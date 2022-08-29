97°F
$153K slots jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2022 - 10:28 am
 
A Las Vegas visitor took home a jackpot worth more than $153,000 playing IGT’s Double Diamond ...
A Las Vegas visitor took home a jackpot worth more than $153,000 playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Fremont Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

A slots player from Hawaii will return to the islands a little happier.

The visitor won more than $153,000 playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine on Thursday at the Fremont, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

The guest, who chose to remain anonymous, placed a $15 wager on the $5 machine and hit a row of double diamonds, unlocking the grand progressive jackpot of $153,651.87.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

