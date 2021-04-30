$1M jackpot followed by another big slot win in downtown Las Vegas

An unidentified slot player is about $1.2 million richer on this Friday after hitting a slot jackpot at The D in downtown Las Vegas.

The D Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An unidentified slot player is about $1.2 million richer after hitting a jackpot today at the D Las Vegas.

According to a tweet from the casino, the $1,223,785.35 win came Friday morning on a Buffalo Grand slot machine.

💰JACKPOT 💰

Our Buffalo Grand slots are on fire! A lucky guest just started their morning

$1,222,784.35 richer. 🤑 There’s a reason these slots are a guest favorite- this is the second big hit on this exact machine, & our fourth huge jackpot on Buffalo Grand. 🦬 🎰 https://t.co/YA3xw5y3TD pic.twitter.com/0U0EsGBo0Q — the D Casino Hotel (@theDlasvegas) April 30, 2021

Derek Stevens, owner of The D, chimed in with a tweet of his own, “Buffalos are roaring. More to come……”

And he wasn’t joking.

Later in the day, and tweet from Circa revealed that Stevens’ newest casino had paid out a slot jackpot of $99,656.86.

JACKPOT! 🤑

A storm of $99,656.86 just hit the pockets of a lucky guest here at Circa. Our Dollar Storm slots are 🔥 🔥 🔥

What a morning in Downtown Las Vegas! #CircaLasVegas #Jackpot https://t.co/jgDL40PdPW pic.twitter.com/seYmIBPetv — Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) April 30, 2021

The Circa win came on a Dollar Storm slot machine.