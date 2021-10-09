$164K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
The win was one of several to score across the region.
A local player turned $1 into $164,077 this past weekend.
The player, who chose to remain anonymous, was playing the Dollar Storm slots machine at Rampart Casino and hit its Combo Super Grand Progressive on Sunday, according to the casino spokesperson.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
The North Las Vegas casino celebrates four jackpots worth at least $10,000.
More big winners at Aliante! Congratulations to these @bconnected members who each won over $10,000 in jackpots!#Jackpot #Winners #AlianteCasino pic.twitter.com/f7JGy9n6e2
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 6, 2021
Binion’s
Washington state visitor Jennifer hit all the Dollar Storm coins, hitting the $16,839.07 progressive jackpot.
Jennifer from Washington state was playing a $.25 Dollar Storm progressive for about 20 minutes. She filled up all the coins for a total $16,839.07 payday! Besides winning a bunch of dough, she enjoys the old school feel of Binion’s.#binions #binionslv #dtlv pic.twitter.com/t4cMd3yO4O
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) October 6, 2021
Matthew needed only seven spins on Wealth Of Coins to win a $15,445.86 jackpot.
It was a good weekend for Matthew at Binion's! He won an AWESOME $15,445.86 jackpot while playing a Wealth Of Coins slot machine. Matthew hit the spin button only 7 times and landed the awesome bonus win. #binions #binionslv #dtlv #fremontst pic.twitter.com/kM8B4tKlDd
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) October 6, 2021
California
Hawaii visitors Carol, Keiki and Lisa celebrate their jackpots.
Check out these Jackpot winnings! 🤯 These are our INSANE winnings this past week! Congratulations to Carol, Keiki & Lisa—all visit from Hawai'i. 😍 pic.twitter.com/wowaHEKavW
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) October 5, 2021
Cannery
A Dancing Drums slot machine delivered a $25,593 payday.
Congratulations to this lucky @bconnected member who won $25,593 while playing Dancing Drums last week!#Jackpot #Winner #CanneryCasino pic.twitter.com/BfYeFBpPWP
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) October 6, 2021
Four Queens
Melissa from Chicago hit for $18,110.45 on the Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel progressive.
Melissa from Chicago hit for $18,110.45 on the Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel progressive!#4queens #4queenslv #fourqueens #dtlv pic.twitter.com/tvuVdbiQr2
— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) October 6, 2021
San Antonio visitor Refugio won $10,241.12 on a Buffalo penny slots machine.
Another lucky winner Refugio from San Antonio Texas won the grand on the Buffalo game for $10,241.12 penny machine game by @aristocratslots #4queens #4queenslv #fourqueens #dtlv pic.twitter.com/WXmQggJhc7
— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) October 6, 2021
Green Valley Ranch
Dancing Drums was also kind to a player at the Henderson casino.
🚨 J A C K P O T 🚨 Congrats to one lucky guest who hit a $13,132 jackpot from a $2.64 bet playing Dancing Drums 🎰 pic.twitter.com/ZHGvHFuQ4E
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) September 28, 2021
Plaza
Megan celebrates her Grand Progressive jackpot, good for $10,161.
Big Winner Alert! Megan hit the Grand Progressive and won a $10,161 jackpot! ✨
For a complete list of winners, visit https://t.co/nIfUcWEOW2#PlazaLV #Jackpot #Winner #Vegas #Casino #Slots #DTLV #OnlyVegas pic.twitter.com/KtvfHhxNeT
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) October 6, 2021
Tarzan paid out a $29,615 jackpot for Pamela.
Big Winner Alert! Pamela hit the top progressive and won a $29,615 jackpot! Congrats on your win! ✨
For a complete list of winners, visit https://t.co/mayTuFChJV#PlazaLV #Jackpot #Winner #DTLV #Vegas #Casino #OnlyVegas #Slots pic.twitter.com/CDFcSREV2p
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) October 6, 2021
Suncoast
Four aces with a kicker 3? On a $50 wager. Welcome to $20,000.
Four Aces and a 3 was the winning combination for this lucky winner to land a cool $20,000 here! pic.twitter.com/e7dVOQqRNo
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 28, 2021
Four 4s on a $125 bet nets this video poker player $10,000.
How about a $10,000 jackpot to make your day brighter!? 🌞 pic.twitter.com/5M91Cp1Uhk
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 29, 2021
Congrats to this slots player for hitting a $17,291.39 jackpot.
Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $17,291.39 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/Ky8JLK0e0k
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) October 6, 2021
A club royal flush connected on one of the Triple Play Draw Poker lines, enabling a $10,854.23 payout.
Where are our Triple Play Video Poker fans at? This guest hit two Jacks on one line and a club Royal Flush on another for an incredible $10,854.23 win!! pic.twitter.com/oo4JhCxBxD
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) October 6, 2021
Sunset Station
An $8.80 bet on 5 Treasures hit for $11,329.
Congrats to our lucky guest that hit a $11,329 jackpot from a $8.80 bet playing 5 Treasures! pic.twitter.com/3l0RlEUE8Z
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 28, 2021
A $3 wager turned into a $12,716 payout.
A $3 bet turned into a $12,716 jackpot for one lucky guest 🎰 pic.twitter.com/UhdrbDywDi
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 28, 2021
Treasure Island
Carissa D. is all thumbs-up after winning $60,375.19.
How about THIS win?? Carissa D. is taking home over $60K and just like that, she’s our @TIplayersclub #WinnerWednesday! Join now and maybe this could be YOU next! #TIVegasWinner #Vegas #TreasureIsland https://t.co/FaU6k3HKaq pic.twitter.com/gkh8JONM1K
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) September 29, 2021
A Buffalo slots machine was good for $12,906 to Chris R.
Don’t let the sunglasses cover the excitement Chris R. had about his #WinnerWednesday $12,906! #TIVegasWinner https://t.co/FaU6k3HKaq pic.twitter.com/loRUwrCyh9
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) October 6, 2021
