$1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

Gene turned a $3 bet into a $1,048,675.87 win on a Wheel of Fortune Cash Link Big Money on Frid ...
Gene turned a $3 bet into a $1,048,675.87 win on a Wheel of Fortune Cash Link Big Money on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Sunset Station in Henderson. (Station Casinos)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2025 - 7:56 am
 

A gaming company that loves locals showed their affection to a pair of residents Friday night.

Gene turned a $3 bet into a $1,048,675.87 win on a Wheel of Fortune Cash Link Big Money at Sunset Station, according to a company spokesperson.

At Palace Station, another local player hit a 7-card straight flush for $437,311 on the Pai Gow Poker Progressive game. In addition, the player collected a $5,000 Fortune Bonus.

(Station Casinos)
(Station Casinos)

Utah visitor scores at Binion’s

The player hit the Triple Diamond Progressive to turn the $1 side bet into a $132,000 jackpot.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

“I got friends with five aces.” — with many apologies to Garth Brooks.

Excalibur

Way to go, Lesley!

Fremont

Four the fun way.

Main Street Station

Not a bad consolation prize for scoring 9 of 10 on video keno.

Palace Station

A $5 comes through.

Sunset Station

Words to sometimes live by.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

