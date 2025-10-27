$152K keno progressive jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
A dollar went a very long way Sunday for a keno player who hit a six-figure jackpot at a northwest Las Vegas Valley casino.
On a $1 card, a guest at Santa Fe Station won $152,094.61 on a 9-spot live keno progressive, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.
Winners across the Las Vegas
Aliante
Way to go, Victoria!
Congratulations to Victoria, our latest jackpot winner at Aliante! 💰 She hit $10,500 on a KENO slot machine, what a way to win big! 🎰
Will you be our next lucky winner? pic.twitter.com/SNuWcmwGNs
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 22, 2025
California
Congrats, Francis!
BUFFALOOO! Congratulations on this awesome win, Francis!🎰💸 pic.twitter.com/MuAWLxB6J2
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) October 24, 2025
Four Queens
Celebrating a Crosslink Water win.
$1.50 bet turns into a $15,571 jackpot at Four Queens this weekend! 🎉💸 Congrats to the lucky winner! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/P7BmhubL21
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) October 27, 2025
Fremont
Seeing double.
That’s a golden kind of win! 💰 $12,000 jackpot at Fremont 🎰 Congratulations lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/CQjVytTqcT
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) October 24, 2025
Gold Coast
The beat goes on.
Dancing Drums strikes again with another jackpot! Congratulations to the lucky player who won $11,828! 🥁#GoldCoastCasino #LasVegasHotel #Jackpot #BigWin #LasVegasJackpot pic.twitter.com/PYeUU20X9r
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) October 27, 2025
M Resort
Fun from a 50-cent spin.
Imagine: Your $0.50 cent bet turned into a $13,157.99 jackpot win on Autumn Moon!😱🎉 pic.twitter.com/trwR5prMU3
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) October 23, 2025
Main Street Station
That was quick.
Quick Hits turned into quick cash! 💥 $16,118 on a $3 bet! pic.twitter.com/lyiZ9BctdL
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) October 23, 2025
Palms
Appropriate for the season.
It’s alive! $25,641.38 off a $6 bet. 🧟💵 @lightnwonder pic.twitter.com/OnUVLbucT3
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) October 23, 2025
South Point
More aces = more fun.
Congrats to the lucky local who hit 5 ACES in Face Up Pai Gow Poker and won $32,807 plus the fortune bonus for $2,000! 💰🎉 pic.twitter.com/RbFUSPLU6s
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) October 21, 2025
Suncoast
Making good on a $25 hand.
Jackpot Alert! 🎉
A lucky guest hit an incredible $10,000 jackpot playing Triple Double Bonus Poker!
The excitement never stops at Suncoast! Where every spin, deal, and draw could be the next big win. pic.twitter.com/nQGYOReMSD
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) October 22, 2025
