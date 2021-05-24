85°F
Casinos & Gaming

$153K jackpot hits on table game on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2021 - 2:37 pm
 
(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

A Caesars Palace visitor was glad he wasn’t in Kansas anymore.

The Wichita, Kansas, visitor hit a major progressive jackpot for $153,696.04 on Face Up Pai Gow at Caesars Palace on Thursday night, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The hand was five aces. The joker can be played as an ace, or as part of a straight or flush, according to pai gow rules.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

One person hit three jackpots, with the largest totaling $10,850.

California

A slots player won $11,067.30 on 5 Treasures.

Fremont

Diamonds work.

Harrah’s Laughlin

Say hello to Lori, who won $14,945 on a penny Cash Express Luxury Line machine.

It was a good birthday for Scott.

Suncoast

Celebrate these jackpots.

Treasure Island

Nayelie T. won more than $13,000 on Dragon Link: Autumn Moon.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

