$199K bingo jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
The record-breaking win was one of several recent jackpots at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.
There was some screaming in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegan Clementine K. won $199,578 on Sunday at Santa Fe Station in the biggest bingo cash ball jackpot in Station Casinos history, according to a company spokesperson.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
Whitney leads the way.
Another fantastic week of jackpots at Binion's! 🎰🎉 We love seeing our players win big. Who's next, maybe you? 👏 pic.twitter.com/WCtUX7kurb
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) May 19, 2025
Two $7.50 spins does the trick.
💸$10,045 jackpot winner at Binion's playing Quick Spin Platinum Supercharged 7’s. He turned a $20 bill into $10,000 with just two spins of $7.50 - wow! #jackpot #binions #vegas pic.twitter.com/2lKIpjPKWa
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) May 27, 2025
Boulder Station
Fun from the general.
JACKPOT ALERT! 🚨 Congratulations to a local guest who won an impressive jackpot worth $12,887.11 on Phoenix Link, on a $10.00 bet. pic.twitter.com/GSMBdXT3pX
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 26, 2025
California
“Has something to do with where choo-choo go.” — Mongo, sometime in 1974 in Rock Ridge. #IYKYK
These lucky guests rode the train all the way to Railroad Riches! Congratulations!🤑🚂 pic.twitter.com/5EPY6aCifm
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) May 23, 2025
Four Queens
A $3 spin pays off.
🚨A $3 gamble becomes a $25,944 jackpot at Four Queens this weekend! 💸💰 Your turn? #moneymonday #jackpot #lasvegas #bigwins #fourqueens #fremontstreetexperience pic.twitter.com/tKVMwwKcl5
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) May 19, 2025
Gold Coast
Cleaning up with a 7-spot.
Talk about a lucky break! 🎉 This Keno player is cashing out with $14,000! 💰#GoldCoastCasino #KenoJackpot #JackpotWin #LasVegasCasino pic.twitter.com/InCL5ua5BY
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) May 17, 2025
Golden Nugget
The videos return.
✨ Right place. Right time. Right machine.#Slots #Gaming #Casino pic.twitter.com/ssr0Xt7bQK
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) May 20, 2025
Some call it chance. We call it Vegas luck 🍀#Slots #Gaming #Casino #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/oONrDK9JI1
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) May 22, 2025
Palace Station
More Dragon Link fun.
Dragon Link Jackpot at Palace Station!
BET: $5.00
WIN: $19,198.88 pic.twitter.com/tXgeRNS9dt
— Palace Station (@palacestation) May 23, 2025
Palms
From a $125 spin to this.
Tamed the beast. Took the $24,375 treasure. 🔥💰 #ClubSerrano pic.twitter.com/6W76qt8WJp
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) May 21, 2025
This player was calmer with a $25 hand.
$5 to play. $10K payday. 🔥♠️ #ClubSerrano @igtnews pic.twitter.com/wfG0msPNRj
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) May 22, 2025
Sam’s Town
That’s some fun from a $50 hand.
🍀When luck is truly on your side! 💰 pic.twitter.com/bCArNtUl30
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 20, 2025
Way to go, Mike!
💵 You don’t always have to bet big to win big! With just a $5.88 bet, Big Bet Mike captured the Grand progressive jackpot on Grand Buddha Link, pocketing a cool $11,930! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/BNEO1CORBT
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 20, 2025
Santa Fe Station
The bookends work.
💰 JACKPOT WINNER ALERT 💰
Congratulations to our lucky guest who hit a $20,480.12 jackpot at Santa Fe Station! pic.twitter.com/mtXkhDzXPJ
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 26, 2025
South Point
Congrats, Kateline!
Bingo Alert!
Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Kateline S, who just won $10,000 on a coverall max bonus in 52#'s! 💰 pic.twitter.com/yMnBuswEZI
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) May 23, 2025
Suncoast
Upper left quadrant is quality.
Check out this incredible Keno win! Do you have lucky numbers you always play? pic.twitter.com/8nspHKlN4j
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 26, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.