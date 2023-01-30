$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
This rainy day Monday did not let one slots player down.
A guest at Caesars Palace won $1,040,252 on a Dragon Link machine, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
The slots player, playing $25 spins, collected the 15 gongs needed for the jackpot at 4 a.m.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
Big hit with $1.76 spin.
DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT 🤩💰
A lucky local placed $1.76 bet and hit a $12,537.82 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/WfRLC0bRcM
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 29, 2023
Cannery
Mighty Cash Ultra hits the winner’s circle.
Now that's a mighty win 😲
Congrats on the $12k jackpot on Mighty Cash Ultra! pic.twitter.com/dGawiUG2mi
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 30, 2023
Oyo
Congrats, Rodger!
Rodger is rolling in cash after hitting this $11,322 #Jackpot playing Johnny Cash 💰. Congrats on the big win! #LivingTheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/tei106id5z
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) January 28, 2023
Palace Station
A colossal 7-spot connection.
FOUR CARD KENO JACKPOT 🤑
BET ➡️ $8.00
JACKPOT ➡️ $14,002 pic.twitter.com/zIbdJhuC3I
— Palace Station (@palacestation) January 28, 2023
Rampart
Ashur celebrates his Dragon Link jackpot!
Sam’s Town
Way to go, Aileen!
🥁 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐦 𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞… Congratulations to Aileen who won this $𝟐𝟖,𝟐𝟖𝟗.𝟕𝟏 jackpot on 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐬!! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/aWOvpYudGC
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 27, 2023
Silverton
It is safe to say seeing a royal flush is good.
A big night at the #Silverton table games! 👏 Congratulations to a lucky player who won a $15,220 jackpot – plus a $5,000 side bet. 💸🃏🎉 pic.twitter.com/kN96zsS2XA
— Silverton Casino (@SilvertonCasino) January 28, 2023
Sunset Station
Like we were sayin’ …
✨ JACKPOT ✨
Congrats to our lucky guest that won $10,000 from a $5 bet! pic.twitter.com/esTdXpjQIy
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 28, 2023
