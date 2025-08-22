107°F
$1M slots jackpot hits at off-Las Vegas Strip casino

Evelyn R., a visitor from Stockton, California, hit a $1,008,054 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune ...
Evelyn R., a visitor from Stockton, California, hit a $1,008,054 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune $1 slot machine Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Westgate in Las Vegas. (Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2025 - 1:42 pm
 

Evelyn R., a visitor from Stockton, California, hit a $1,008,054 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune $1 slot machine Friday at Westgate, according to a casino spokesperson.

She said that she had only been playing for about 15 minutes after putting in $100 when her $5 spin delivered the win.

Rampart high-limit room delivers on its name

On Tuesday, a local won a $33,613.02 jackpot with a diamond royal flush on a $25 hand of Bonus Poker at Rampart’s new High Limit Room.

(Rampart)
(Rampart)

The next day, another local hit a Grand Jackpot of $110,808 while playing the High Limit Room’s 50-cent Lightning Link machine. The big winner was only playing for an hour when the jackpot hit.

(Rampart)
(Rampart)

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

