$175K keno jackpot hits at west Las Vegas Valley casino

In addition, a video poker player at an off-Strip casino hit back-to-back jackpots for a haul of over $100,000.

(Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin)

A guest struck it big Friday at a western Las Vegas Valley casino.

At Rampart, a keno player took home $175,000 while playing in the Gold Room, according to a casino spokesperson.

The jackpot came from a $25 wager, where the player hit 7 out of 7 on all four cards.

Going back-to-back at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

On Friday, a video poker player at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas hit two back-to-back jackpots of $48,000 and $56,000 on a Triple Play Hot Roll Poker machine.

The winner was dealt a hand of four aces on a 10x multiplier, then hit a royal flush on a 12x multiplier, each with $30 bets resulting in their respective jackpots.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Way to go, Mike!

Congratulations to Mike who was playing our new Hot Pot Slot machine and landed an $11,113 jackpot at Binion’s last weekend! 🎰🍜 pic.twitter.com/9pXVu3in1W — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) November 10, 2025

Four Queens

This Mystery is solved with a $4 spin.

$4 bet turns into a $20,852 jackpot at Four Queens 🥳🆒🎰 pic.twitter.com/98L2U3sWxD — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) November 10, 2025

Oyo Las Vegas

Congrats, Austin!

That feeling when the machine prints money! Big congratulations to Austin on a $15,791.23 jackpot. Retweet and send Austin good vibes!#OYOLasVegas #Jackpot #VegasVibes #Slots pic.twitter.com/LoChQFN7QF — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) November 12, 2025

Palace Station

Always nice to be dealt the no-brainer.

Ultimate X Poker Jackpot Alert‼️

$12,000.00 pic.twitter.com/h74djN0iqa — Palace Station (@palacestation) November 10, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.