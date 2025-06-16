109°F
$160K video game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

A local player won $160,000 on Four Card Keno on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Durango Casino in ...
A local player won $160,000 on Four Card Keno on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Durango Casino in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
June 16, 2025 - 1:54 pm
June 16, 2025 - 1:54 pm
 

A local player found some numbers to enjoy.

Playing the same eight numbers on Four Card Keno, the gamer hit all of them for a $160,000 payday Thursday at Durango, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

New game already producing winners.

Boulder Station

Tracking down another winner.

California

Genghis Khan spreading the wealth.

Four Queens

An 88-cent spin succeeds.

Fremont

“It’s Golden, Jerry!” — Kenny Bania, more or less. #Seinfeld

M Resort

That’s one way to get rid of your case of the Mondays.

Palace Station

Dragon Link machines are scorching.

We’ll wait.

Palms

Heavy investment ($120 spin) pays off.

Rampart

Linda C. hit the jackpot on Sunday evening after placing a $2.50 bet on the 5-cent Dragon Cash game, winning $67,075.

(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

Santa Fe Station

Now you know why they call it the High Limit Room.

Talk about a shoestring catch.

