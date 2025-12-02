$157K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
A couple of days after Thanksgiving, a slots player enjoyed a bank account with stuffing.
The player won $157,059 Saturday while playing in Rampart’s High Limit Room, according to a casino spokesperson.
The jackpot came on a $37.50 bet on Dollar Storm.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
Making 8-of-8 in keno great again.
🚨JACKPOT ALERT🚨 A lucky local guest bet a $1 playing our Jumbo Keno Progressive and hit 8 out of 8 numbers. They walked away with a jackpot worth $52,971.01. 💰 It pays to play at Boulder, huge congratulations to them! pic.twitter.com/auoEocOzeR
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) November 22, 2025
Cannery
Flipper fun.
🐬 Jackpot Splash at Cannery! 💰
A lucky player hit big on Ultimate Fast Cash: Dolphin Treasures, turning a $7.50 bet on 10¢ denom into a massive jackpot win! 🌊🎰
The tides of luck are rolling in! Play at Cannery and make your own big splash! pic.twitter.com/f1hWGSaJls
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) November 22, 2025
Durango
Spicy.
Someone is having a great time with General Tso! 💰💪
Congratulations to this lucky winner who just won $15,000 from this $1 bet. 👏😍 pic.twitter.com/Iv4T0RkUrM
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) December 1, 2025
Four Queens
Way to go, Austin!
🎉✨🥳
Huge congratulations to Austin from Washington for hitting the Double Diamond 💎💎 jackpot on our exciting Bonus Spin Xtreme Blackjack game - $5,110 on a $1 side bet! The Triple Diamond jackpot is still up for grabs and has climbed to over $26,000! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eXbNtWPh66
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) December 1, 2025
Oyo
Congrats, Richard!
Richard just secured the bag with a $15,105.00 win. Reply with a 🥂 to help him toast the big win.#OYOLasVegas #Jackpot #WinnerWinner #VegasVibes #VivaLasOYO pic.twitter.com/djsCXHnEiz
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) November 21, 2025
Palms
Big (and not so big) wagers pay off.
$20,000 all thanks to a $75 bet. 🤑 pic.twitter.com/82jmrpDGbr
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) November 29, 2025
$40,695 win off a $9 bet. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BUKDYKDkKI
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) November 20, 2025
Red Rock Casino
Feed me, Seymour!
From a $3.75 bet to a $25,971.38 jackpot!💰
The slot game Little Shop of Horrors just made someone’s night at Red Rock Casino 👏✨ pic.twitter.com/DiqF1NWHfX
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 21, 2025
South Point
Ace, ace, baby.
Huge congrats to our lucky guest who hit the Pai Gow 5 Aces Progressive yesterday! 🎉 They scored $27,616 and an additional $2,000 from the Fortune Bonus. What an amazing win! 🥳💰 pic.twitter.com/3gd1GmXMoc
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) December 1, 2025
Suncoast
Hot for the Pots.
🔥 Super Hot Win at Suncoast! 🔥
Luck was on fire at Suncoast when one lucky player turned an 88¢ bet on the Super Hot Flaming Pots slot machine into a sizzling $12,503.85 jackpot!
From pennies to thousands, at Suncoast, even the smallest bets can spark the biggest wins! pic.twitter.com/RvV3zb2vhl
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) November 19, 2025
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.