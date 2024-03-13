$1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The jackpot, one of several recent ones at casinos in the Las Vegas Valley, was the third million-dollar win at the high-limit room since it opened in the fall.

A slots player won $1,037,828 playing Dragon Link on Monday, March 11, 2024, in the high-limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (The Venetian)

Register another million-dollar win for a new high-limit room on the Las Vegas Strip.

A slots player won $1,037,828 playing Dragon Link on Monday in the high-limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian, according to a casino spokesperson.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, was playing $25 per spin. It is the third million-dollar jackpot since the room opened in October.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

No clowning around here.

Cannery

Beat those drums in celebration.

Cheers to the big $10k victory! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/evSHjhhz4g — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) March 13, 2024

Four Queens

A $10,000 Jumanji jackpot leads the way at the downtown spot.

Congrats to all the winners who took home a hefty hand pay this week from Four Queens! 🤑 💸 #MoneyMonday #LasVegas #FourQueens #HandPay pic.twitter.com/DcuI1gXRmB — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) March 11, 2024

Jokers Wild

Way to go, Frank!

🎉🌟 We have some exciting news to share – Frank is walking away $15,725.48 happier after his big jackpot win on Dancing Drums! 🥂🎊 pic.twitter.com/oygxcjhsQa — Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) March 11, 2024

