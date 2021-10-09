$164K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley

The win was one of several to score across the region.

(Rampart Casino)

A local player turned $1 into $164,077 this past weekend.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, was playing the Dollar Storm slots machine at Rampart Casino and hit its Combo Super Grand Progressive on Sunday, according to the casino spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

The North Las Vegas casino celebrates four jackpots worth at least $10,000.

Binion’s

Washington state visitor Jennifer hit all the Dollar Storm coins, hitting the $16,839.07 progressive jackpot.

Jennifer from Washington state was playing a $.25 Dollar Storm progressive for about 20 minutes. She filled up all the coins for a total $16,839.07 payday! Besides winning a bunch of dough, she enjoys the old school feel of Binion’s.#binions #binionslv #dtlv pic.twitter.com/t4cMd3yO4O — Binion's (@BinionsLV) October 6, 2021

Matthew needed only seven spins on Wealth Of Coins to win a $15,445.86 jackpot.

It was a good weekend for Matthew at Binion's! He won an AWESOME $15,445.86 jackpot while playing a Wealth Of Coins slot machine. Matthew hit the spin button only 7 times and landed the awesome bonus win. #binions #binionslv #dtlv #fremontst pic.twitter.com/kM8B4tKlDd — Binion's (@BinionsLV) October 6, 2021

California

Hawaii visitors Carol, Keiki and Lisa celebrate their jackpots.

Check out these Jackpot winnings! 🤯 These are our INSANE winnings this past week! Congratulations to Carol, Keiki & Lisa—all visit from Hawai'i. 😍 pic.twitter.com/wowaHEKavW — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) October 5, 2021

Cannery

A Dancing Drums slot machine delivered a $25,593 payday.

Four Queens

Melissa from Chicago hit for $18,110.45 on the Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel progressive.

San Antonio visitor Refugio won $10,241.12 on a Buffalo penny slots machine.

Another lucky winner Refugio from San Antonio Texas won the grand on the Buffalo game for $10,241.12 penny machine game by @aristocratslots #4queens #4queenslv #fourqueens #dtlv pic.twitter.com/WXmQggJhc7 — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) October 6, 2021

Green Valley Ranch

Dancing Drums was also kind to a player at the Henderson casino.

🚨 J A C K P O T 🚨 Congrats to one lucky guest who hit a $13,132 jackpot from a $2.64 bet playing Dancing Drums 🎰 pic.twitter.com/ZHGvHFuQ4E — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) September 28, 2021

Plaza

Megan celebrates her Grand Progressive jackpot, good for $10,161.

Tarzan paid out a $29,615 jackpot for Pamela.

Suncoast

Four aces with a kicker 3? On a $50 wager. Welcome to $20,000.

Four Aces and a 3 was the winning combination for this lucky winner to land a cool $20,000 here! pic.twitter.com/e7dVOQqRNo — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 28, 2021

Four 4s on a $125 bet nets this video poker player $10,000.

How about a $10,000 jackpot to make your day brighter!? 🌞 pic.twitter.com/5M91Cp1Uhk — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 29, 2021

Congrats to this slots player for hitting a $17,291.39 jackpot.

Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $17,291.39 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/Ky8JLK0e0k — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) October 6, 2021

A club royal flush connected on one of the Triple Play Draw Poker lines, enabling a $10,854.23 payout.

Where are our Triple Play Video Poker fans at? This guest hit two Jacks on one line and a club Royal Flush on another for an incredible $10,854.23 win!! pic.twitter.com/oo4JhCxBxD — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) October 6, 2021

Sunset Station

An $8.80 bet on 5 Treasures hit for $11,329.

Congrats to our lucky guest that hit a $11,329 jackpot from a $8.80 bet playing 5 Treasures! pic.twitter.com/3l0RlEUE8Z — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 28, 2021

A $3 wager turned into a $12,716 payout.

A $3 bet turned into a $12,716 jackpot for one lucky guest 🎰 pic.twitter.com/UhdrbDywDi — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 28, 2021

Treasure Island

Carissa D. is all thumbs-up after winning $60,375.19.

A Buffalo slots machine was good for $12,906 to Chris R.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.