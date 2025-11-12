65°F
$175K keno jackpot hits at west Las Vegas Valley casino

(Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin)
(Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2025 - 10:03 am
 

A guest struck it big Friday at a western Las Vegas Valley casino.

At Rampart, a keno player took home $175,000 while playing in the Gold Room, according to a casino spokesperson.

The jackpot came from a $25 wager, where the player hit 7 out of 7 on all four cards.

(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

Going back-to-back at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

On Friday, a video poker player at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas hit two back-to-back jackpots of $48,000 and $56,000 on a Triple Play Hot Roll Poker machine.

(Virgin Hotels Las Vegas)
(Virgin Hotels Las Vegas)

The winner was dealt a hand of four aces on a 10x multiplier, then hit a royal flush on a 12x multiplier, each with $30 bets resulting in their respective jackpots.

(Virgin Hotels Las Vegas)
(Virgin Hotels Las Vegas)

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Way to go, Mike!

Four Queens

This Mystery is solved with a $4 spin.

Oyo Las Vegas

Congrats, Austin!

Palace Station

Always nice to be dealt the no-brainer.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

