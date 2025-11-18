59°F
$169K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Jonathan S. of Mustang, Oklahoma, won $169,607 on Blazing 7’s Blackjack Saturday, Nov. 15 202 ...
Jonathan S. of Mustang, Oklahoma, won $169,607 on Blazing 7’s Blackjack Saturday, Nov. 15 2025, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
November 17, 2025 - 4:32 pm
 

A player only needed 10 minutes for a huge win at a Las Vegas Strip casino.

Jonathan S. of Mustang, Oklahoma, was playing Blazing 7’s Blackjack for a short time Saturday before hitting a mega progressive jackpot for $169,607 at Caesars Palace, according to a casino spokesperson.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

