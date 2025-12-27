$186K slot jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.
A visitor from Louisiana was able to stuff stockings from here to the Bayou.
The slot player turned an $8.50 bet into a $186,468 payday on Double Firestorm Bison on Wednesday at Fountainebleau Las Vegas, according to the casino’s social media account.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
Quality win on a 75-cent spin.
How amazing! 🎉 We're so excited for the local guest who scored an amazing $10,417.89 Progressive Jackpot on Crazy Chickens with just a $0.75 bet. pic.twitter.com/L0mbrPvVKB
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 26, 2025
M Resort
Mastering the Sensei Master.
Holiday jackpot! 🎄🎰 This lucky player won $17,727.06 on a $1.25 bet this morning! pic.twitter.com/b56oZOB99e
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) December 24, 2025
Santa Fe Station
Congrats to the Golden Dynasty winner.
Congratulations to our $10K Golden Dynasty winner 🧧✨
Golden Dynasty is an easy add-on to regular bingo — no tracking, no extra work. Just add the bonus for a few dollars more and let the machine do the rest!
Available at all Station Casinos bingo rooms, except Sunset Station. pic.twitter.com/dKXEIzyA3t
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) December 23, 2025
South Point
Pai gow fun.
Big win alert! 🚨 The Pai Gow Progressive was hit by a lucky local with a 7-card straight flush for an incredible $76,980, plus a $6,000 Fortune bonus!
Congratulations to our winner! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/22NlrVppXP
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) December 26, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.