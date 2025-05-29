$1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

The seven-figure win was one of several recent jackpots at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.

A slots player won $1,086,315.93 on a $250 bet Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

Someone had to be first.

A slots player won $1,086,315.93 on a big $250 bet Wednesday in Red Rock Resort’s new High Limit Slot Room playing Dragon Link, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

BREAKING: One lucky guest just won $1,086,315.93 on a big $250 bet in our new High Limit Slot Room playing Dragon Link last night at Red Rock Casino 🎰💰 Congrats to our first million-dollar jackpot winner of the year! pic.twitter.com/qSda7lLlVY — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) May 29, 2025

It was the first million-dollar winner at the Las Vegas casino this year. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Keeping it local on an 80-cent spin.

Woohoo! Sending a massive shoutout to one of our amazing locals who played Lion Cash Princess Pingyang with just a $0.80 bet and ended up winning a whopping $10,118.78! 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/gvJpRY6C7N — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 28, 2025

Four Queens

More local happiness.

This weekend a lucky couple at Four Queens hit the big time, taking home $10,450 - who will be next? 💸🤑 pic.twitter.com/lfnMjpzDSA — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) May 27, 2025

M Resort

Big fun on a $2.50 spin.

JACKPOT! This lucky player turned $2.50 into $17,377.00 🤩🍀 pic.twitter.com/0Vh9TtUIE0 — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) May 28, 2025

Sam’s Town

Way to go, Sanderia!

Cheers to Sanderia, who earlier this month hit an impressive jackpot of $12,512 on Ultimate Fire Link. Ultimate thrill, isn't it?💰 pic.twitter.com/rbljdnzlD8 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 28, 2025

