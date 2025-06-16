$160K video game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

The six-figure win was one of several recent jackpots at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.

Sports bettors thought they won $40,200. Nevada sportsbook says odds were obvious error

Analyst: Soft summer for Las Vegas casino-hotels will lead to late 2025-26 growth

From free parking to waived resort fees, here’s why Las Vegas casinos are rolling out deals this summer

A local player won $160,000 on Four Card Keno on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Durango Casino in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

A local player found some numbers to enjoy.

Playing the same eight numbers on Four Card Keno, the gamer hit all of them for a $160,000 payday Thursday at Durango, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

New game already producing winners.

Huge congrats to our jackpot winner who won $23,088 landing 3 diamonds in Blackjack Dealer Xtreme! Have you played our new game yet? 💸💰 pic.twitter.com/FTrfkTvExq — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) June 16, 2025

Boulder Station

Tracking down another winner.

Wow! Join us in congratulating the local guest who struck gold with a $1.50 bet on Railroad Riches Tycoon and walked away with a whopping $17,682.10! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/COQHcbpsai — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 15, 2025

California

Genghis Khan spreading the wealth.

After a $1 bet, this lucky guest hit a $14,000 jackpot! Congratulations!🤑🎉 pic.twitter.com/8M0O8LdluX — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) June 14, 2025

Four Queens

An 88-cent spin succeeds.

Small bet, HUGE payday! 🏆 Congratulations to the player who turned $0.88 into $10,000! Only at Four Queens can you find the best jackpots! 💸💰#moneymonday #fourqueens #vegas pic.twitter.com/qymjV6dQL5 — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) June 16, 2025

Fremont

“It’s Golden, Jerry!” — Kenny Bania, more or less. #Seinfeld

This lucky guest bet $2.50 and walked away with $11,678! Congratulations!🤑🎰 pic.twitter.com/ALrRmD1Pqa — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) June 14, 2025

M Resort

That’s one way to get rid of your case of the Mondays.

This lucky player started off their week with a $10k jackpot win on just an 0.88 cent bet! Happy Monday! 🤑💰 pic.twitter.com/NT6pjmNiVT — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) June 16, 2025

Palace Station

Dragon Link machines are scorching.

Dragon Link Happy and Prosperous Jackpot! 🎉

$15,040.00 pic.twitter.com/9006PZ5DNl — Palace Station (@palacestation) June 14, 2025

We’ll wait.

Congratulations to this lucky guest who won $14,298.31 on a $6.00 bet. pic.twitter.com/I9osylt4G9 — Palace Station (@palacestation) June 13, 2025

Palms

Heavy investment ($120 spin) pays off.

Rampart

Linda C. hit the jackpot on Sunday evening after placing a $2.50 bet on the 5-cent Dragon Cash game, winning $67,075.

Santa Fe Station

Now you know why they call it the High Limit Room.

One lucky guest hit it big in the High Limit Room—turning a $25 bet into $87,239.12 💰 Now that’s high stakes and high rewards! pic.twitter.com/Iws0sEYHrV — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) June 13, 2025

Talk about a shoestring catch.

She hit BIG with just an 80-cent bet—and only 55 cents left on her credit 😱💸

Congrats to this lucky winner who turned her last spin into a $14,658.58 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/1Zssh0m0nG — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) June 16, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.