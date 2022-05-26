$156K slots jackpot hits in northwest Las Vegas

The jackpot was one of several in recent weeks across the Las Vegas Valley.

A player at Santa Fe Station hit a major Superlock progressive jackpot worth $156,077.8, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Station Casinos)

On Monday, Station Casinos had teased out its climbing progressive jackpots on a pair of slots machines.

❗ HOT PROGRESSIVE ALERT❗ Head over to a Life of Luxury or Superlock machine for a chance to hit the $153k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/SqNJd470NV — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) May 23, 2022

Someone listened by Tuesday.

A player at Santa Fe Station hit a major Superlock progressive jackpot worth $156,077.8, according to a news release.

The guest, who chose to remain anonymous, turned a $6 spin into the winning bet at the northwest Las Vegas Valley location.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Buffalo Gone Wild at the North Las Vegas stop.

You 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙙 it here, these lucky guests took home a 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙚𝙙𝙚 of winnings from 𝗔𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗼! Help us congratulate these guests on their jackpot wins on 𝗕𝘂𝗳𝗳𝗮𝗹𝗼 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗸! pic.twitter.com/K1tNJu8wgc — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) May 19, 2022

As Jerry Reed once said, “When you’re hot, you’re hot.”

This slot is 𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙡 𝙝𝙤𝙩! Congratulations to this lucky guest on their $10,004 jackpot on 𝗥𝗲𝗲𝗹 𝗛𝗼𝘁 𝟳 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗰 at 𝗔𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗼! pic.twitter.com/kqXdv8ulBG — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) May 26, 2022

Binion’s

Donald played his video cards right.

California

A good visit for Tanya from Hawaii.

Tanya from Hawai'i braved the heat and came out the other side with over $16K thanks to a $3.20 spin that netted her the GRAND JACKPOT! 🔥 🤑 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R3C8cjweOb — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) May 17, 2022

Cannery

Know your nursery rhymes.

🐺 I'll huff and I'll puff, and I'll win $14,005!! 🐷 🐷 🐷 pic.twitter.com/MZgEsDoU1r — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) May 12, 2022

Not a shabby way to invest $2.50.

This $2.50 bet turned into a $13,011 payout for this lucky Dragon Link winner! pic.twitter.com/xOKGxIjTU9 — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) May 13, 2022

That’s a ton of pennies!

Legend has it that the Buffalo pays out BIG!! 🐃 pic.twitter.com/qba2CQzzPW — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) May 19, 2022

El Cortez

There’s a pair of quality jackpots at the venerable downtown casino.

Four Queens

Torrey from Washington knows his limits.

$80,000 jackpot! for Torrey from Washington on a high limit double double gold machine!#4queens #4queenslv #4Q pic.twitter.com/pLzFedyefb — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) May 16, 2022

Antonia hit the grand on the 88 Fortune Progressive.

Walking away with $74K!

Fremont

Russell Westbrook has been known to pick up a triple-double here and there.

This lucky winner scored a "triple-double" of their own over the weekend and pocketed a cool $10K for their efforts! 🎰 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GKMNzoyLWL — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) May 17, 2022

Cherrelle, along with the rest of you, should be careful on how to pronounce this slots game.

With the bustle of Fremont Street just outside the door, Cherrelle scored a truly stunning handpay from the GRAND Jackpot of Big Fu Cash Bats off of a bold $8.80 spin. She walked away with 💲 24,060! Congratulations, Cherrelle! pic.twitter.com/txqW2zxbgs — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) May 23, 2022

Green Valley Ranch

Great score on Dragon Link: Golden Century.

BET 👉 $1.25

WON 👉 $18,930 Congrats to this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/Hl7OEJwtgx — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) May 13, 2022

Harrah’s

Plenty of places to spend $28K around there.

Main Street Station

Leslie L. from Hawaii collected $12,800 on video keno.

Just $2 down for 6/6 HIT and lucky winner Leslie L. from Hawai'i made off with $12,800! Now THAT'S a game of Keno! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/22rWbZ1z3o — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) May 2, 2022

The Orleans

The off-Strip casino shares four of ’em.

BIG WINNERS!! 🤑🤑 Congratulations to these lucky winners after taking home serious cash after these jackpot wins! Which one of these are you going to play during your next visit? pic.twitter.com/6vLJpOPdHd — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) May 17, 2022

Paris Las Vegas

Cherries definitely wild.

Congratulations to this @CaesarsRewards guest that hit a #jackpot of $25,000 playing Wild Cherry slots.✨ #ForeverInParis 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/1GdHs7wHCG — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) May 12, 2022

Game King kind to this video poker player.

Congratulations to a lucky @CaesarsRewards guest that hit a #jackpot for $20,000 playing Game King Video Poker.✨ #ForeverInParis 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/Muxj2ouCps — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) May 16, 2022

Any money left there?

That wasn’t the end of this winning weekend! Another @CaesarsRewards member hit a $24,000 #jackpot playing Triple Play Video Poker. ♣️ 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/UyFcEzgCeX — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) May 16, 2022

Sam’s Town

A nice pickup at the Boulder Highway establishment.

This lucky guest covered her entire screen with the bonus coins and struck gold, hitting this Dragon Link bonus jackpot for $11,805.71! pic.twitter.com/wAW3e3Ck5d — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 18, 2022

And good for Arlene!

Marlene and her husband Donald played in our $500,000 Power bingo event along with Donald's parents. Although the rest of the family has played in the event before, this was Marlene’s first time attending! First time was the charm, she won one of the games for $10,000! pic.twitter.com/8qs20fmahr — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 19, 2022

Cris Collinsworth checks in: “Now HERE’S a guy … “

𝕎𝕆𝕎!! This lucky guest hit a Royal Flush for $20,000 and while waiting to get paid he moved to the machine right next to it and hit another one!! pic.twitter.com/ONsevBdal2 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 20, 2022

Santa Fe Station

Dancing Drums has a $27K beat to it.

.88 bet turns to a $27,217 hit! Congrats to this Santa Fe Station slot player who hit the Dancing Drums progressive last night. @stationcasinos pic.twitter.com/3nfGgrUwIM — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 24, 2022

Suncoast

Now that’s a video keno hit!

Check out this Keno bartop win!! 💣💥 pic.twitter.com/HPIkzg16is — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 17, 2022

UPDATE: Spoke too soon.

WOWZA!!! This is a HUGE Keno payout!! pic.twitter.com/8TLrXScC9w — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 18, 2022

Who’s a good panda!

🎍 This $.50 bet turned into a $10,162.59 payday!! 🐼 pic.twitter.com/8waDp7zvDl — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 19, 2022

It’s electric for Ashur.

⚡ Ashur was charged up after winning this $10,167.47 Lightning Link jackpot! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/WvWZ3T0NFl — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 20, 2022

Sunset Station

Another $2.50 spent well.

BET 👉 $2.50

WON 👉 $10,381 Congrats to this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/KkbSq41baB — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 16, 2022

Treasure Island

Congratulations to Santos!

Wildfire Lake Mead

Dan is happy for his $3.60 well spent.

🔥Congrats Dan! He won $15,554.04 betting $3.60 on Buffalo Gold. 🎇

📌 Wildfire Lake Mead pic.twitter.com/8cOWiRyh3v — Station Casinos (@stationcasinos) May 26, 2022

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.