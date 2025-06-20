100°F
$1M slot jackpot hits at Las Vegas strip casino

The big win, the second this week in a high limit room at The Venetian Resort, came again on a ...
The big win, the second this week in a high limit room at The Venetian Resort, came again on a Dragon Link slot machine. (The Venetian)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2025 - 12:15 pm
 
Updated June 20, 2025 - 1:16 pm

It is a lucky week to be an anonymous gambler on the Strip.

A guest playing a Dragon Link slot machine in The Venetian’s high limit room won a grand jackpot for over $1 million dollars, according to a spokesperson from the casino.

The win happened today, on a $250 spin which led to a bonus — concluding with a massive $1,044,055 payout.

The win comes just days after a $1.1 million dollar jackpot hit at The Venetian’s sister property, the Palazzo.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com

