Casinos & Gaming

$199K bingo jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino

Clementine K. of Las Vegas won $199,578 on Sunday, May 26, 2025, in a bingo session at Santa Fe ...
Clementine K. of Las Vegas won $199,578 on Sunday, May 26, 2025, in a bingo session at Santa Fe Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
The U.S. District Court judge presiding over lawsuits involving whether federal prediction mark ...
Court to rule on Resort Association request in sports betting case
Wynn Resorts Ltd. has agreed to pay $5.5 million to settle a complaint from the Nevada Gaming C ...
Wynn Resorts fined $5.5M for illegal scheme to recruit high-rollers
Strip casino under investigation after audit found unusual credit approval
Circa owner Derek Stevens speaks to a crowd during an awards ceremony for Circa Survivor contes ...
Circa adds high-roller Survivor as NFL contest guarantee skyrockets
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2025 - 11:26 am
 

There was some screaming in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegan Clementine K. won $199,578 on Sunday at Santa Fe Station in the biggest bingo cash ball jackpot in Station Casinos history, according to a company spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Whitney leads the way.

Two $7.50 spins does the trick.

Boulder Station

Fun from the general.

California

“Has something to do with where choo-choo go.” — Mongo, sometime in 1974 in Rock Ridge. #IYKYK

Four Queens

A $3 spin pays off.

Gold Coast

Cleaning up with a 7-spot.

Golden Nugget

The videos return.

Palace Station

More Dragon Link fun.

Palms

From a $125 spin to this.

This player was calmer with a $25 hand.

Sam’s Town

That’s some fun from a $50 hand.

Way to go, Mike!

Santa Fe Station

The bookends work.

South Point

Congrats, Kateline!

Suncoast

Upper left quadrant is quality.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

