100°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A slots player won $1,064,095 on the $1 Million Dragon Link at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (The ...
A slots player won $1,064,095 on the $1 Million Dragon Link at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (The Venetian)
More Stories
Fontainebleau Las Vegas is rolling out summer deals exclusively for locals. (Las Vegas Review-J ...
Summer deals, perks for Las Vegas locals at Strip’s newest megaresort
Resorts on the north Strip, Encore, left, and Wynn Las Vegas are seen from roof of Treasure Isl ...
Former Wynn cocktail waitress takes reduced award in FMLA case
Boomer's Sports Book opened at Ellis Island Casino & Brewery on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Las Ve ...
Off-Strip casino new home to Nevada’s newest sportsbook
Matt Ste. Marie, right, the winner of the Circa Millions Contest, pumps his fists after putting ...
Circa Survivor contest on pace to eclipse $20M prize pool
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2025 - 11:45 am
 

A guest playing in The Venetian’s high-limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo casino floor won more than $1 million this past week on a slot machine.

Playing $25 a spin on the $1 Million Dragon Link machine, the guest won the Grand Jackpot for $1,064,095, according to a casino spokesperson.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Choo-choo fun at Aliante

A guest at the North Las Vegas casino hit for more than $100,000 on Railroad Riches.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Having fun in the north.

Boulder Station

From a $1.76 spin.

California

Look at the big arm from Byron!

Cannery

You, too, can be a Sensei Master.

Four Queens

Lightning Dollar Link: Corrida de Toros sets the pace.

Fremont

Hurrah, Bonnie!

Gold Coast

Bursting with excitement.

Golden Nugget

Jackpots are plentiful at the downtown establishment.

Jokers Wild

Hurrah, Geraldine!

M Resort

Insane Poultry would be a good name for a rock band … yes, stolen from Dave Barry.

The Orleans

Hold them all.

Palace Station

Woo-hoo for Ryan!

Rio

A network win.

Sam’s Town

Congrats, Jonathan!

First time I think I’ve seen The Devils Domain Fire in the winner’s circle.

That’s a big bingo for Jim!

Way to go, Kathy!

Trippin’.

Genghis shows the way.

South Point

Hurray, Ray!

Suncoast

Another debut with the Triple Troves Dragon Delight score.

Big haul on a Buffalo machine.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES