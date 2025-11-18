$169K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A player only needed 10 minutes for a huge win at a Las Vegas Strip casino.

Jonathan S. of Mustang, Oklahoma, won $169,607 on Blazing 7’s Blackjack Saturday, Nov. 15 2025, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Jonathan S. of Mustang, Oklahoma, was playing Blazing 7’s Blackjack for a short time Saturday before hitting a mega progressive jackpot for $169,607 at Caesars Palace, according to a casino spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Some wins up north.

🐉 A Legendary Win at Aliante! 🐉 Luck roared to life at Aliante when one fortunate player struck a $14,051.68 jackpot on Dragon Link, betting just $2.50 on a penny denomination! The dragons delivered big, turning a small spin into a legendary win. pic.twitter.com/24BfbdB9T4 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 17, 2025

A lucky player just struck it big at Aliante Casino! With a $4 bet on the 10¢ denomination, this guest hit a massive $21,319.60 jackpot playing Double Money Link! Big wins happen every day, spin for your chance to be the next jackpot winner at Aliante! pic.twitter.com/n4ZaCOTxP9 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 14, 2025

Binion’s

Blown away.

Congratulations to the lucky local who was playing the Huff n Even More Puff Hard Hat 😮‍💨💨🔨 slot machine when he landed a $10,358 jackpot at Binion’s last week! 💸 pic.twitter.com/M4RLKaa7Iz — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) November 17, 2025

Cannery

Thunderstruck.

What a thunderous win! ⚡💰 One lucky player hit a massive $51,152.09 jackpot on Thunder Drums at Cannery, betting just $1 on a 1¢ denomination! Talk about striking gold with a single spin! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/OFhoJYQdju — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) November 17, 2025

Four Queens

Congrats, Conrad!

Congratulations to Conrad from Hawaii 🌺🤙 who landed a $15,000 jackpot at Four Queens this weekend! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/a1CBDfin00 — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) November 17, 2025

Palms

Scoring off the Strip.

From ash to $21,758.15 cash. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/I15lsIw8U7 — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) November 15, 2025

A $5 bill to a HUGE $33,017 win. 🎰💵 pic.twitter.com/N1qMVMB9OI — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) November 13, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

