Casinos & Gaming

$1M jackpot followed by another big slot win in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2021 - 8:55 am
 
Updated April 30, 2021 - 1:04 pm
The D Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An unidentified slot player is about $1.2 million richer after hitting a jackpot today at the D Las Vegas.

According to a tweet from the casino, the $1,223,785.35 win came Friday morning on a Buffalo Grand slot machine.

Derek Stevens, owner of The D, chimed in with a tweet of his own, “Buffalos are roaring. More to come……”

And he wasn’t joking.

Later in the day, and tweet from Circa revealed that Stevens’ newest casino had paid out a slot jackpot of $99,656.86.

The Circa win came on a Dollar Storm slot machine.

