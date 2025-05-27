$199K bingo jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino

The record-breaking win was one of several recent jackpots at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.

Clementine K. of Las Vegas won $199,578 on Sunday, May 26, 2025, in a bingo session at Santa Fe Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

There was some screaming in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegan Clementine K. won $199,578 on Sunday at Santa Fe Station in the biggest bingo cash ball jackpot in Station Casinos history, according to a company spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Whitney leads the way.

Another fantastic week of jackpots at Binion's! 🎰🎉 We love seeing our players win big. Who's next, maybe you? 👏 pic.twitter.com/WCtUX7kurb — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) May 19, 2025

Two $7.50 spins does the trick.

💸$10,045 jackpot winner at Binion's playing Quick Spin Platinum Supercharged 7’s. He turned a $20 bill into $10,000 with just two spins of $7.50 - wow! #jackpot #binions #vegas pic.twitter.com/2lKIpjPKWa — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) May 27, 2025

Boulder Station

Fun from the general.

JACKPOT ALERT! 🚨 Congratulations to a local guest who won an impressive jackpot worth $12,887.11 on Phoenix Link, on a $10.00 bet. pic.twitter.com/GSMBdXT3pX — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 26, 2025

California

“Has something to do with where choo-choo go.” — Mongo, sometime in 1974 in Rock Ridge. #IYKYK

These lucky guests rode the train all the way to Railroad Riches! Congratulations!🤑🚂 pic.twitter.com/5EPY6aCifm — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) May 23, 2025

Four Queens

A $3 spin pays off.

Gold Coast

Cleaning up with a 7-spot.

Golden Nugget

The videos return.

Palace Station

More Dragon Link fun.

Dragon Link Jackpot at Palace Station!

BET: $5.00

WIN: $19,198.88 pic.twitter.com/tXgeRNS9dt — Palace Station (@palacestation) May 23, 2025

Palms

From a $125 spin to this.

This player was calmer with a $25 hand.

Sam’s Town

That’s some fun from a $50 hand.

🍀When luck is truly on your side! 💰 pic.twitter.com/bCArNtUl30 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 20, 2025

Way to go, Mike!

💵 You don’t always have to bet big to win big! With just a $5.88 bet, Big Bet Mike captured the Grand progressive jackpot on Grand Buddha Link, pocketing a cool $11,930! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/BNEO1CORBT — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 20, 2025

Santa Fe Station

The bookends work.

💰 JACKPOT WINNER ALERT 💰

Congratulations to our lucky guest who hit a $20,480.12 jackpot at Santa Fe Station! pic.twitter.com/mtXkhDzXPJ — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 26, 2025

South Point

Congrats, Kateline!

Bingo Alert! Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Kateline S, who just won $10,000 on a coverall max bonus in 52#'s! 💰 pic.twitter.com/yMnBuswEZI — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) May 23, 2025

Suncoast

Upper left quadrant is quality.

Check out this incredible Keno win! Do you have lucky numbers you always play? pic.twitter.com/8nspHKlN4j — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 26, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

