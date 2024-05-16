91°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

152 feet of screens: Henderson casino unveils revamped sportsbook

Casino executives and local officials cut a ribbon for the newly renovated STN Sportsbook at Su ...
Casino executives and local officials cut a ribbon for the newly renovated STN Sportsbook at Sunset Station hotel-casino in Henderson, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The newly renovated STN Sportsbook at Sunset Station hotel-casino in Henderson, Thursday, May 1 ...
The newly renovated STN Sportsbook at Sunset Station hotel-casino in Henderson, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Jordan Seager, general manager of Sunset Station, addresses media during a ribbon-cutting cerem ...
Jordan Seager, general manager of Sunset Station, addresses media during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly renovated STN Sportsbook at Sunset Station hotel-casino in Henderson, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The newly renovated STN Sportsbook at Sunset Station hotel-casino in Henderson, Thursday, May 1 ...
The newly renovated STN Sportsbook at Sunset Station hotel-casino in Henderson, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Guests line up to place bets at the newly renovated STN Sportsbook at Sunset Station hotel-casi ...
Guests line up to place bets at the newly renovated STN Sportsbook at Sunset Station hotel-casino in Henderson, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The newly renovated STN Sportsbook at Sunset Station hotel-casino in Henderson, Thursday, May 1 ...
The newly renovated STN Sportsbook at Sunset Station hotel-casino in Henderson, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The newly renovated STN Sportsbook at Sunset Station hotel-casino in Henderson, Thursday, May 1 ...
The newly renovated STN Sportsbook at Sunset Station hotel-casino in Henderson, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
More Stories
Billionaire philanthropist Barry Diller in May 2021. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Billionaire media mogul officially receives Nevada gaming license
People watch the Mirage volcano go off Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/La ...
‘I fell in love’: Fans remember Mirage as closure looms
One of Strip’s most famous restaurants closing after nearly 26 years
A video poker jackpot hit for $200,000 on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Suncoast casino in Las Vega ...
$200K video poker jackpot hits at west Las Vegas Valley casino
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2024 - 12:11 pm
 

A property transformation at a Henderson casino was unveiled to the public Thursday with the opening of a high-tech sportsbook.

Sunset Station opened a renovated sportsbook with a panoramic 152-foot-long LED screen wall, marking one of the largest transformations at the hotel-casino since its opening in 1997.

The newly designed STN Sportsbook is an amphitheater space focused on the screen wall, which can play up to 30 feeds at once. Jordan Seager, general manager at the Station Casinos property, said the design is a larger version of other newly renovated sportsbooks, like the company’s newest property, Durango.

“The space is really indescribable,” Seager said. “What I mean by that is the renderings don’t do the space justice.”

The refresh include an open bar with a 144 foot-long ticker wrap, 19 race carrels with two personal TVs and tiered VIP lounge areas. The bar has 34 bartop games and additional screens.

It’s a noticeable difference from the previous layout, which felt more enclosed and had limited visibility from the casino, Seager said. It follows a trend of renovations at Station Casinos and other properties that emphasize inviting viewing experiences.

“We didn’t build this book strictly for the betting component,” he said. “We obviously have STN Sports (the mobile app) that they’re using to place wagers, but they’re still coming to the book for the viewing experience. There’s nothing like sitting in what this is.”

Sunset is also upgrading its casino in rolling renovations that began with a section near the book. Seager said crews will add more lighting and refresh the carpet and some gaming machines. They also relocated the high-limit slots room to a portion of the former buffet. It was previously located near the sportsbook.

Station Casinos officials did not say how much the company spent on the remodel. The renovations are part of the estimated $140 million to $180 million that parent company Red Rock Resorts expects to spend this year on portfolio-wide renovation projects, according to the company’s most recent quarterly earnings call.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Station Casinos says property’s workers seek to decertify union
recommend 2
Durango expansion could start by yearend, parent company says
recommend 3
How are locals casinos doing? Analysts watch Station, Boyd for signs
recommend 4
Downtown hotel-casino plans $20M renovation
recommend 5
Mesquite casino plans $100M renovation, expansion
recommend 6
These Vegas-area casinos still have coin-operated slots