$152K keno progressive jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

A dollar went a very long way Sunday for a keno player who hit a six-figure jackpot at a northwest Las Vegas Valley casino.

On a $1 card, a guest at Santa Fe Station won $152,094.61 on a 9-spot live keno progressive Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

On a $1 card, a guest at Santa Fe Station won $152,094.61 on a 9-spot live keno progressive, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas

Aliante

Way to go, Victoria!

Congratulations to Victoria, our latest jackpot winner at Aliante! 💰 She hit $10,500 on a KENO slot machine, what a way to win big! 🎰 Will you be our next lucky winner? pic.twitter.com/SNuWcmwGNs — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 22, 2025

California

Congrats, Francis!

BUFFALOOO! Congratulations on this awesome win, Francis!🎰💸 pic.twitter.com/MuAWLxB6J2 — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) October 24, 2025

Four Queens

Celebrating a Crosslink Water win.

$1.50 bet turns into a $15,571 jackpot at Four Queens this weekend! 🎉💸 Congrats to the lucky winner! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/P7BmhubL21 — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) October 27, 2025

Fremont

Seeing double.

That’s a golden kind of win! 💰 $12,000 jackpot at Fremont 🎰 Congratulations lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/CQjVytTqcT — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) October 24, 2025

Gold Coast

The beat goes on.

M Resort

Fun from a 50-cent spin.

Imagine: Your $0.50 cent bet turned into a $13,157.99 jackpot win on Autumn Moon!😱🎉 pic.twitter.com/trwR5prMU3 — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) October 23, 2025

Main Street Station

That was quick.

Quick Hits turned into quick cash! 💥 $16,118 on a $3 bet! pic.twitter.com/lyiZ9BctdL — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) October 23, 2025

Palms

Appropriate for the season.

South Point

More aces = more fun.

Congrats to the lucky local who hit 5 ACES in Face Up Pai Gow Poker and won $32,807 plus the fortune bonus for $2,000! 💰🎉 pic.twitter.com/RbFUSPLU6s — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) October 21, 2025

Suncoast

Making good on a $25 hand.

Jackpot Alert! 🎉 A lucky guest hit an incredible $10,000 jackpot playing Triple Double Bonus Poker! The excitement never stops at Suncoast! Where every spin, deal, and draw could be the next big win. pic.twitter.com/nQGYOReMSD — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) October 22, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

