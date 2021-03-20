72°F
Casinos & Gaming

$191K jackpot connects on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2021 - 1:12 pm
 
(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

Man, he feels like a winner.

A lucky Caesars Rewards member hit a mega progressive jackpot on Blazing 7’s for $191,741 at Planet Hollywood on Saturday.

The man, who chose not to be identified, hit the jackpot on a Shania Twain-branded table game at the resident headliner’s host property, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

He said that he plans to pay off his mother’s home with his winnings.

