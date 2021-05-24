$153K jackpot hits on table game on Las Vegas Strip

The win was one of several jackpots this week in the Las Vegas Valley.

(Caesars Entertainment)

A Caesars Palace visitor was glad he wasn’t in Kansas anymore.

The Wichita, Kansas, visitor hit a major progressive jackpot for $153,696.04 on Face Up Pai Gow at Caesars Palace on Thursday night, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The hand was five aces. The joker can be played as an ace, or as part of a straight or flush, according to pai gow rules.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

One person hit three jackpots, with the largest totaling $10,850.

Our latest lucky winner was playing a $2 Dragon Link progressive, got into a bonus & landed an awesome $10,850 payday!! Prior to the big jackpot, he also hit $1,300 & $2,090 on the same game!! Stop by Binion’s anytime & try your luck!!#binions #binionslv #dtlv pic.twitter.com/bwNeyqLX4a — Binion's (@BinionsLV) May 19, 2021

California

A slots player won $11,067.30 on 5 Treasures.

This lucky winner found their 5 Treasures at the Cal, landing this $11,067.30 jackpot off a $2.64 bet!! pic.twitter.com/7KK8jF5XHD — California Casino (@thecalcasino) May 17, 2021

Fremont

Diamonds work.

Need we say more about this amazing royal flush hit by a lucky guest yesterday? pic.twitter.com/dIzVStZLLX — Fremont Casino (@fremont) May 22, 2021

Harrah’s Laughlin

Say hello to Lori, who won $14,945 on a penny Cash Express Luxury Line machine.

It was a good birthday for Scott.

Suncoast

Celebrate these jackpots.

You could be the next big winner! Come play at Suncoast! 🎰 #SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/FOo4JKbLqc — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 19, 2021

Treasure Island

Nayelie T. won more than $13,000 on Dragon Link: Autumn Moon.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.