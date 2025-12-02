$157K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

A couple of days after Thanksgiving, a slots player enjoyed a bank account with stuffing.

More than $1 million won at a Strip casino on Thanksgiving day

Director of Slots Mike Burrows, left, and Assistant Director of Casino Operations Eric Conrad hold a $157,059 after a guest won the jackpot on Dollar Storm on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, at Rampart in Las Vegas. (Rampart)

A couple of days after Thanksgiving, a slots player enjoyed a bank account with stuffing.

The player won $157,059 Saturday while playing in Rampart’s High Limit Room, according to a casino spokesperson.

The jackpot came on a $37.50 bet on Dollar Storm.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Making 8-of-8 in keno great again.

🚨JACKPOT ALERT🚨 A lucky local guest bet a $1 playing our Jumbo Keno Progressive and hit 8 out of 8 numbers. They walked away with a jackpot worth $52,971.01. 💰 It pays to play at Boulder, huge congratulations to them! pic.twitter.com/auoEocOzeR — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) November 22, 2025

Cannery

Flipper fun.

🐬 Jackpot Splash at Cannery! 💰 A lucky player hit big on Ultimate Fast Cash: Dolphin Treasures, turning a $7.50 bet on 10¢ denom into a massive jackpot win! 🌊🎰 The tides of luck are rolling in! Play at Cannery and make your own big splash! pic.twitter.com/f1hWGSaJls — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) November 22, 2025

Durango

Spicy.

Someone is having a great time with General Tso! 💰💪 Congratulations to this lucky winner who just won $15,000 from this $1 bet. 👏😍 pic.twitter.com/Iv4T0RkUrM — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) December 1, 2025

Four Queens

Way to go, Austin!

🎉✨🥳

Huge congratulations to Austin from Washington for hitting the Double Diamond 💎💎 jackpot on our exciting Bonus Spin Xtreme Blackjack game - $5,110 on a $1 side bet! The Triple Diamond jackpot is still up for grabs and has climbed to over $26,000! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eXbNtWPh66 — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) December 1, 2025

Oyo

Congrats, Richard!

Richard just secured the bag with a $15,105.00 win. Reply with a 🥂 to help him toast the big win.#OYOLasVegas #Jackpot #WinnerWinner #VegasVibes #VivaLasOYO pic.twitter.com/djsCXHnEiz — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) November 21, 2025

Palms

Big (and not so big) wagers pay off.

$20,000 all thanks to a $75 bet. 🤑 pic.twitter.com/82jmrpDGbr — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) November 29, 2025

$40,695 win off a $9 bet. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BUKDYKDkKI — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) November 20, 2025

Red Rock Casino

Feed me, Seymour!

From a $3.75 bet to a $25,971.38 jackpot!💰

The slot game Little Shop of Horrors just made someone’s night at Red Rock Casino 👏✨ pic.twitter.com/DiqF1NWHfX — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 21, 2025

South Point

Ace, ace, baby.

Huge congrats to our lucky guest who hit the Pai Gow 5 Aces Progressive yesterday! 🎉 They scored $27,616 and an additional $2,000 from the Fortune Bonus. What an amazing win! 🥳💰 pic.twitter.com/3gd1GmXMoc — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) December 1, 2025

Suncoast

Hot for the Pots.

🔥 Super Hot Win at Suncoast! 🔥 Luck was on fire at Suncoast when one lucky player turned an 88¢ bet on the Super Hot Flaming Pots slot machine into a sizzling $12,503.85 jackpot! From pennies to thousands, at Suncoast, even the smallest bets can spark the biggest wins! pic.twitter.com/RvV3zb2vhl — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) November 19, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.