$1M slot jackpot hits at Las Vegas strip casino
The big win came at a high limit room in The Venetian on a Dragon Link slot machine.
It is a lucky week to be an anonymous gambler on the Strip.
A guest playing a Dragon Link slot machine in The Venetian’s high limit room won a grand jackpot for over $1 million dollars, according to a spokesperson from the casino.
The win happened today, on a $250 spin which led to a bonus — concluding with a massive $1,044,055 payout.
The win comes just days after a $1.1 million dollar jackpot hit at The Venetian’s sister property, the Palazzo.
