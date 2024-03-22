$156K winning lottery ticket sold in Primm

For the third time in three months, the Primm Valley Lotto store sold a winning six-figure Fantasy 5 ticket.

People line up outside of the Primm Valley Lotto Store to buy the Mega Million lottery tickets, on Monday, July 31, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Four locations reported winners Thursday in the California Lottery’s Fantasy 5 drawing. The winning numbers were 19, 22, 27, 30 and 33. Each winning ticket is worth $156,069.

Besides the Primm location — officially located in Nipton, California — the winning tickets were sold in Barstow, Los Angeles and Anza.

A Fantasy 5 prize worth $333,522 was won in Primm Jan. 29, and one worth $344,733 was won Jan. 17.

The Primm store is the closest outlet for southern Nevada ticket buyers as lotteries in Nevada are prohibited by the state constitution.

For those who prefer a few more digits on their winning jackpots, Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is at $977 million and Saturday’s Powerball is set for $750 million.

