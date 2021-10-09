75°F
$164K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2021 - 1:10 pm
 
(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

A local player turned $1 into $164,077 this past weekend.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, was playing the Dollar Storm slots machine at Rampart Casino and hit its Combo Super Grand Progressive on Sunday, according to the casino spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

The North Las Vegas casino celebrates four jackpots worth at least $10,000.

Binion’s

Washington state visitor Jennifer hit all the Dollar Storm coins, hitting the $16,839.07 progressive jackpot.

Matthew needed only seven spins on Wealth Of Coins to win a $15,445.86 jackpot.

California

Hawaii visitors Carol, Keiki and Lisa celebrate their jackpots.

Cannery

A Dancing Drums slot machine delivered a $25,593 payday.

Four Queens

Melissa from Chicago hit for $18,110.45 on the Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel progressive.

San Antonio visitor Refugio won $10,241.12 on a Buffalo penny slots machine.

Green Valley Ranch

Dancing Drums was also kind to a player at the Henderson casino.

Plaza

Megan celebrates her Grand Progressive jackpot, good for $10,161.

Tarzan paid out a $29,615 jackpot for Pamela.

Suncoast

Four aces with a kicker 3? On a $50 wager. Welcome to $20,000.

Four 4s on a $125 bet nets this video poker player $10,000.

Congrats to this slots player for hitting a $17,291.39 jackpot.

A club royal flush connected on one of the Triple Play Draw Poker lines, enabling a $10,854.23 payout.

Sunset Station

An $8.80 bet on 5 Treasures hit for $11,329.

A $3 wager turned into a $12,716 payout.

Treasure Island

Carissa D. is all thumbs-up after winning $60,375.19.

A Buffalo slots machine was good for $12,906 to Chris R.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

