152 feet of screens: Henderson casino unveils revamped sportsbook

The renovated sportsbook marks the most significant renovation to date at the 26-year-old Henderson hotel-casino.

Guests line up to place bets at the newly renovated STN Sportsbook at Sunset Station hotel-casino in Henderson, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Jordan Seager, general manager of Sunset Station, addresses media during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly renovated STN Sportsbook at Sunset Station hotel-casino in Henderson, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Casino executives and local officials cut a ribbon for the newly renovated STN Sportsbook at Sunset Station hotel-casino in Henderson, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A property transformation at a Henderson casino was unveiled to the public Thursday with the opening of a high-tech sportsbook.

Sunset Station opened a renovated sportsbook with a panoramic 152-foot-long LED screen wall, marking one of the largest transformations at the hotel-casino since its opening in 1997.

The newly designed STN Sportsbook is an amphitheater space focused on the screen wall, which can play up to 30 feeds at once. Jordan Seager, general manager at the Station Casinos property, said the design is a larger version of other newly renovated sportsbooks, like the company’s newest property, Durango.

“The space is really indescribable,” Seager said. “What I mean by that is the renderings don’t do the space justice.”

The refresh include an open bar with a 144 foot-long ticker wrap, 19 race carrels with two personal TVs and tiered VIP lounge areas. The bar has 34 bartop games and additional screens.

It’s a noticeable difference from the previous layout, which felt more enclosed and had limited visibility from the casino, Seager said. It follows a trend of renovations at Station Casinos and other properties that emphasize inviting viewing experiences.

“We didn’t build this book strictly for the betting component,” he said. “We obviously have STN Sports (the mobile app) that they’re using to place wagers, but they’re still coming to the book for the viewing experience. There’s nothing like sitting in what this is.”

Sunset is also upgrading its casino in rolling renovations that began with a section near the book. Seager said crews will add more lighting and refresh the carpet and some gaming machines. They also relocated the high-limit slots room to a portion of the former buffet. It was previously located near the sportsbook.

Station Casinos officials did not say how much the company spent on the remodel. The renovations are part of the estimated $140 million to $180 million that parent company Red Rock Resorts expects to spend this year on portfolio-wide renovation projects, according to the company’s most recent quarterly earnings call.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.