$153K slots jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino

A Las Vegas visitor took home a jackpot worth more than $153,000 playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Fremont Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

A slots player from Hawaii will return to the islands a little happier.

The visitor won more than $153,000 playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine on Thursday at the Fremont, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

The guest, who chose to remain anonymous, placed a $15 wager on the $5 machine and hit a row of double diamonds, unlocking the grand progressive jackpot of $153,651.87.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Suncoast

A small caption for a big jackpot.

This jackpot is pure gold! 💰 pic.twitter.com/s8Nh6g2mE3 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) August 28, 2022

Sunset Station

One needed $5.28 for a $15,000-plus jackpot …

A Coin Combo jackpot! Congrats to our lucky guest that hit a $12,563 jackpot off a $5.28 bet 🎰 pic.twitter.com/a7ZIYSWz2s — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 27, 2022

… while this person only needed $5.25.

A $5.25 bet resulted in a $15,131 WIN for this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/kbbdWJe2xz — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 28, 2022

