — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) February 27, 2025

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Arizona Charlie’s

The Double Progressive jackpot of $58,528 hit during a morning session of the 24-Hour Sweetheart Bingo event on Feb. 14.

Boulder Station

Big haul on a $1.76 spin.

Congratulation's to this guest

Bao Zhu Zhao Fu

Bet $1.76

Winnings $11,506 pic.twitter.com/yTFMG08BeE — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 19, 2025

And not too shabby with 88 cents, too.

Congratulations to this guest

Triple Supreme

Bet $0.88

Winnings $10,667 pic.twitter.com/G0kcQmZlub — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 24, 2025

And then $2 checks in twice.

Congratulations to this guest

Dancing Drums - Golden Drums

Bet $2.00

Winnings $10,166 pic.twitter.com/mxTKtx1UAL — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 25, 2025

Congratulations to this guest

Buffalo Link

Bet $2.00

Winnings $17,049 pic.twitter.com/0jFAkI6BFC — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 26, 2025

Cannery

The jackpot lined up correctly somehow.

Congratulations to our guest on the $10k win! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/TVBfONm1Xi — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) February 19, 2025

Excalibur

Hurrah, Jennifer!

WINNER! 💸 Jennifer just secured a $15k win at Excalibur. Talk about a lucky day! Must be 21+. Please gamble responsibly. 1.800.GAMBLER.https://t.co/I9A3CNALNf pic.twitter.com/4ADouQ2lSf — Excalibur Las Vegas (@ExcaliburVegas) February 27, 2025

Four Queens

Scoring well downtown.

Look who's on a roll 👀 Four Queens hit not one, not two, but three $15,000+ jackpots over the weekend! 🎰Keep the good vibes going with us! #moneymonday #fremontstreet #jackpot #lasvegas #dtlv #fourqueens pic.twitter.com/QHe6IXL860 — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) February 24, 2025

Golden Nugget

Quality grouping.

M Resort

Everyone should celebrate a solstice.

This lucky player bet $1.80 and won $10,457.07 on Solstice Celebration! 🥳☀️ pic.twitter.com/3KfaXQZqI1 — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) February 27, 2025

Palace Station

Doesn’t hurt to go green already.

Big haul on the $25 hand.

$10,000 WINNER while playing Triple Double Bonus Poker pic.twitter.com/p1Qt5qhwAE — Palace Station (@palacestation) February 27, 2025

Palms

Never too early to prep for March Madness.

Sam’s Town

Way to go, Mayra!

We'd be remiss if we didn't share this incredible Railroad Riches $12,757 jackpot that Mayra won with a $3.75 bet earlier this month. Congratulations, Mayra! pic.twitter.com/Fsja3ioQFe — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) February 27, 2025

An extreme clown for an extreme game.

🤡 Step right up and collect your winnings! Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $15,039 jackpot!💰 pic.twitter.com/9nLNY3dElA — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) February 27, 2025

Early magic.

This lucky guest bet $5 and immediately went into the bonus round covering his machine with the 15 bonus fireballs needed to win the grand progressive jackpot of $14,946!! pic.twitter.com/DZjyhUw9nt — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) February 28, 2025

Santa Fe Station

Hold them all.

Cha-Chinggg! 💸 Lucky winner won $24k jackpot at Santa Fe Station with a big $36 bet! Who's next? 😎 pic.twitter.com/DQ2BmdG8Mj — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) February 19, 2025

Always good to be in order.

Talk about a lucky spin! 🎰✨ This guest turned a $1.25 bet into a $17,027.54 jackpot at Santa Fe Casino! 🍀💰 pic.twitter.com/fnoueBdv3Y — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) February 24, 2025

Suncoast

It’s Fu Dai Lian Lian Panda magic.

Unbelievable luck! A thrilling $10,419.00 jackpot was hit from just an $.88 bet on Fu Dai Lian Lian Panda at Suncoast! 🎉 Who will be our next big winner? pic.twitter.com/4IrYC03efI — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) February 27, 2025

A 7-spot filled on video keno is always entertaining.

What an incredible win! A $14,000 jackpot on 4 Card Keno was hit in the High Limits room! Do you enjoy chatting with the bartender while playing games on the bar tops? pic.twitter.com/MFHEwBNuvs — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) February 28, 2025

Sunset Station

That’s a mean-lookin’ conductor.

RAILROAD RICHES JACKPOT ALERT! 🚂 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $7.50 and hit a $12,337.00 jackpot 💲 💵 💰 pic.twitter.com/S1laetjx4x — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) February 19, 2025

Treasure Island

Congrats, Andrew!

🎰💎 Andrew just scored a jackpot bullseye! He hit $12,000 playing Double Diamond Pinball! Ready to take a shot at your own big win? 🎯💰 #jackpot #vegascasino #treasureislandlasvegas #jackpotwinner pic.twitter.com/r816cNMVwJ — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) February 21, 2025

