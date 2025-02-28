72°F
$151K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

The Palms is shown during a celebration for the one year anniversary of San Manuel Band of Miss ...
The Palms is shown during a celebration for the one year anniversary of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians reopening The Palms in Las Vegas Thursday, April 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2025 - 12:34 pm
 

Bet big to win big, it has been said. One slots player did that this week at the Palms.

On a $60 spin, the player won $151,549.75 on a Big Bad Wolf machine, according to the casino’s social media account.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Arizona Charlie’s

The Double Progressive jackpot of $58,528 hit during a morning session of the 24-Hour Sweetheart Bingo event on Feb. 14.

(Arizona Charlie's)
(Arizona Charlie's)

Boulder Station

Big haul on a $1.76 spin.

And not too shabby with 88 cents, too.

And then $2 checks in twice.

Cannery

The jackpot lined up correctly somehow.

Excalibur

Hurrah, Jennifer!

Four Queens

Scoring well downtown.

Golden Nugget

Quality grouping.

M Resort

Everyone should celebrate a solstice.

Palace Station

Doesn’t hurt to go green already.

Big haul on the $25 hand.

Palms

Never too early to prep for March Madness.

Sam’s Town

Way to go, Mayra!

An extreme clown for an extreme game.

Early magic.

Santa Fe Station

Hold them all.

Always good to be in order.

Suncoast

It’s Fu Dai Lian Lian Panda magic.

A 7-spot filled on video keno is always entertaining.

Sunset Station

That’s a mean-lookin’ conductor.

Treasure Island

Congrats, Andrew!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

