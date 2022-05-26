103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Casinos & Gaming

$156K slots jackpot hits in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2022 - 3:03 pm
 
A player at Santa Fe Station hit a major Superlock progressive jackpot worth $156,077.8, on Tue ...
A player at Santa Fe Station hit a major Superlock progressive jackpot worth $156,077.8, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Station Casinos)

On Monday, Station Casinos had teased out its climbing progressive jackpots on a pair of slots machines.

Someone listened by Tuesday.

A player at Santa Fe Station hit a major Superlock progressive jackpot worth $156,077.8, according to a news release.

The guest, who chose to remain anonymous, turned a $6 spin into the winning bet at the northwest Las Vegas Valley location.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Buffalo Gone Wild at the North Las Vegas stop.

As Jerry Reed once said, “When you’re hot, you’re hot.”

Binion’s

Donald played his video cards right.

California

A good visit for Tanya from Hawaii.

Cannery

Know your nursery rhymes.

Not a shabby way to invest $2.50.

That’s a ton of pennies!

El Cortez

There’s a pair of quality jackpots at the venerable downtown casino.

Four Queens

Torrey from Washington knows his limits.

Antonia hit the grand on the 88 Fortune Progressive.

Walking away with $74K!

Fremont

Russell Westbrook has been known to pick up a triple-double here and there.

Cherrelle, along with the rest of you, should be careful on how to pronounce this slots game.

Green Valley Ranch

Great score on Dragon Link: Golden Century.

Harrah’s

Plenty of places to spend $28K around there.

Main Street Station

Leslie L. from Hawaii collected $12,800 on video keno.

The Orleans

The off-Strip casino shares four of ’em.

Paris Las Vegas

Cherries definitely wild.

Game King kind to this video poker player.

Any money left there?

Sam’s Town

A nice pickup at the Boulder Highway establishment.

And good for Arlene!

Cris Collinsworth checks in: “Now HERE’S a guy … “

Santa Fe Station

Dancing Drums has a $27K beat to it.

Suncoast

Now that’s a video keno hit!

UPDATE: Spoke too soon.

Who’s a good panda!

It’s electric for Ashur.

Sunset Station

Another $2.50 spent well.

Treasure Island

Congratulations to Santos!

Wildfire Lake Mead

Dan is happy for his $3.60 well spent.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Newly exposed shorelines at Lake Mead causing problems
Newly exposed shorelines at Lake Mead causing problems
2
Shaq’s luxury Las Vegas house up for sale
Shaq’s luxury Las Vegas house up for sale
3
I-15 traffic at Nevada-California border one step closer to relief
I-15 traffic at Nevada-California border one step closer to relief
4
16-year-old charged in fatal DUI crash to face adult court, judge rules
16-year-old charged in fatal DUI crash to face adult court, judge rules
5
2 killed in Spring Valley crash have been identified
2 killed in Spring Valley crash have been identified
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A customer watches a Washington Nationals batter hitting a home run on a giant video screen in ...
Americans bet $125B on sports since 2018 legalization
By Wayne Parry The Associated Press

Americans have bet more than $125 billion on sports with legal gambling outlets in the four years since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for all 50 states to offer it.