$191K jackpot connects on Las Vegas Strip

The man hit the jackpot on a Shania Twain-branded table game at the resident headliner’s host property.

(Caesars Entertainment)

Man, he feels like a winner.

A lucky Caesars Rewards member hit a mega progressive jackpot on Blazing 7’s for $191,741 at Planet Hollywood on Saturday.

The man, who chose not to be identified, hit the jackpot on a Shania Twain-branded table game at the resident headliner’s host property, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

He said that he plans to pay off his mother’s home with his winnings.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.