$1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The seven-figure win was one of several recent jackpots at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.

Circa Survivor contest on pace to eclipse $20M prize pool

Off-Strip casino new home to Nevada’s newest sportsbook

Former Wynn cocktail waitress takes reduced award in FMLA case

Summer deals, perks for Las Vegas locals at Strip’s newest megaresort

A slots player won $1,064,095 on the $1 Million Dragon Link at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (The Venetian)

A guest playing in The Venetian’s high-limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo casino floor won more than $1 million this past week on a slot machine.

Playing $25 a spin on the $1 Million Dragon Link machine, the guest won the Grand Jackpot for $1,064,095, according to a casino spokesperson.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Choo-choo fun at Aliante

A guest at the North Las Vegas casino hit for more than $100,000 on Railroad Riches.

Congrats to our guest on the massive $100k win on Railroad Riches!!! 🚂 🤑 pic.twitter.com/qimRolR4Tc — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 4, 2025

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Having fun in the north.

Huge congratulations to our amazing guest on snagging a whopping $10k win on Triple Treasure Pot! pic.twitter.com/ciTRaSC33X — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 29, 2025

Boulder Station

From a $1.76 spin.

JACKPOT ALERT! 🚨 A massive shoutout to the lucky Boarding Pass member who turned a $1.76 bet on Dancing Drums into a jaw-dropping $19,401.14 jackpot! 💥💰 Talk about a spin to remember. pic.twitter.com/1ArOE4cS8v — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) July 25, 2025

‘

California

Look at the big arm from Byron!

⭐GOLDEN ARM MEMBER⭐ Byron shot the dice for 1 hour and 11 minutes making him our newest Golden Arm Member. Congratulations to him and all of the lucky guests!🎉 pic.twitter.com/0EEeXbbmp3 — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) July 28, 2025

Cannery

You, too, can be a Sensei Master.

Congrats to our guest on the $20k win on Phoenix Link! 💸 pic.twitter.com/Ry2qzVBQK6 — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) August 2, 2025

Four Queens

Lightning Dollar Link: Corrida de Toros sets the pace.

From small bets to big bucks! 🎈✨😎 Congratulations to the fortunate few at Four Queens who cashed in big time this weekend! pic.twitter.com/KmH4FUcgPA — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) August 4, 2025

Fremont

Hurrah, Bonnie!

After a $0.60 bet, yeah you read that right, Bonnie walked out with $20,157! Congratulations on your BIG win!💰 pic.twitter.com/bsHP47bn01 — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) July 28, 2025

Gold Coast

Bursting with excitement.

Golden Nugget

Jackpots are plentiful at the downtown establishment.

Jokers Wild

Hurrah, Geraldine!

Big cheers to Geraldine for hitting a massive $10,262 win on Dragon Link here at Jokers Wild! 🐉💰 pic.twitter.com/P2y5NoCM1F — Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) August 1, 2025

M Resort

Insane Poultry would be a good name for a rock band … yes, stolen from Dave Barry.

Wednesday Win! This lucky player bet $0.75 and won a $11,660.92 jackpot! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/tEzbo8e9Vj — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) July 23, 2025

The Orleans

Hold them all.

Palace Station

Woo-hoo for Ryan!

A lucky visitor hit $27,479 on Pai Gow with 5 Aces at Palace Station! Congrats to Ryan from California on the big win! 👏🃏 pic.twitter.com/Z9coewj9mI — Palace Station (@palacestation) August 1, 2025

Rio

A network win.

These two gents from Seattle have 14,955 reasons to celebrate after winning a Huff and Even More Puff slot jackpot on Sunday here at Rio. pic.twitter.com/0J2tmaa7kM — Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@RioVegas) July 28, 2025

Sam’s Town

Congrats, Jonathan!

Lucky winner Jonathan hit a 5 Aces minor progressive on Pai Gow Poker for $13892.60! He is also now in the lead with the best hand for the Pai Gow Progressive contest. Want your chance to walk away with $330,300+? ➡️ https://t.co/kIOOB4cmGH pic.twitter.com/C8CjDtbFZd — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) July 21, 2025

First time I think I’ve seen The Devils Domain Fire in the winner’s circle.

😈🔥 This lucky guest won $11,164 on The Devils Domain Fire! 🔥😈 pic.twitter.com/81KEK0udcQ — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) July 22, 2025

That’s a big bingo for Jim!

Congratulations to Las Vegas Local Jim! 🎉

What better way to celebrate your birthday than shouting BINGO and taking home the Double Daub progressive jackpot of $42,680 at Sam's Town!! Happy Birthday, Jim! 🎁 pic.twitter.com/tos5mChXcx — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) July 23, 2025

Way to go, Kathy!

Lucky local Kathy hit the Royal Flush Progressive on Ultimate Texas Hold'Em for $5486.86. Her total payout, including the blind bonus bet, was $10,757! Congratulations Kathy! pic.twitter.com/17kh0vMdHI — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) July 28, 2025

Trippin’.

Big win alert! 🎉 One of our lucky guests scored a progressive jackpot of $22,348 playing Triple Play Draw Poker!💰 pic.twitter.com/NNJbTexmAr — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) July 29, 2025

Genghis shows the way.

Jackpot alert! 🚨 A lucky player won $10,262 on Dragon Link, Genghis Khan! pic.twitter.com/tB0iirURoG — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 4, 2025

South Point

Hurray, Ray!

Help us give a big congratulations to Ray, he just hit a massive $52,036.88 jackpot on our Dragon Cash machine! 🎉🐉💰 Way to go, Ray! pic.twitter.com/bS4smpCDo7 — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) July 22, 2025

Suncoast

Another debut with the Triple Troves Dragon Delight score.

An $.88 bet turned into a $10,393 payday here on Triple Troves Dragon Delight! pic.twitter.com/xonOWeUQ8p — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 21, 2025

Big haul on a Buffalo machine.

Check out this incredible Buffalo Link win for $20,400! 🦬🦬 pic.twitter.com/ql0ZgtK9T3 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 22, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.