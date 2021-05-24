$153K jackpot hits on table game on Las Vegas Strip
The win was one of several jackpots this week in the Las Vegas Valley.
A Caesars Palace visitor was glad he wasn’t in Kansas anymore.
The Wichita, Kansas, visitor hit a major progressive jackpot for $153,696.04 on Face Up Pai Gow at Caesars Palace on Thursday night, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
The hand was five aces. The joker can be played as an ace, or as part of a straight or flush, according to pai gow rules.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
One person hit three jackpots, with the largest totaling $10,850.
Our latest lucky winner was playing a $2 Dragon Link progressive, got into a bonus & landed an awesome $10,850 payday!! Prior to the big jackpot, he also hit $1,300 & $2,090 on the same game!! Stop by Binion’s anytime & try your luck!!#binions #binionslv #dtlv pic.twitter.com/bwNeyqLX4a
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) May 19, 2021
California
A slots player won $11,067.30 on 5 Treasures.
This lucky winner found their 5 Treasures at the Cal, landing this $11,067.30 jackpot off a $2.64 bet!! pic.twitter.com/7KK8jF5XHD
— California Casino (@thecalcasino) May 17, 2021
Fremont
Diamonds work.
Need we say more about this amazing royal flush hit by a lucky guest yesterday? pic.twitter.com/dIzVStZLLX
— Fremont Casino (@fremont) May 22, 2021
Harrah’s Laughlin
Say hello to Lori, who won $14,945 on a penny Cash Express Luxury Line machine.
💰 💰 #WINNER Lori hit $14,945 on penny Cash Express Luxury Line 💰 💰 @HarrahsLaughlin #laughlin #caesarsrewards #harrahslaughlin #caesarsentertainment #beawinner pic.twitter.com/fDBSQGyzL8
— Harrah's Laughlin (@HarrahsLaughlin) May 21, 2021
It was a good birthday for Scott.
😲 💣 💣 2x #WINNER Scott won $10,070 on #LightningLink then won another $1,287 on #BuffaloGold Happy Birthday!! @HarrahsLaughlin #laughlin #caesarsrewards #harrahslaughlin #caesarsentertainment #twojackpots pic.twitter.com/ks3AgeAzDn
— Harrah's Laughlin (@HarrahsLaughlin) May 21, 2021
Suncoast
Celebrate these jackpots.
You could be the next big winner! Come play at Suncoast! 🎰 #SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/FOo4JKbLqc
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 19, 2021
Treasure Island
Nayelie T. won more than $13,000 on Dragon Link: Autumn Moon.
What an unexpected surprise! Nayelie T. scored $13k! And why aren’t you a @TIplayersclub member yet?! #WinnerWednesday #TIVegasWinner #Vegas #TreasureIsland https://t.co/FaU6k3HKaq pic.twitter.com/474udyTHEP
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) May 19, 2021
