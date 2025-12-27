$186K slot jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

A visistor from Louisiana turned an $8.50 bet into a $186,468 payday on Double Firestorm Bison on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, at Fountainebleau Las Vegas. (Fountainebleau Las Vegas)

A visitor from Louisiana was able to stuff stockings from here to the Bayou.

The slot player turned an $8.50 bet into a $186,468 payday on Double Firestorm Bison on Wednesday at Fountainebleau Las Vegas, according to the casino’s social media account.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Quality win on a 75-cent spin.

How amazing! 🎉 We're so excited for the local guest who scored an amazing $10,417.89 Progressive Jackpot on Crazy Chickens with just a $0.75 bet. pic.twitter.com/L0mbrPvVKB — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 26, 2025

M Resort

Mastering the Sensei Master.

Holiday jackpot! 🎄🎰 This lucky player won $17,727.06 on a $1.25 bet this morning! pic.twitter.com/b56oZOB99e — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) December 24, 2025

Santa Fe Station

Congrats to the Golden Dynasty winner.

Congratulations to our $10K Golden Dynasty winner 🧧✨ Golden Dynasty is an easy add-on to regular bingo — no tracking, no extra work. Just add the bonus for a few dollars more and let the machine do the rest! Available at all Station Casinos bingo rooms, except Sunset Station. pic.twitter.com/dKXEIzyA3t — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) December 23, 2025

South Point

Pai gow fun.

Big win alert! 🚨 The Pai Gow Progressive was hit by a lucky local with a 7-card straight flush for an incredible $76,980, plus a $6,000 Fortune bonus! Congratulations to our winner! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/22NlrVppXP — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) December 26, 2025

