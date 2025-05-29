98°F
Casinos & Gaming

$1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

A slots player won $1,086,315.93 on a $250 bet Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at Red Rock Resort in L ...
A slots player won $1,086,315.93 on a $250 bet Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
A slots player won $1,086,315.93 on a $250 bet Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
A slots player won $1,086,315.93 on a $250 bet Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
A slots player won $1,086,315.93 on a $250 bet Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
A slots player won $1,086,315.93 on a $250 bet Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2025 - 2:17 pm
 

Someone had to be first.

A slots player won $1,086,315.93 on a big $250 bet Wednesday in Red Rock Resort’s new High Limit Slot Room playing Dragon Link, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

It was the first million-dollar winner at the Las Vegas casino this year. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Keeping it local on an 80-cent spin.

Four Queens

More local happiness.

M Resort

Big fun on a $2.50 spin.

Sam’s Town

Way to go, Sanderia!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

