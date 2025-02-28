$151K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.
Bet big to win big, it has been said. One slots player did that this week at the Palms.
On a $60 spin, the player won $151,549.75 on a Big Bad Wolf machine, according to the casino’s social media account.
the Big Bad Wolf came for the house, but this player took $151,549.75 instead! 💨💰
palms vip → https://t.co/p2uv70eraB#slotjackpot pic.twitter.com/62SucQpbHt
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) February 27, 2025
No other information was immediately available.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Arizona Charlie’s
The Double Progressive jackpot of $58,528 hit during a morning session of the 24-Hour Sweetheart Bingo event on Feb. 14.
Boulder Station
Big haul on a $1.76 spin.
Congratulation's to this guest
Bao Zhu Zhao Fu
Bet $1.76
Winnings $11,506 pic.twitter.com/yTFMG08BeE
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 19, 2025
And not too shabby with 88 cents, too.
Congratulations to this guest
Triple Supreme
Bet $0.88
Winnings $10,667 pic.twitter.com/G0kcQmZlub
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 24, 2025
And then $2 checks in twice.
Congratulations to this guest
Dancing Drums - Golden Drums
Bet $2.00
Winnings $10,166 pic.twitter.com/mxTKtx1UAL
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 25, 2025
Congratulations to this guest
Buffalo Link
Bet $2.00
Winnings $17,049 pic.twitter.com/0jFAkI6BFC
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 26, 2025
Cannery
The jackpot lined up correctly somehow.
Congratulations to our guest on the $10k win! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/TVBfONm1Xi
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) February 19, 2025
Excalibur
Hurrah, Jennifer!
WINNER! 💸 Jennifer just secured a $15k win at Excalibur. Talk about a lucky day!
Must be 21+. Please gamble responsibly. 1.800.GAMBLER.https://t.co/I9A3CNALNf pic.twitter.com/4ADouQ2lSf
— Excalibur Las Vegas (@ExcaliburVegas) February 27, 2025
Four Queens
Scoring well downtown.
Look who's on a roll 👀 Four Queens hit not one, not two, but three $15,000+ jackpots over the weekend! 🎰Keep the good vibes going with us! #moneymonday #fremontstreet #jackpot #lasvegas #dtlv #fourqueens pic.twitter.com/QHe6IXL860
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) February 24, 2025
Golden Nugget
Quality grouping.
Reels aligned = jackpot alert! 🤑#Jackpot #Slots #Gamble #Casino #Vegas pic.twitter.com/S3lSSSDDOB
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) February 20, 2025
A spin a day keeps the worries away 🥳#Jackpot #Slots #Gamble #Casino #Vegas pic.twitter.com/7ukYijrni4
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) February 25, 2025
Todays forecast: 100% chance of jackpot ☀️🎰#Jackpot #Slots #Gamble #Casino #Vegas pic.twitter.com/njoRf4klMF
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) February 27, 2025
M Resort
Everyone should celebrate a solstice.
This lucky player bet $1.80 and won $10,457.07 on Solstice Celebration! 🥳☀️ pic.twitter.com/3KfaXQZqI1
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) February 27, 2025
Palace Station
Doesn’t hurt to go green already.
Emerald Guardian Winner!
$11,021.03 🎇 🎇 🎇 pic.twitter.com/fAGmJKH0mB
— Palace Station (@palacestation) February 26, 2025
Big haul on the $25 hand.
$10,000 WINNER while playing Triple Double Bonus Poker pic.twitter.com/p1Qt5qhwAE
— Palace Station (@palacestation) February 27, 2025
Palms
Never too early to prep for March Madness.
$55K on the board. 🏀 #jackpot secured.
palms vip → https://t.co/DsUkfwrigG#playstayslay pic.twitter.com/H6Uhm384M7
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) February 20, 2025
Sam’s Town
Way to go, Mayra!
We'd be remiss if we didn't share this incredible Railroad Riches $12,757 jackpot that Mayra won with a $3.75 bet earlier this month. Congratulations, Mayra! pic.twitter.com/Fsja3ioQFe
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) February 27, 2025
An extreme clown for an extreme game.
🤡 Step right up and collect your winnings! Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $15,039 jackpot!💰 pic.twitter.com/9nLNY3dElA
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) February 27, 2025
Early magic.
This lucky guest bet $5 and immediately went into the bonus round covering his machine with the 15 bonus fireballs needed to win the grand progressive jackpot of $14,946!! pic.twitter.com/DZjyhUw9nt
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) February 28, 2025
Santa Fe Station
Hold them all.
Cha-Chinggg! 💸 Lucky winner won $24k jackpot at Santa Fe Station with a big $36 bet! Who's next? 😎 pic.twitter.com/DQ2BmdG8Mj
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) February 19, 2025
Always good to be in order.
Talk about a lucky spin! 🎰✨ This guest turned a $1.25 bet into a $17,027.54 jackpot at Santa Fe Casino! 🍀💰 pic.twitter.com/fnoueBdv3Y
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) February 24, 2025
Suncoast
It’s Fu Dai Lian Lian Panda magic.
Unbelievable luck! A thrilling $10,419.00 jackpot was hit from just an $.88 bet on Fu Dai Lian Lian Panda at Suncoast! 🎉 Who will be our next big winner? pic.twitter.com/4IrYC03efI
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) February 27, 2025
A 7-spot filled on video keno is always entertaining.
What an incredible win! A $14,000 jackpot on 4 Card Keno was hit in the High Limits room! Do you enjoy chatting with the bartender while playing games on the bar tops? pic.twitter.com/MFHEwBNuvs
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) February 28, 2025
Sunset Station
That’s a mean-lookin’ conductor.
RAILROAD RICHES JACKPOT ALERT! 🚂
Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $7.50 and hit a $12,337.00 jackpot 💲 💵 💰 pic.twitter.com/S1laetjx4x
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) February 19, 2025
Treasure Island
Congrats, Andrew!
🎰💎 Andrew just scored a jackpot bullseye! He hit $12,000 playing Double Diamond Pinball! Ready to take a shot at your own big win? 🎯💰 #jackpot #vegascasino #treasureislandlasvegas #jackpotwinner pic.twitter.com/r816cNMVwJ
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) February 21, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.