Casinos & Gaming

$186K slot jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A visistor from Louisiana turned an $8.50 bet into a $186,468 payday on Double Firestorm Bison ...
A visistor from Louisiana turned an $8.50 bet into a $186,468 payday on Double Firestorm Bison on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, at Fountainebleau Las Vegas. (Fountainebleau Las Vegas)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2025 - 8:12 am
 

A visitor from Louisiana was able to stuff stockings from here to the Bayou.

The slot player turned an $8.50 bet into a $186,468 payday on Double Firestorm Bison on Wednesday at Fountainebleau Las Vegas, according to the casino’s social media account.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Quality win on a 75-cent spin.

M Resort

Mastering the Sensei Master.

Santa Fe Station

Congrats to the Golden Dynasty winner.

South Point

Pai gow fun.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

