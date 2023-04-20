$158K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
This haul was more than par for the course.
What an incredible Cinderella story.
Christian Short of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, won $158,505 after hitting a mega progressive jackpot playing Three Card Poker at Planet Hollywood Resort, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Short said he was visiting Las Vegas on a golf trip with his friends. He hit the winning hand around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Short added that he will use his earnings to enjoy a nice family vacation and put the rest in savings.
