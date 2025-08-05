$1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
The seven-figure win was one of several recent jackpots at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.
A guest playing in The Venetian’s high-limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo casino floor won more than $1 million this past week on a slot machine.
Playing $25 a spin on the $1 Million Dragon Link machine, the guest won the Grand Jackpot for $1,064,095, according to a casino spokesperson.
The winner chose to remain anonymous.
Choo-choo fun at Aliante
A guest at the North Las Vegas casino hit for more than $100,000 on Railroad Riches.
Congrats to our guest on the massive $100k win on Railroad Riches!!! 🚂 🤑 pic.twitter.com/qimRolR4Tc
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 4, 2025
Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Having fun in the north.
Huge congratulations to our amazing guest on snagging a whopping $10k win on Triple Treasure Pot! pic.twitter.com/ciTRaSC33X
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 29, 2025
Boulder Station
From a $1.76 spin.
JACKPOT ALERT! 🚨 A massive shoutout to the lucky Boarding Pass member who turned a $1.76 bet on Dancing Drums into a jaw-dropping $19,401.14 jackpot! 💥💰 Talk about a spin to remember. pic.twitter.com/1ArOE4cS8v
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) July 25, 2025
‘
California
Look at the big arm from Byron!
⭐GOLDEN ARM MEMBER⭐
Byron shot the dice for 1 hour and 11 minutes making him our newest Golden Arm Member. Congratulations to him and all of the lucky guests!🎉 pic.twitter.com/0EEeXbbmp3
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) July 28, 2025
Cannery
You, too, can be a Sensei Master.
Congrats to our guest on the $20k win on Phoenix Link! 💸 pic.twitter.com/Ry2qzVBQK6
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) August 2, 2025
Four Queens
Lightning Dollar Link: Corrida de Toros sets the pace.
From small bets to big bucks! 🎈✨😎 Congratulations to the fortunate few at Four Queens who cashed in big time this weekend! pic.twitter.com/KmH4FUcgPA
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) August 4, 2025
Fremont
Hurrah, Bonnie!
After a $0.60 bet, yeah you read that right, Bonnie walked out with $20,157! Congratulations on your BIG win!💰 pic.twitter.com/bsHP47bn01
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) July 28, 2025
Gold Coast
Bursting with excitement.
One lucky spin. One HUGE win. 💰 $27,288 Grand Jackpot hit on Super Burst! 🎰🔥#GoldCoastCasino #LasVegasHotel #Jackpot #BigWin pic.twitter.com/cUFuRYKE85
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) July 31, 2025
Golden Nugget
Jackpots are plentiful at the downtown establishment.
A few lucky players hit it big at Golden Nugget — and we’ve got the receipts.#LasVegasSlots #JackpotWinners #GoldenNugget #FremontStreet #LuckySpin pic.twitter.com/wnNtAmKCWd
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) July 22, 2025
Reels were hot 🔥 Luck was real 🍀#Jackpot #Casino #GoldenNugget #Winning #DowntownLV pic.twitter.com/Q9cuwqeoWb
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) July 24, 2025
Nothing like the sound of a jackpot 😮💨🔔#SlotGoals #VegasWin pic.twitter.com/kf7ljrSoOa
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) August 5, 2025
Jokers Wild
Hurrah, Geraldine!
Big cheers to Geraldine for hitting a massive $10,262 win on Dragon Link here at Jokers Wild! 🐉💰 pic.twitter.com/P2y5NoCM1F
— Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) August 1, 2025
M Resort
Insane Poultry would be a good name for a rock band … yes, stolen from Dave Barry.
Wednesday Win! This lucky player bet $0.75 and won a $11,660.92 jackpot! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/tEzbo8e9Vj
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) July 23, 2025
The Orleans
Hold them all.
💥 ROYAL WINNER! 💥
Congrats to our lucky guest who hit a Royal Flush and took home a $24,000 jackpot! 👑♠️#OrleansCasino #LasVegasHotel #Jackpot #JackpotWin #BigWin pic.twitter.com/H8WunmwPeN
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) July 30, 2025
Palace Station
Woo-hoo for Ryan!
A lucky visitor hit $27,479 on Pai Gow with 5 Aces at Palace Station! Congrats to Ryan from California on the big win! 👏🃏 pic.twitter.com/Z9coewj9mI
— Palace Station (@palacestation) August 1, 2025
Rio
A network win.
These two gents from Seattle have 14,955 reasons to celebrate after winning a Huff and Even More Puff slot jackpot on Sunday here at Rio. pic.twitter.com/0J2tmaa7kM
— Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@RioVegas) July 28, 2025
Sam’s Town
Congrats, Jonathan!
Lucky winner Jonathan hit a 5 Aces minor progressive on Pai Gow Poker for $13892.60! He is also now in the lead with the best hand for the Pai Gow Progressive contest.
Want your chance to walk away with $330,300+? ➡️ https://t.co/kIOOB4cmGH pic.twitter.com/C8CjDtbFZd
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) July 21, 2025
First time I think I’ve seen The Devils Domain Fire in the winner’s circle.
😈🔥 This lucky guest won $11,164 on The Devils Domain Fire! 🔥😈 pic.twitter.com/81KEK0udcQ
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) July 22, 2025
That’s a big bingo for Jim!
Congratulations to Las Vegas Local Jim! 🎉
What better way to celebrate your birthday than shouting BINGO and taking home the Double Daub progressive jackpot of $42,680 at Sam's Town!!
Happy Birthday, Jim! 🎁 pic.twitter.com/tos5mChXcx
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) July 23, 2025
Way to go, Kathy!
Lucky local Kathy hit the Royal Flush Progressive on Ultimate Texas Hold'Em for $5486.86. Her total payout, including the blind bonus bet, was $10,757! Congratulations Kathy! pic.twitter.com/17kh0vMdHI
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) July 28, 2025
Trippin’.
Big win alert! 🎉 One of our lucky guests scored a progressive jackpot of $22,348 playing Triple Play Draw Poker!💰 pic.twitter.com/NNJbTexmAr
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) July 29, 2025
Genghis shows the way.
Jackpot alert! 🚨 A lucky player won $10,262 on Dragon Link, Genghis Khan! pic.twitter.com/tB0iirURoG
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 4, 2025
South Point
Hurray, Ray!
Help us give a big congratulations to Ray, he just hit a massive $52,036.88 jackpot on our Dragon Cash machine! 🎉🐉💰
Way to go, Ray! pic.twitter.com/bS4smpCDo7
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) July 22, 2025
Suncoast
Another debut with the Triple Troves Dragon Delight score.
An $.88 bet turned into a $10,393 payday here on Triple Troves Dragon Delight! pic.twitter.com/xonOWeUQ8p
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 21, 2025
Big haul on a Buffalo machine.
Check out this incredible Buffalo Link win for $20,400! 🦬🦬 pic.twitter.com/ql0ZgtK9T3
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 22, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.