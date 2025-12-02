53°F
Casinos & Gaming

$157K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

Director of Slots Mike Burrows, left, and Assistant Director of Casino Operations Eric Conrad hold a $157,059 after a guest won the jackpot on Dollar Storm on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, at Rampart in Las Vegas. (Rampart)
A newly remodeled king room at Green Valley Ranch, which recently finished renovating 199 rooms ...
Henderson casino says newly renovated hotel rooms are ready
Resorts World Las Vegas reported revenue and EBITDA declines in the third quarter of 2025, acco ...
Inside Gaming: Revenue declines at Resorts World Las Vegas
City Center, which includes Aria casino and Vdara hotel, will benefit from an $800 million inve ...
Blackstone sells $800M stake in Strip casino, hotel
A guest at Fontainebleau Las Vegas won more than $1 million on a Dragon Link machine on Thanksg ...
More than $1 million won at a Strip casino on Thanksgiving day
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2025 - 11:02 am
 

A couple of days after Thanksgiving, a slots player enjoyed a bank account with stuffing.

The player won $157,059 Saturday while playing in Rampart’s High Limit Room, according to a casino spokesperson.

The jackpot came on a $37.50 bet on Dollar Storm.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Making 8-of-8 in keno great again.

Cannery

Flipper fun.

Durango

Spicy.

Four Queens

Way to go, Austin!

Oyo

Congrats, Richard!

Palms

Big (and not so big) wagers pay off.

Red Rock Casino

Feed me, Seymour!

South Point

Ace, ace, baby.

Suncoast

Hot for the Pots.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

