Casinos & Gaming

$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2023 - 1:58 pm
 
A guest at Caesars Palace won $1,040,252 on a Dragon Link machine on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in ...
A guest at Caesars Palace won $1,040,252 on a Dragon Link machine on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

This rainy day Monday did not let one slots player down.

A guest at Caesars Palace won $1,040,252 on a Dragon Link machine, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The slots player, playing $25 spins, collected the 15 gongs needed for the jackpot at 4 a.m.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Big hit with $1.76 spin.

Cannery

Mighty Cash Ultra hits the winner’s circle.

Oyo

Congrats, Rodger!

Palace Station

A colossal 7-spot connection.

Rampart

Ashur celebrates his Dragon Link jackpot!

(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

Sam’s Town

Way to go, Aileen!

Silverton

It is safe to say seeing a royal flush is good.

Sunset Station

Like we were sayin’ …

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

Guest walk through the Year of the Rabbit display celebrating Lunar New Year at the Bellagio Co ...
Las Vegas resorts go big for Lunar New Year
By / RJ

Lunar New Year started Sunday, celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, but Southern Nevada’s hospitality industry kicked off the celebrations last week for visitors.

