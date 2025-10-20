$1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

A gaming company that loves locals showed their affection to a pair of residents Friday night.

Gene turned a $3 bet into a $1,048,675.87 win on a Wheel of Fortune Cash Link Big Money on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Sunset Station in Henderson. (Station Casinos)

Gene turned a $3 bet into a $1,048,675.87 win on a Wheel of Fortune Cash Link Big Money at Sunset Station, according to a company spokesperson.

At Palace Station, another local player hit a 7-card straight flush for $437,311 on the Pai Gow Poker Progressive game. In addition, the player collected a $5,000 Fortune Bonus.

Utah visitor scores at Binion’s

The player hit the Triple Diamond Progressive to turn the $1 side bet into a $132,000 jackpot.

Congratulations to the Xtremely lucky winner from Utah who hit the Triple Diamond Progressive at Binion’s! 💎 A $1 side bet turned into an Xtremely awesome $132,000 jackpot! 🤩💸🎉 pic.twitter.com/odyxod7psH — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) October 17, 2025

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

“I got friends with five aces.” — with many apologies to Garth Brooks.

Now that’s how you play your cards right — $67,595 from 5 Aces! 👏 Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/MkWIHmkJdB — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) October 17, 2025

Excalibur

Way to go, Lesley!

⚔️ Vegas victory is sweet! Lesley scored a $35,000 jackpot —now that’s what we call legendary loot. 💰 Must be 21 years or older. Please gamble responsibly.

1.800.522.4700. https://t.co/0Ry4qF21QA pic.twitter.com/9xwWAFKxMT — Excalibur Las Vegas (@ExcaliburVegas) October 16, 2025

Fremont

Four the fun way.

Winning never goes out of style. 💫 Congratulations to our latest jackpot winners! pic.twitter.com/M7isxMnqdO — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) October 17, 2025

Main Street Station

Not a bad consolation prize for scoring 9 of 10 on video keno.

Luck was in the numbers! 🎲 Our guest scored $18,000 hitting 9 out of 10 on Keno! pic.twitter.com/PjUHw26fjk — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) October 17, 2025

Palace Station

A $5 comes through.

Congratulations to this lucky guest who bet $5.00 and won $18,294.58 pic.twitter.com/dgrbtqxVTn — Palace Station (@palacestation) October 19, 2025

Sunset Station

Words to sometimes live by.

When you bet big, you win big! 💸 A lucky Boarding Pass member bet $10 on Triple Double Bonus Poker and hit a Royal Flush worth $11,996.56. ♠️ ♠️ ♠️ ♠️ ♠️ pic.twitter.com/Gbitvs39Sd — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 17, 2025

