Casinos & Gaming

$152K keno progressive jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

On a $1 card, a guest at Santa Fe Station won $152,094.61 on a 9-spot live keno progressive Sun ...
On a $1 card, a guest at Santa Fe Station won $152,094.61 on a 9-spot live keno progressive Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
October 27, 2025 - 2:47 pm
October 27, 2025 - 2:47 pm
 

A dollar went a very long way Sunday at a northwest Las Vegas Valley casino.

On a $1 card, a guest at Santa Fe Station won $152,094.61 on a 9-spot live keno progressive, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas

Aliante

Way to go, Victoria!

California

Congrats, Francis!

Four Queens

Celebrating a Crosslink Water win.

Fremont

Seeing double.

Gold Coast

The beat goes on.

M Resort

Fun from a 50-cent spin.

Main Street Station

That was quick.

Palms

Appropriate for the season.

South Point

More aces = more fun.

Suncoast

Making good on a $25 hand.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

