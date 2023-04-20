$158K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

This haul was more than par for the course.

Christian Short of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, won $158,505 after hitting a mega progressive jackpot playing Three Card Poker on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

What an incredible Cinderella story.

Christian Short of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, won $158,505 after hitting a mega progressive jackpot playing Three Card Poker at Planet Hollywood Resort, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Short said he was visiting Las Vegas on a golf trip with his friends. He hit the winning hand around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Short added that he will use his earnings to enjoy a nice family vacation and put the rest in savings.

