$1M slots jackpot hits at off-Las Vegas Strip casino

In addition, a casino in the western Las Vegas Valley had its new high-limit room live up to its name with two big jackpots.

Evelyn R., a visitor from Stockton, California, hit a $1,008,054 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune $1 slot machine Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Westgate in Las Vegas. (Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino)

Evelyn R., a visitor from Stockton, California, hit a $1,008,054 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune $1 slot machine Friday at Westgate, according to a casino spokesperson.

She said that she had only been playing for about 15 minutes after putting in $100 when her $5 spin delivered the win.

Rampart high-limit room delivers on its name

On Tuesday, a local won a $33,613.02 jackpot with a diamond royal flush on a $25 hand of Bonus Poker at Rampart’s new High Limit Room.

The next day, another local hit a Grand Jackpot of $110,808 while playing the High Limit Room’s 50-cent Lightning Link machine. The big winner was only playing for an hour when the jackpot hit.

